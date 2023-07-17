Tucanos Brazilian Grill Lab
To Go / Online
#1 Churrassco Bowl
Bacon Wrapped Turkey, Parmesan Chicken, Garlic Parmesan Beef, Black Beans & Rice or Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Pineapple and Garlic Roll.
#2 Salad Festival Bowl
Romaine Lettice topped with Mozzarella Balls, Shredded Cheeses, Black & Green Olives, freshly sliced Tomatoes, Croutons, and Dressing. Served with Grilled Pineapple and our Garlic Roll.
#3 BBQ Brisket Sandwich with Fries & Coleslaw
BBQ Beef Brisket Sandwich served on a Brioche bun. Served with Tropical Coleslaw and Fries.
#4 Beef Stroganoff with Pasta Salad
#5 Parmesan Chicken Ceasar Salad
Juicy grilled parmesan chicken, shredded aged parmesan cheese, shredded carrots, and crispy croutons over chilled romaine lettuce, served with our creamy Caesar dressing. Serving Garlic Roll and Butter
#6 Chicken Alfredo Pasta & Bread
House-made alfredo sauce and aged parmesan cheese over freshly-made penne pasta. Served with baked garlic roll and butter.
#7 Pasta Alfredo with Salad & Bread
House made alfredo sauce drizzled across freshly made penne pasta with aged parmesan cheese and parsley flakes, topped with fresh grilled chicken, along with our side garden salad with your choice of dressing. Served with Garlic Roll and Butter.
#8 Light Churrassco Meal
Bacon Wrapped Turkey, Parmesan Chicken, Garlic Parmesan Beef, Black Beans & Rice, Herb Pasta Salad, Grilled Pineapple and Garlic Roll.
Cheese Cake
A home-made, rich and creamy baked cheesecake, glazed in a luscious creme and raspberry sauce.
Chocolate Cake
A decadent tower of rich chocolate cake, covered in chocolate shavings, drizzled with a vanilla creme sauce and surrounded with whipped cream.