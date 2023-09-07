Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Tuk Tuk Snack Shop
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Food
Liquor
Beer
Wine
NA Bevs
Sandwiches
Rice Bowls
Big Snacks
Sides
Bakery
Dessert
Food
Sandwiches
The Webster
$16.00
The Tuey (2-e)
$14.25
The Ashworth
$15.00
The Sterling
$16.00
The Duke
$10.00
Rice Bowls
Rice Bowl
$16.00
Big Snacks
Weekend Rice bowl
$18.00
Comfort Food Stew
$14.00
Fried Chicken 3 piece Meal
$9.00
Fried Chicken 6 Piece Box
$16.00
Comfort Food Stew
$14.00
Lentil Corndogs
$9.00
Pork Ribs
$21.00
Sides
Eggplant Cucumber, Tomato, onion Salad
$4.00
Fries
$3.50
Spicy Fries
$3.75
Green Beans
$4.00
Kadala - Chickpea Mix
$6.00
Lentil Fritters
$5.00
Yellow Rice
$3.00
Fried Rice
$4.00
Bakery
Kade Pan - Stuffed Bun
$7.00
Roti
$7.00
Samosas
$7.00
Tomato Pie
$5.00
Turmeric Black Pepper Biscuit
$4.00
Butter Cake
$6.00
Tart
$5.00
Roast Pan
$7.00
Dessert
Apple Cake
$5.00
Butter Cake
$4.50
Chocolate Biscuit
$5.00
Greek yogurt
$6.00
Milk Tea Ice Cream
$6.00
Liquor
Cocktails
Old Fashioned
$8.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Negroni
$10.00
Boulevardier
$10.00
Tom Collins
$8.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Aviation
$9.00
Last Word
$12.00
Mule
$7.00
Daiquiri
$7.00
Margarita
$8.00
Paloma
$8.00
Beer
Canned Beer
High Life
$3.00
West Sixth IPA
$6.00
Cougar Bait
$6.00
Lion Lager
$5.00
Urban Artifact Sour
$6.00
High Noon
$5.00
Miller Lite
$3.00
Rotating Craft
$6.00
Athletic N/A
$5.00
Wine
Red
House Cab
$8.00
House Pinot Noir
$8.00
Freaky Red Natty
$10.00
BTL House Cab
$32.00
BTL House Pinot Noir
$32.00
BTL Freaky Red Natty
$40.00
White
House Chard
$8.00
House Pinto Grig
$8.00
Freaky White Natty
$10.00
BTL House Chard
$32.00
BTL House Pinto Grig
$32.00
BTL Freaky White Natty
$40.00
Rosé
House Rose
$8.00
Freaky Rose
$10.00
BTL House Rose
$32.00
BTL Freaky Rose
$40.00
Bubbles
House Bubbly
$8.00
Pet Nat
$10.00
BTL House Bubbly
$32.00
BTL Pet Nat
$40.00
NA Bevs
Coke
$3.00
Diet coke
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Shrub soda
$5.00
Mocktail
$7.00
Tuk Tuk Snack Shop Location and Ordering Hours
(470) 588-5885
124 Malabu Drive, 110, Lexington, KY 40503
Closed
• Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement