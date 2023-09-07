Food

Sandwiches

The Webster

$16.00

The Tuey (2-e)

$14.25

The Ashworth

$15.00

The Sterling

$16.00

The Duke

$10.00

Rice Bowls

Rice Bowl

$16.00

Big Snacks

Weekend Rice bowl

$18.00

Comfort Food Stew

$14.00

Fried Chicken 3 piece Meal

$9.00

Fried Chicken 6 Piece Box

$16.00

Comfort Food Stew

$14.00

Lentil Corndogs

$9.00

Pork Ribs

$21.00

Sides

Eggplant Cucumber, Tomato, onion Salad

$4.00

Fries

$3.50

Spicy Fries

$3.75

Green Beans

$4.00

Kadala - Chickpea Mix

$6.00

Lentil Fritters

$5.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Fried Rice

$4.00

Bakery

Kade Pan - Stuffed Bun

$7.00

Roti

$7.00

Samosas

$7.00

Tomato Pie

$5.00

Turmeric Black Pepper Biscuit

$4.00

Butter Cake

$6.00

Tart

$5.00

Roast Pan

$7.00

Dessert

Apple Cake

$5.00

Butter Cake

$4.50

Chocolate Biscuit

$5.00

Greek yogurt

$6.00

Milk Tea Ice Cream

$6.00

Liquor

Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Gimlet

$8.00

Aviation

$9.00

Last Word

$12.00

Mule

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Paloma

$8.00

Beer

Canned Beer

High Life

$3.00

West Sixth IPA

$6.00

Cougar Bait

$6.00

Lion Lager

$5.00

Urban Artifact Sour

$6.00

High Noon

$5.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Rotating Craft

$6.00

Athletic N/A

$5.00

Wine

Red

House Cab

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

Freaky Red Natty

$10.00

BTL House Cab

$32.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Freaky Red Natty

$40.00

White

House Chard

$8.00

House Pinto Grig

$8.00

Freaky White Natty

$10.00

BTL House Chard

$32.00

BTL House Pinto Grig

$32.00

BTL Freaky White Natty

$40.00

Rosé

House Rose

$8.00

Freaky Rose

$10.00

BTL House Rose

$32.00

BTL Freaky Rose

$40.00

Bubbles

House Bubbly

$8.00

Pet Nat

$10.00

BTL House Bubbly

$32.00

BTL Pet Nat

$40.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shrub soda

$5.00

Mocktail

$7.00