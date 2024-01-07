Tulsi Indian Eatery - Northridge 19535 Nordhoff StreetSuite 50
Combos
- Two Curry Combo$14.00
Includes: Choice of 2 Curries, 1 Daal, 1 Bread, 1 Rice, Side of Raita & Pickle. (Vegan, Gluten Free & Nut Free Options Available)
- Three Curry Combo$15.00
Includes: Choice of 3 Curries, 1 Daal, 1 Bread, 1 Rice, Side of Raita & Pickle. (Vegan, Gluten Free & Nut Free Options Available)
- Tulsi Family Meal$39.00
One of our more popular items in a size suitable for four. Your choice of rice (16 floz), 2 breads, dal (lentil soup, 16 floz) and three curries (16 floz). (Vegan, Gluten Free & Nut Free Options Available)
- Tulsi Thali Combo$20.00Out of stock
Includes: Choice of 3 Curries, 1 Daal, 1 Bread, 1 Rice, 1 Appetizer, and 1 Dessert with a Side of Papaddum, Raita & Pickle.
- Monday Special$7.00Out of stock
Bombay Bhel + Chai
- Diwali Special Thali$25.00Out of stock
Indulge in the spirit of Diwali with our specially curated thali. Experience the rich tapestry of Indian flavors with a selection of classic appetizers, sumptuous mains, and heavenly desserts. Every bite is a festive journey, featuring a harmonious blend of traditional spices and modern culinary artistry. Perfect for those seeking to immerse themselves in the joyous essence of India's most beloved festival. Celebrate with us and savor the taste of Diwali!
- Thali Experience$12.00+
Western Specialties
- 01. Pav Bhaji$9.00
Grilled Veggies in Special Masala Mix - Served with Toasted and buttered Bread (Vegan option available)
- 02. Pani Puri Shots (8 pcs)$8.00
(8 pcs) Crispy Puffs Filled w/ Potato Bean Mixture Dipped in Spicy Cilantro & Tamarind Masala Waters- A Unique Experience (Vegan)
- 03. Sev Dahi Puri$8.00
Crispy Puffs Topped w/ Masala Powder, Yogurt, & Chutney Mix.
- 04. Lilva Petis (4 pcs)$8.00
Potato & Coconut Covered Fried Dumplings Stuffed w/ Mixed Green Veggies in Special Masala Mix. (Vegan option available) (Gluten Free)
- 06. Khaman Dhokla (6 pcs)$6.00
Steamed Lentil Cakes Made from Yellow Split Peas, Ginger, & Turmeric. (Gluten Free)
- Dhokla Chaat$9.00
Soft, spongy dhokla cubes are combined with a medley of chutneys, yogurt, and aromatic spices. This delightful fusion takes traditional dhokla to new heights, creating a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy notes in every bite.
- 07. Ragda Patties (2 pcs)$8.00
Potato Cutlet Patties Soaked in Masala Pea Stew Topped w/ Freshly Diced Tomatoes, Onions, & Chutney Mix. (Vegan option available) (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 08. Samosa Chaat$8.00
Potato and Pea Turnover Soaked in Chole (Garbanzo Bean Curry) - Topped w/ Chutney Mix. (Vegan option available) (Nut Free)
- 09. Moong Sprout Katori Chaat$8.00
Sprouted moong beans topped w/ yogurt, cilantro, tomatoes, coriander chutney, chaat masala, and lime. Served in an edible papad base. (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 10. Bombay Bhel$9.00
Crisp rice savories topped w/ tomatoes and onions, tossed in sweet and spicy chutneys (Vegan option available)
- 11. Dabeli$8.00
Spicy potato patty sandwich topped w/peanuts and triple chutney mix. (Vegan Option Available) (Contains Peanuts)
Northern Specialties
- 13. Chole Bhature$11.00
Garbanzo Bean Curry Served w/ Thick Fluffy Fried Bread
- 15. Aloo Paratha$8.00
Flatbread Stuffed w/ Potato Masala Mix - Served w/ Yogurt & Pickles. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
- 16. Poori Bhaji$8.00
Thin Fluffy Fried Bread Served w/ Potato Onion Curry. (Vegan)
- 17. Vegetable Dum Biryani$10.00
16th Century Steam & Smoke Style Cooking of Aromatic Basmati Rice w/ Vegetables - Served w/ Yogurt & Pickles. (Gluten Free)
- 18. Sarson Ka Saag with Makki Ki Roti$10.00
Spinach Curry in Ginger & Mustard Leaves Served w/ Flat Cornbread. (Gluten Free)
- 19. Amritsari Kulcha with Chole$10.00
Garbanzo Bean Curry Served with a crispy as well as soft leavened bread stuffed with potatoes and spices.
- 20. Gobi Paratha$8.00
Flatbread Stuffed w/Cauliflower Masala Mix - Served w/ Yogurt & Pickles. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
- 21. Samosa (3 pcs)$8.00
Turnover Stuffed w /Potato & Pea Masala Medley - Served w/ Cilantro & Tamarind Chutneys. (Vegan) (Nut Free)
Southern Specialties
- 22. Tulsi Special Masala Dosa$13.00
Rice Crepe Smothered in Cheese, Onions & Tomatoes Filled w/ Potato Onion Masala Stuffing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Gluten Free)
- 23. Butter Masala Dosa$11.00
Rice Crepe Filled w/ Potato Onion Masala Stuffing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
- 27. Plain Dosa$9.00
Rice Crepe Without Filing - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
- Ghee Roasted Dosa$13.00
Indulge in the crispy, golden perfection of our Ghee Roasted Masala Dosa. Crafted to perfection, the dosa is generously smeared with ghee and filled with a delectable potato masala. Each bite is a symphony of textures and flavors, making it a South Indian classic you can't resist. Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney
- 26. Gunpowder Masala Dosa$12.00
Rice crepe w/potato onion masala stuffing and sprinkled w/a powdered blend of spices and lentils - Served w/ sambar, coconut chutney, and tomato chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
- Onion Chilli Uttapam$12.00
Two Thick Rice Pancake Topped with Onion & Finely Chopped Chillies - Served w/ Sambar Soup, Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free)
- 28. Bisibelebath$9.00
Special Southern Rice Cooked in Several Veggies Served w/ Mixed Pickles & Papad Chips. (Vegan) (Gluten Free)
- 25. Idli Vada Combo$10.00
Two Idlis & One Vada Served w/ Sambar (Special Southern Soup), Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan) (Gluten Free)
- 29. Idli Sambar$8.00
Steamed Rice Patties Served w/ Sambar (Special Southern Soup), Coconut Chutney, & Tomato Chutney. (Vegan) (Gluten Free)
- Idli$2.50
The Influencers
- 30. Plant Based Kheema Tacos (3 pcs)$10.00
3 Street Tacos with Seasoned Plant-Based Meat with Indian spices and Stuffed in Tortilla's w/ Drizzle of House-made Sauce. (Beyond Meat) (Nut Free)
- 31. Plant Based Kheema Pav$10.00
Our take on a classic street food. Plant-based ground meat w/spices and peas. Served w/ buttered buns (Beyond Meat) (Nut Free)
- 32. Plant Based Chick'n Kathi Roll$11.00
Plant based chick'n in yogurt and Spices Stuffed in paratha wraps - Served w/ masala fries and side salad. (Plant Based Meat)
- 33. Paneer Kathi Roll$9.00
Inspired by Nizams Kathi in Delhi - Paneer Marinated in Yogurt and Spices - Stuffed in Paratha Wraps - Served w/ Masala Fries & Side Salad. (Nut Free)
- 34. Paneer Tikka Tacos (3 pcs)$9.00
Tandoor cooked and marinated cottage cheese stuffed in tortilla's w/drizzle of house sauce. (Nut Free)
- 35. Vada Pav (2 pcs)$9.00
Spiced potato dumpling sandwiches topped w/masala mix and special garlic chutney. Served w/masala fries and side salad. (Vegan Option Available) (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 36. Plant-Based Chilli Chick'n$10.00
Seasoned fried Plant-Based Chick'n in a tangy chilli sauce. (Plant Based Meat) (Vegan) (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 37. Veg Manchurian with Gravy$9.00
Wisps of vegetables formed into dumplings and dunked into a sauce with a gorgeous interplay of hot, sweet, sour, and salty flavors. (Vegan) (Nut Free)
- 38. Chilli Paneer$9.00
Seasoned fried Indian cottage cheese (paneer) in a tangy chili sauce. (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 39. Chilli Garlic Fried Rice$10.00
Tulsi's signature Veggie fried rice tossed with garlic and scallions. (Vegan) (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- 40. Tulsi Hakka Noodles$10.00
Stir fry noodles with mixed vegetables. (Vegan) (Nut Free)
- 41. Loaded Makhni Fries$7.00
French fries loaded w/cheese and makhani sauce. (Gluten Free) (Nut Free)
- Veg Momo Manchurian$10.00
Tender dumplings filled with vibrant vegetables, perfectly complemented by the zesty and savory in house Manchurian sauce. It's a delightful blend of Indian and Chinese cuisines that will tantalize your taste buds.
Breads
- 50. Plain Naan (1 pcs)$2.50
- 52. Butter Naan (1 pcs)$2.50
- 49. Garlic Naan (1 pcs)$3.00
- 48. Cheese & Jalapeno Naan (1 pcs)$6.00
- Bhature (1 pcs)$3.00
- 53. Tandoori Roti (1 pcs)$2.50
Tandoori Flat Bread. (Vegan Option Available) (Nut Free)
- 51. Amritsari Kulcha (1 pcs)$6.00
- Poori (1 pcs)$2.00
- Pav (1 pcs)$1.00
- Kulcha (1 pcs)$4.00
- Makki Ki Roti (1 pcs)$4.00
Desserts
- 42. Rasmalai$5.00
Bengali Cheesecake in Condensed Sweetened Milk
- 43. Gulab Jamun (3 pcs)$5.00
"Indian Doughnut" in Sweet & Salted Carmel Syrup
- 44. Mughlai Kheer$5.00
- 45. Shrikhand$5.00
Silky Smooth Yogurt Treat w/ Pinch of Cardamom
- 46. Mango Kulfi$5.00
Rich & Creamy Indian Ice Cream infused with saffron and topped with pistachios
- 47. Malai Kulfi$5.00
Lassi 2.0
- Plain Lassi$5.00
aka Sweet Lassi
- Masala Lassi$5.00
aka Classic Chaas
- Mango Lassi$5.00
- Rose Lassi$5.00
- Dragonfruit Lassi$5.00
- Verry Berry Lassi$5.00
Mixed Berries Lassi
- Hawaiian Paradise Lassi$5.00
Fruit Medley Lassi
- Paan Lassi (Beetle Leaf Flavored)$5.00
Beetel leaf flavour lassi
- Roaring Tiger (Hibiscus & Cotton Candy)$5.00
Drinks
A La Carte
- Sambar$3.50+
- Gujarati Dal$3.50+
- Dal Makhni$3.50+
- Dhaba Tadka Dal$3.50+
- Jeera Pea Rice$3.00+
- Makhan Pulao$3.00+
- Tamarind Rice$3.00+
- Plain Rice$2.00+
- Undhiyu$4.50+
- Mix Kathol$4.50+
- Malai Kofta$4.50+
- Paneer Makhni$4.50+
- Amritsari Chole$4.50+
- Vegetable Cashew Korma$4.50+
- Ennai Kathirikai$4.50+
- Plant Based Chicken Tikka Masala$6.50+
- Potato Bhaji$4.50+