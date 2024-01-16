TUPPS Brewery (Old - Anderson)
- Backyard Bock - 6 Pack$10.00Out of stock
- Day Pass - 6 Pack$10.00
Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, 4.8% 6 pack, 12 oz. cans
- Easy Dankster Session IPA - 6 Pack$10.00Out of stock
- Evil Dankster Imperial IPA - 6 Pack$10.00
- TUPPS IPA - 6 Pack$10.00
Our American India Pale Ale brewed with Citra, Galaxy, and Mosaic Hops. Bursting with tropical aromas, this IPA is loaded with citrus and fruit-forward hops. 7.1% ABV 6 pack, 12 oz. cans
- Juice Pack - 6 Pack$10.00Out of stock
Juice Pack is our juicy, hazy double dry-hopped IPA bursting with fruit flavors. 6.0% ABV 6 pack, 12 oz. cans
- New Color Machine - 6 Pack$14.00
Year-round Hazy IPA, 7% ABV, 6 pack of 12 oz cans
- Oktoberfest - 6 Pack$10.00
Seasonal 6 pack, 5.5% ABV
- R.I.P. 2023 6 Pack$5.00
- Ugly Sweater Spiced Amber 6 Pack$5.00
Holiday Spiced Amber Ale dressed in 3 different Ugly Sweaters, so they're ready to party!
- Winter Lager - 6 pack$10.00
Lager brewed with cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. 5.6% ABV, 6 pack, 12 oz cans.
- 30A Mojito Hard Seltzer - 6 Pack$10.00
- 30A Ocean Breeze Hard Seltzer 6 Pack$10.00
- 30a Rosè Hard Seltzer - 6 Pack$10.00
- Blur Hard Seltzer Sour Rainbow - 6 Pack$10.00
- Blur Hard Seltzer Sour Cherry - 6 Pack$10.00
- Blur Hard Seltzer Sour Blue Raspberry - 6 Pack$10.00
- Blur Hard Seltzer Sour Rope - 6 Pack$10.00
- Full Grown Man 4 Pack$14.00
This robust yet drinkable stout is brewed with obscene amounts of dark roasted malts. This full flavored bad boy gives off dark stone fruit and tobacco notes as well as rich, dark caramel and burnt toast. This is a beer to share and will age incredibly well. 12.1 % ABV 4 pack, 12 oz. cans
- Full Grown Pastry Chef- Peanut Butter 4 Pack$10.00
- Full Grown Jack 4 Pack$10.00
With the addition of pumpkin spices, this huge, full-flavor imperial stout just grew a little bigger. Crack it open before he takes your head. 12.1% ABV 4 pack, 12 oz. cans
- Full Grown Nick 4 Pack$10.00
Take our Full Grown Man Imperial Stout and add Holiday Spices... and Nick is in town! 12.1% ABV 4 pack, 12 oz. cans 4 pack cans