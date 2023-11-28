TURKEY UP TOLEDO 3200 North Holland Sylvania Road
Appetizers
Turkey Legs
Entrees
- #5 Cajun Shrimp Alfredo$15.00
Cooked rotini noodles and our signature Alfredo sauce w/ sautéed shrimp
- #6 The Thanksgiving$33.00
Yams, greens, dressing, smackarooni, and corn bread
- #7 Turkey Rib Dinner$17.00
- #8 Catfish Dinner$18.00
w/ coleslaw, bread, and fries
- 1 Pound Tone Turkey Burger$12.00
Topped with mayo, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and onions. Served with fries
- Catfish Burger$15.00
Topped with lettuce, tarter sauce, and pickles. Served with fries
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Served with fries
Small Sides
Large Sides
