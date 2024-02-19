Turks Head Coffee Cart
Coffee
- Espresso$2.36
Double shot of our Black Bear Espresso.
- Latte$4.24
Double shot with choice of steamed milk.
- Drip Organic$2.36
Organic & Fair Trade Mexican Chiapas Is our house coffee. Brewed over paper filter. This medium-dark coffee is chocolatey and sweet with full body.
- Red Eye$3.77
Double shot of Black Bear Espresso in our House coffee.
- Black Eye$4.95
Quad shot of Black Bear Espresso in our House coffee.
- Cappuccino$4.71
Double shot with choice of steamed milk, this drink has more aeration in the milk creating a fluffier texture and top.
- Mocha$5.19
Double shot with choice of steamed milk. Sweetened with our dairly-free dark chocolate sauce.
- Americano$2.83
Double shot of our Black Bear Espresso mixed with water.
- Cuban Coffee$5.19
Double shot with choice of milk and it harmoniously blended with a luscious sugar foam top created from brown sugar.
- Cold Brew Lattes$5.19
Organic Cold Brew with cream, cold foam, choice of drizzle and flavor. Try with caramel, vanilla or mocha.
- Funky Monkey$5.19
Double shot with choice of milk, twisted with banana and dairy-free dark chocolate flavorings.
- Dirty Mocha Chai$6.60
Locally sourced Chai with hints of vanilla, cinnamon and cloves. Topped with a double shot of espresso and dairy-free dark chocolate. Choice of steamed milk.
- Dirty Chaga$6.13
All the health benefits of Chaga with a double shot of espresso. Choice of milk.
Signature
- Laser Eyes$5.19
Organic Cold Brew Coffee with double shot espresso.
- Nitro Palmer$4.71
Cold Brewed Black Tea infused with nitrogen and paired with Lotus Energy Lemonade.
- Brown Sugar Shakerato$6.13
Quad shot of Black Bear Espresso shaken with oat milk and spiced brown sugar.
- Lavender Zen Matcha$6.13
Ceremonial grade matcha paired with oat milk flavored with honey and lavender.
Tea
- Hot Tea$2.12
Assorted Tea for selection.
- Chai Latte$5.19
Locally sourced Chai with hints of vanilla, cinnamon and cloves. Choice of steamed milk.
- Dirty Chai$6.13
Locally sourced Chai with hints of vanilla, cinnamon and cloves. Topped with a double shot of espresso. Choice of steamed milk.
- Ceremonial Matcha Latte$5.66
Ceremonial grade matcha paired choice of milk.
- London Fog$4.71
Early Grey Tea with steamed milk and flavored with vanilla and lavender.
Iced Drinks
- Strawberry Acai$3.77
Naturally Sweetened with real fruit juice, cane sugar and stevia. Natural caffiene is derived from Green coffee bean extract. No artifical colors or preservatives. Lactose and Gluten Free. 24mg of caffine per serving.
- Peach Mango$3.77
Naturally Sweetened with real fruit juice, cane sugar and stevia. Natural caffiene is derived from Green coffee bean extract. No artifical colors or preservatives. Lactose and Gluten Free. 24mg of caffine per serving.
- Watermelon Kiwi$3.77
Naturally Sweetened with real fruit juice, cane sugar and stevia. Natural caffiene is derived from Green coffee bean extract. No artifical colors or preservatives. Lactose and Gluten Free. 24mg of caffine per serving.
- Nitro Coffee (Organic)$3.77
Our award winning Organic Mexican Chiapas coffee, steeped for 24 hours and then infused with nitrogen. Cold brewed to lower acidity. The nitrogen infusion helps aerate the coffee notes and increase the body of the drink. This brings the coffee's natural chocolate notes to the forefront.
- Nitro Black Tea$3.77
Cold Brewed Black Tea infused with nitrogen.
- Iced Latte$4.24
Double shot with your choice of milk over ice.
- Iced Coffee$2.83
Snap chilled coffee over ice.
- Iced Americano$2.83
Double shot espresso with filtered water over ice.
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.19
Ceremonial grade matcha paired choice of milk over ice.
- Iced Chai Latte$4.72
Locally sourced Chai with hints of vanilla, cinnamon and cloves over ice. Choice of milk.
- Iced Mocha$4.72
Double shot espresso with dairy-free dark chocolate over ice. Choice of milk.
- Lotus Energy Drink$4.72
Plant based energy with choice of flavor over ice. 80 mg of caffeine per serving.
Caffeine Free
- Chaga Latte$4.72
500mg of Wild Foraged Chaga for a full dose of its immune-supporting, anti-aging, stress-relieving, energy-boosting benefits. Organic Cacao for a delicious mocha flavor. Ceylon cinnamon is known as the "true" cinnamon, and is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and may have the ability to help fight bacteria. Monk Fruit is an antioxidant-rich sweetener that tastes just like sugar, without any of sugar's negative effects. In fact, it's calorie-free and beneficial on the immune system. Choice of milk.
- Hot Chocolate$3.06
Velvety smooth hot chocolate with choice of milk. May contains dairy, soy, tree nut, wheat, and/or egg.