Tuscany's Fine Italian Dining 1800 MO-7
Food
Appetizers
Fresh Mozzarela Caprise
fresh mozzarela, basil,tomatos,garlic capers with balsamic vinegar and olive oil
Brochetta
5 crostini toped with tomatos garlic red onion fetta basil olive oil and balsamiv vinegar
Stuffed mushrooms
6 mushrooms stuffed with crab meat baked in allapanna sauce
Shrimp Napoleoni
6 jumbo shrimp sauteed with olive oil garlic basil brandy vine and onion with marinara sauce and lemone
Fry Ravioli
10 seasoned and breaded cheese ravioli, served with side marinara sauce
Fry mozzarella sticks
6 breaded cheese sticks served with marinara
Fry Calamari
Fresh calamari breaded and fried to a golden brown served with marinara fo dipping
Salad
Side ceazer salad
Fresh romain tosed in a creamy ceazer dressing topped with crutons and mozzarella cheese
Side tossed salad
Fresh spring mix topped with cheese tomatos cucumber and peperchini peppers
Entrée ceazer salad
Fresh romain tosed in a creamy ceazer dressing topped with crutons and mozzarella cheese
Tuscany salad
Spring mix topped with cheese chery tomatos black olives mushrooms redh onion pepperoncini peppers
Greek salad
Sprimg mix with fetta cheese chery tomatos calamata olives roasted red peppers and red onion
Side
SIDE Meatballs
two meatball with marinara sauce
SIDE Italian sausage
Slice italian sausage with marinara sauce
SIDE Chicken
chicken brest seasoned and sliced
SIDE Egg plant with marinara and melted cheese
two slice egg plant served topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese
SIDE Veal
sauted sliced veal
SIDE Shrimp
5 jumbo shrimp seasoned and sauted
SIDE Salmon
8 oz
SIDE mix veggie
mix veggie sauted in olive oil with fresh garlic
SIDE French fries
served with ketchup
SIDE marinara sauce
4 oz
side sauces
6 oz
side plain pasta
SIDE broccoli
side mushrooms
sauted with seasoned
side OGB
4 oz
side brochetta bread
5 pieces toasted
side dressings
2 oz
side dressings
4 oz
SIDE Picatta sauce
SIDE Marsala sauce
SIDE Meat sauce
SIDE 4 Rolls
Subs
strambolli
pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese peperoni canadian bacon hamburger sausage served with marinara sauce for dipping
calzone
pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese choice of topping
12" sub chicken parm sub
breaded chicken marinara and melted mozzarella cheese with marinara for dipping
12" philly steak sub
sauted philly steak mushrooms onion and green peppers with mozzarella cheese marinara dipping sauce
12" meatball sub
meatball marinara melted mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce
12" italian sausage sub
slice italian sausage green peppers toppet with mozzarella cheese served with marinara for dipping sauce
chicken egg plant or veal
Fettuccini alfredo
Alfredo sauce over fettuccini pasta
Parmigiana
Served with marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese and side of traditional spaghetti with marinara
cacciarore
sautede mushrooms onion green pepper in white whine touch of marinara over spaghetti pasta
Piccata
sauted capers roasted pepper fresh garlic fresh basil in white whine limon sauce over spaghetti pasta
marsalla
sauted mushrooms in marsalla sauce with spaghetti pasta
diavolo
sauted fresh garlic and fresh basil in red crush ppeppers in marinara sauce with spagheti pasta
calabrese
sauted artichoke heart mushrooms fresh garlig fresh basil in allapana sauce with spaghegtti pasta
alla casa
sauted fresh onin spinach mushrooms with garlic in alfredo sauce with spaghetti pastta
damabianka
sauted fresh mushrooms with garlic in brandy wine in alfredo sauce with spaghetti pasta
Palermo
Jerusalem
pasta
Spaghetti
spaghetti with your chiuce marinara, meatball, italian sausage, meatsauce or ogb
Tortellini
cheese tortellini your choice marinara , alfredo or alla panna sauce
penne arabiata
sautéed fresh garlic basil red crush pepper with marinara over penne pasta
baked zitti
penne pasta with riccotta marinara and mozzarella cheese baked
sausage pizzaola
sauted fresh onin green peppers mushrooms with italian sausage with melted cheese over spagheti pasta
sausage pepper parmigiana
sauted italian sausage fresh green peppers with melted mozzarella cheese over spaghetti pasta
ravioli
chhese beef or fresh spinach topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese baked
manicotti
rolled pasta with ricotta cheese topped with marinara and cheese and beked
egg rollantini
rolled egg plant with ricotta cheese topped with marinara and cheese and beked
lasagna
layers with pasta topped with beef ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara and melted cheese
pasta cambo
cheese ravioli manicotti lasagna and penne pasta choice marinara or alla panna sauce
seafood
salmon picatta
sauted capers roasted pepper fresh garlic fresh basil in white whine limon sauce over spaghetti pasta or mix veggie
shrimp scampi
saute 5 jumbo shrimp with fresh garlic basil in white wine limon sauce touch of marinara over linguini pasta
shrimp alfredo
5 jumbo shrimp in fresh garlic with alfredo sauce
linguini with clams
choped clams in white win lemon sauce or marinara sauce over linguini pasta
seafood ravioli
3 jumbo shrimp and 4 lobster ravioli in white wine alfredo sauce or allapana sauce
seafood cambo
3 jumbo shrimp 6 mussels 5 clams in white wine your choice alfredo or leamon sauce with touch of marinara or fettuchini pasta or linguini pasta
mix seafood tuttumare
3 jumbo shrimp 6 mussels 5 clams callamari scalops salmon in white wine your choice alfredo or leamon sauce with touch of marinara or fettuchini pasta or linguini pasta
Shrimp and scallops Alfredo
kids
KIDS Fettuccini alfredo
fettuchini with alfredo sauce
KIDS Spaghett
marinara meat sauce or meatball
KIDS cheese ravioli
3 cheese ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked
KIDS beef ravioli
3 cheese ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked
KIDS lasagna
layers with pasta topped with beef ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara and melted cheese
KIDS manicotti
rolled pasta with ricotta cheese topped with marinara and cheese and beked
KIDS SPAGHETI MEATBALL
dessert
beverages
special
bida special
5 jumbo shrimp chicken brest with fresh pepperincini peper jalapenos in allapana sauce over penne pasta
viva italia
sliced italian sausage slice chisken brest and fresh mushrooms in alfredo sauce over penne pasta
tour of itali
chicken parmigiana half lasagna in marinara baked with mozzarella cheese over fetuchini pasta alfredo sauce
chicken aristrocrat
chicken parmigiana and egg plant in marinara sauce with mozzarella chesse over spaghetti pasta in allapanna sauce
sicilian marsalla
5 jumbo shrimp and veal fresh mushrooms in marsalla sauce over spaghetti pasta
pasta napoleoni
5 jumbo shrimp and chicken brest with fresh onion in white wine limon marinara sauce
burrata
burrata fresh mozzarella cheese fresh mix tomatos garlic basil with olive opil and balsamic vinegar
bowl pasta fagioli
white and red beans with penne pasta in a tomatos soup
bowl pasta ministroni
white and red beans veggies with penne pasta in a tomatos soup
Chicken alla pestos
Shrimp alla pesto
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Pizza
12" Pizza
Pizza 12" cheese
cheese
Pizza 12" veggie
onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Pizza 12" supreme
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Pizza 12" meat lovers
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage
Pizza 12" alfredo
Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 12" chicken alfredo
Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 12" lasagna
Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
14" Pizza
Pizza 14" cheese
cheese
Pizza 14" veggie
onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Pizza 14" supreme
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Pizza 14" meat lover
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage
Pizza 14" alfredo
Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 14" chicken alfredo
Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 14" lasagna
Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 14" white
Ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese
16" Pizza
Pizza 16" cheese
cheese
Pizza 16" veggie
onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Pizza 16" Supreme
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Pizza 16' meat lover
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage
Pizza 16" alfedo
Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 16" chicken alfredo
Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 16" lasagna
Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 16" white
Ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 16" margarita
basil tomatos fresh garlic
Pizza 16" stuffed
pie stuffed with supreme or meat lover , mozzarella cheese and sauce
Pizza 16'' chucks
20" Pizza
Pizza 20" cheese
cheese
Pizza 20" veggie
onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Pizza 20" Supreme
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers
Pizza 20' meat lover
Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage
Pizza 20" alfedo
Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 20" chicken alfredo
Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 20" lasagna
Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 20" white
Ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese
Pizza 20" margarita
basil tomatos fresh garlic
Pizza 20" stuffed
pie stuffed with supreme or meat lover , mozzarella cheese and sauce