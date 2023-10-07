Food

Appetizers

Fresh Mozzarela Caprise

$9.99

fresh mozzarela, basil,tomatos,garlic capers with balsamic vinegar and olive oil

Brochetta

$10.99

5 crostini toped with tomatos garlic red onion fetta basil olive oil and balsamiv vinegar

Stuffed mushrooms

$11.99

6 mushrooms stuffed with crab meat baked in allapanna sauce

Shrimp Napoleoni

$12.99

6 jumbo shrimp sauteed with olive oil garlic basil brandy vine and onion with marinara sauce and lemone

Fry Ravioli

$10.99

10 seasoned and breaded cheese ravioli, served with side marinara sauce

Fry mozzarella sticks

$10.99

6 breaded cheese sticks served with marinara

Fry Calamari

$11.99

Fresh calamari breaded and fried to a golden brown served with marinara fo dipping

Salad

Side ceazer salad

$3.99

Fresh romain tosed in a creamy ceazer dressing topped with crutons and mozzarella cheese

Side tossed salad

$3.99

Fresh spring mix topped with cheese tomatos cucumber and peperchini peppers

Entrée ceazer salad

$8.99

Fresh romain tosed in a creamy ceazer dressing topped with crutons and mozzarella cheese

Tuscany salad

$8.99

Spring mix topped with cheese chery tomatos black olives mushrooms redh onion pepperoncini peppers

Greek salad

$9.99

Sprimg mix with fetta cheese chery tomatos calamata olives roasted red peppers and red onion

Side

SIDE Meatballs

$4.00

two meatball with marinara sauce

SIDE Italian sausage

$5.00

Slice italian sausage with marinara sauce

SIDE Chicken

$5.00

chicken brest seasoned and sliced

SIDE Egg plant with marinara and melted cheese

$5.00

two slice egg plant served topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese

SIDE Veal

$7.00

sauted sliced veal

SIDE Shrimp

$7.00

5 jumbo shrimp seasoned and sauted

SIDE Salmon

$8.00

8 oz

SIDE mix veggie

$4.00

mix veggie sauted in olive oil with fresh garlic

SIDE French fries

$4.00

served with ketchup

SIDE marinara sauce

$1.50

4 oz

side sauces

$4.00

6 oz

side plain pasta

$4.00

SIDE broccoli

$3.00

side mushrooms

$3.00

sauted with seasoned

side OGB

$3.00

4 oz

side brochetta bread

$2.00

5 pieces toasted

side dressings

$1.00

2 oz

side dressings

$2.00

4 oz

SIDE Picatta sauce

$4.00

SIDE Marsala sauce

$4.00

SIDE Meat sauce

$5.00

SIDE 4 Rolls

$3.00

Subs

strambolli

$15.99

pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese peperoni canadian bacon hamburger sausage served with marinara sauce for dipping

calzone

$15.99

pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese choice of topping

12" sub chicken parm sub

$15.99

breaded chicken marinara and melted mozzarella cheese with marinara for dipping

12" philly steak sub

$15.99

sauted philly steak mushrooms onion and green peppers with mozzarella cheese marinara dipping sauce

12" meatball sub

$15.99

meatball marinara melted mozzarella cheese served with marinara dipping sauce

12" italian sausage sub

$15.99

slice italian sausage green peppers toppet with mozzarella cheese served with marinara for dipping sauce

chicken egg plant or veal

Fettuccini alfredo

$17.99

Alfredo sauce over fettuccini pasta

Parmigiana

$17.99

Served with marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese and side of traditional spaghetti with marinara

cacciarore

$17.99

sautede mushrooms onion green pepper in white whine touch of marinara over spaghetti pasta

Piccata

$17.99

sauted capers roasted pepper fresh garlic fresh basil in white whine limon sauce over spaghetti pasta

marsalla

$17.99

sauted mushrooms in marsalla sauce with spaghetti pasta

diavolo

$17.99

sauted fresh garlic and fresh basil in red crush ppeppers in marinara sauce with spagheti pasta

calabrese

$17.99

sauted artichoke heart mushrooms fresh garlig fresh basil in allapana sauce with spaghegtti pasta

alla casa

$17.99

sauted fresh onin spinach mushrooms with garlic in alfredo sauce with spaghetti pastta

damabianka

$17.99

sauted fresh mushrooms with garlic in brandy wine in alfredo sauce with spaghetti pasta

Palermo

$17.99

Jerusalem

$17.99

pasta

Spaghetti

$16.99

spaghetti with your chiuce marinara, meatball, italian sausage, meatsauce or ogb

Tortellini

$16.99

cheese tortellini your choice marinara , alfredo or alla panna sauce

penne arabiata

$16.99

sautéed fresh garlic basil red crush pepper with marinara over penne pasta

baked zitti

$16.99

penne pasta with riccotta marinara and mozzarella cheese baked

sausage pizzaola

$18.99

sauted fresh onin green peppers mushrooms with italian sausage with melted cheese over spagheti pasta

sausage pepper parmigiana

$17.99

sauted italian sausage fresh green peppers with melted mozzarella cheese over spaghetti pasta

ravioli

$16.99

chhese beef or fresh spinach topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese baked

manicotti

$16.99

rolled pasta with ricotta cheese topped with marinara and cheese and beked

egg rollantini

$16.99

rolled egg plant with ricotta cheese topped with marinara and cheese and beked

lasagna

$17.99

layers with pasta topped with beef ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara and melted cheese

pasta cambo

$18.99

cheese ravioli manicotti lasagna and penne pasta choice marinara or alla panna sauce

seafood

salmon picatta

$25.99

sauted capers roasted pepper fresh garlic fresh basil in white whine limon sauce over spaghetti pasta or mix veggie

shrimp scampi

$23.99

saute 5 jumbo shrimp with fresh garlic basil in white wine limon sauce touch of marinara over linguini pasta

shrimp alfredo

$23.99

5 jumbo shrimp in fresh garlic with alfredo sauce

linguini with clams

$23.99

choped clams in white win lemon sauce or marinara sauce over linguini pasta

seafood ravioli

$23.99

3 jumbo shrimp and 4 lobster ravioli in white wine alfredo sauce or allapana sauce

seafood cambo

$24.99

3 jumbo shrimp 6 mussels 5 clams in white wine your choice alfredo or leamon sauce with touch of marinara or fettuchini pasta or linguini pasta

mix seafood tuttumare

$27.99

3 jumbo shrimp 6 mussels 5 clams callamari scalops salmon in white wine your choice alfredo or leamon sauce with touch of marinara or fettuchini pasta or linguini pasta

Shrimp and scallops Alfredo

$24.99

kids

KIDS Fettuccini alfredo

$9.95

fettuchini with alfredo sauce

KIDS Spaghett

$7.95

marinara meat sauce or meatball

KIDS cheese ravioli

$7.95

3 cheese ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked

KIDS beef ravioli

$7.95

3 cheese ravioli topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese and baked

KIDS lasagna

$7.95

layers with pasta topped with beef ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with marinara and melted cheese

KIDS manicotti

$7.95

rolled pasta with ricotta cheese topped with marinara and cheese and beked

KIDS SPAGHETI MEATBALL

dessert

tiramisu

$7.95

canolli

$7.95

limonchello kake

$7.95

chocolate kake

$7.95

new york style cheese kake

$7.95

italian cream kake

$7.95

beverages

beverages

$2.99

coke diet coke barq's root beer mr pibb sprite orange fanta HI-C pink lemonade ice tea

caffe , hot tea

$1.50

mineral water

$3.99

juices

$3.99

apple orange strawbery fruit punch

special

bida special

$24.00

5 jumbo shrimp chicken brest with fresh pepperincini peper jalapenos in allapana sauce over penne pasta

viva italia

$20.99

sliced italian sausage slice chisken brest and fresh mushrooms in alfredo sauce over penne pasta

tour of itali

$22.99

chicken parmigiana half lasagna in marinara baked with mozzarella cheese over fetuchini pasta alfredo sauce

chicken aristrocrat

$22.99

chicken parmigiana and egg plant in marinara sauce with mozzarella chesse over spaghetti pasta in allapanna sauce

sicilian marsalla

$25.99

5 jumbo shrimp and veal fresh mushrooms in marsalla sauce over spaghetti pasta

pasta napoleoni

$24.00

5 jumbo shrimp and chicken brest with fresh onion in white wine limon marinara sauce

burrata

$13.00

burrata fresh mozzarella cheese fresh mix tomatos garlic basil with olive opil and balsamic vinegar

bowl pasta fagioli

$10.99

white and red beans with penne pasta in a tomatos soup

bowl pasta ministroni

$10.99

white and red beans veggies with penne pasta in a tomatos soup

Chicken alla pestos

$20.99

Shrimp alla pesto

$24.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Pizza

12" Pizza

Pizza 12" cheese

$14.99

cheese

Pizza 12" veggie

$16.99

onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers

Pizza 12" supreme

$18.99

Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers

Pizza 12" meat lovers

$18.99

Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage

Pizza 12" alfredo

$18.99

Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 12" chicken alfredo

$20.99

Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 12" lasagna

$19.99

Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

14" Pizza

Pizza 14" cheese

$15.99

cheese

Pizza 14" veggie

$19.99

onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers

Pizza 14" supreme

$20.99

Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers

Pizza 14" meat lover

$20.99

Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage

Pizza 14" alfredo

$20.99

Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 14" chicken alfredo

$22.99

Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 14" lasagna

$21.99

Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 14" white

$20.99

Ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese

16" Pizza

Pizza 16" cheese

$16.99

cheese

Pizza 16" veggie

$20.99

onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers

Pizza 16" Supreme

$21.99

Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers

Pizza 16' meat lover

$21.99

Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage

Pizza 16" alfedo

$21.99

Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 16" chicken alfredo

$23.99

Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 16" lasagna

$23.99

Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 16" white

$21.99

Ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 16" margarita

$21.99

basil tomatos fresh garlic

Pizza 16" stuffed

$24.99

pie stuffed with supreme or meat lover , mozzarella cheese and sauce

Pizza 16'' chucks

$23.99

20" Pizza

Pizza 20" cheese

$21.99

cheese

Pizza 20" veggie

$24.99

onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers

Pizza 20" Supreme

$25.99

Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger sausage onion black olives mushrooms and green peppers

Pizza 20' meat lover

$25.99

Canadian bacon peperoni hamburger and sausage

Pizza 20" alfedo

$24.99

Alfredo sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 20" chicken alfredo

$27.99

Chicken in alfredo sauce toped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 20" lasagna

$27.99

Ground beef cream and marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 20" white

$24.99

Ricotta topped with mozzarella cheese

Pizza 20" margarita

$24.99

basil tomatos fresh garlic

Pizza 20" stuffed

$28.99

pie stuffed with supreme or meat lover , mozzarella cheese and sauce

20'' Pizza CHIEF'S SPECIAL

20'' CHIEF'S ( cheese )

$16.99

Bar

Wine

Zanluca malbeck

$50.00

drumheller merlot

$32.00

ruffino superior chianti

$32.00

tizziano chianti

$32.00

sterling cabernet

$32.00

stella rosa black

$36.00

concerto lambrusco

$36.00

mascato mia dolcea

$32.00

reisling st.michelle

$32.00

kim crawford sav blanc

$36.00

santa christina pinot grigio

$32.00

toasted head chardonay

$36.00

canyan road merlot

$28.00

white zinfidel

$28.00

canyan road cabarnet

$28.00

canyan road pinot noir

$28.00