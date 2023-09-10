Tut's Egyptian Cuisine
Popular Items
Chicken Kabab Plate
With rice, hummus, salad, garlic sauce, house dressing, and pita bread.
Chicken Shawarma Plate
With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
For Four
Served Family Style. Your choice of two proteins, served with rice, hummus, salad, sauces, and pita.* *No Substitutions on Family Meal Deals.
Lunch and Dinner
Family Meal Deals
For Two
Served Family Style. Your choice of two proteins, served with rice, hummus, salad, sauces, and pita.* *No Substitutions on Family Meal Deals.
For Six
Served Family Style. Your choice of two proteins, served with rice, hummus, salad, sauces, and pita.* *No Substitutions on Family Meal Deals.
Bakery Case
Lemon Tiramisu (August Special)
Made with fresh-squeezed Lemon juice, this treat is the perfect way to cool off this summer!
Beef and Cheese Pie
Buttery, crunchy Philo layered with a delicious blend of flavorful ground beef and cheese.
Manaeesh w/ Cheese
Our light, house-made flatbread topped with cheese or our house Zaatar blend, then baked till crisp and fluffy.
Manaeesh w/ Zaatar
Our light, house-made flatbread topped with our house Zaatar blend, then baked till crisp and fluffy.
Spinach Pie
Layers of flaky phyllo filled with tangy and cheesy spinach filling.
Apple Custard Tarts
Sweet baked Apples and creamy Vanilla Custard atop our house-made Puff Pastry.
Assorted Pettifor Cookies
An assortment of delicate cookies with various sweet toppings and fillings. Best served beside a steaming cup of tea!
Baklava (1 Piece)
Baklava (4 Pieces)
Barquettes
Mini-tarts with a rotating variety of fillings in a sweet, crumbly, pie crust.
Besboosa
Rich and luxurious coconut and semolina cake.
Chocolate Hazelnut Besboosa
A rich, chocolatey take on an Egyptian classic.
Date & Sesame Bars
A mainstay in Egyptian households, these delicious snack bars have a sesame seed topped, melt-in-your-mouth cookie crust surrounding our indulgent Date filling.
Ghoraybeh (Pistachio Butter Cookies)
Delicate butter cookies topped with Pistachio.
Kanafa w/ Ishta (Sweet Cream)
Our crisp Kanafa, filled with Ishta, an Egyptian sweet cream, then drizzled with our Orange Blossom syrup.
Kanafa w/ Pistachio
Crisp and delicate shredded Phyllo Dough, with Pistachio and a Drizzle of our home-made Orange Blossom Syrup.
Maamool (Date Cookies)
A mainstay in Egyptian households, these bite-sized delights have a melt-in-your-mouth cookie crust surrounding our indulgent Date filling.
Burger Combos
Entree Plates
Beef Kabab Plate
Marinated grilled beef filet mignon. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
Beef Shawarma Plate
Combo Plate
With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
Falafel Plate
With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, tahini, and pita bread.
Gyro Plate
With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, tzatziki and pita bread.
Kofta Plate
Ground beef, parsley, onion and spices. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
Lamb Kabab Plate
Lemon Chicken Plate
Chicken breast in a creamy lemon sauce. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
Lemon Salmon Plate
Salmon in a creamy lemon sauce. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
Salmon Filet Plate
Sautèed Shrimp Plate
With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
Sautéed Veggies Plate
A lá Carté
Bowls
Wraps
Entrée Salads
Sides
Tut's Specialties
Falafel Burger
House-Made Stuffed Grape Leaves
Our new Stuffed Grape Leaves are scratch-made and hand-rolled in-house, seasoned and steamed to perfection. Now serving both Vegan and Ground Beef SGL.
Kobeba (4pcs)
Delicious ground beef with walnuts, stuffed in a crispy minced-beef and bulgur wheat shell. Served w/ Tzatziki
Macarona Bechamel
This classic Egyptian comfort food features penne pasta, layered with meat sauce and béchamel, then baked to perfection.
Molokhia Soup
This delicacy packs a savory punch with a flavor like no other. Trust us, you'll love it.
Moussaka
Layers of tender eggplant and fluffy potatoes are married with a tangy tomato sauce in this hearty vegan casserole.
Rakakat (4 pcs)
Tuts Burger
Extras
Drinks
Beverages
Catering
Catering Combos
6 Person Combo
12 Person Combo
24 Person Combo
36 Person Combo
Please allow for 1 day notice on orders of 36 people or more.
48 Person Combo
Please allow for 1 day notice on orders of 36 people or more.
72 Person Combo
Please allow for 2 days notice on orders of 72 people or more.
120 Person Combo
Please allow for 2 days notice on orders of 72 people or more.