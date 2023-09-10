Popular Items

Chicken Kabab Plate

Chicken Kabab Plate

$15.50

With rice, hummus, salad, garlic sauce, house dressing, and pita bread.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.50

With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.

For Four

$48.00

Served Family Style. Your choice of two proteins, served with rice, hummus, salad, sauces, and pita.* *No Substitutions on Family Meal Deals.

Lunch and Dinner

Family Meal Deals

For Two

$26.00

Served Family Style. Your choice of two proteins, served with rice, hummus, salad, sauces, and pita.* *No Substitutions on Family Meal Deals.

For Four

$48.00

Served Family Style. Your choice of two proteins, served with rice, hummus, salad, sauces, and pita.* *No Substitutions on Family Meal Deals.

For Six

$66.00

Served Family Style. Your choice of two proteins, served with rice, hummus, salad, sauces, and pita.* *No Substitutions on Family Meal Deals.

Bakery Case

Each of our baked goods are hand-made and fresh baked In-House.
Lemon Tiramisu (August Special)

Lemon Tiramisu (August Special)

$8.50

Made with fresh-squeezed Lemon juice, this treat is the perfect way to cool off this summer!

Beef and Cheese Pie

Beef and Cheese Pie

$8.50

Buttery, crunchy Philo layered with a delicious blend of flavorful ground beef and cheese.

Manaeesh w/ Cheese

Manaeesh w/ Cheese

$3.50

Our light, house-made flatbread topped with cheese or our house Zaatar blend, then baked till crisp and fluffy.

Manaeesh w/ Zaatar

Manaeesh w/ Zaatar

$3.50

Our light, house-made flatbread topped with our house Zaatar blend, then baked till crisp and fluffy.

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$7.50

Layers of flaky phyllo filled with tangy and cheesy spinach filling.

Apple Custard Tarts

Apple Custard Tarts

$4.75

Sweet baked Apples and creamy Vanilla Custard atop our house-made Puff Pastry.

Assorted Pettifor Cookies

Assorted Pettifor Cookies

$4.00+

An assortment of delicate cookies with various sweet toppings and fillings. Best served beside a steaming cup of tea!

Baklava (1 Piece)

$2.75

Baklava (4 Pieces)

$6.75
Barquettes

Barquettes

$2.00+

Mini-tarts with a rotating variety of fillings in a sweet, crumbly, pie crust.

Besboosa

Besboosa

$7.00

Rich and luxurious coconut and semolina cake.

Chocolate Hazelnut Besboosa

Chocolate Hazelnut Besboosa

$8.50

A rich, chocolatey take on an Egyptian classic.

Date & Sesame Bars

Date & Sesame Bars

$1.50+

A mainstay in Egyptian households, these delicious snack bars have a sesame seed topped, melt-in-your-mouth cookie crust surrounding our indulgent Date filling.

Ghoraybeh (Pistachio Butter Cookies)

Ghoraybeh (Pistachio Butter Cookies)

$1.25+

Delicate butter cookies topped with Pistachio.

Kanafa w/ Ishta (Sweet Cream)

Kanafa w/ Ishta (Sweet Cream)

$6.50

Our crisp Kanafa, filled with Ishta, an Egyptian sweet cream, then drizzled with our Orange Blossom syrup.

Kanafa w/ Pistachio

Kanafa w/ Pistachio

$5.50

Crisp and delicate shredded Phyllo Dough, with Pistachio and a Drizzle of our home-made Orange Blossom Syrup.

Maamool (Date Cookies)

Maamool (Date Cookies)

$1.00+

A mainstay in Egyptian households, these bite-sized delights have a melt-in-your-mouth cookie crust surrounding our indulgent Date filling.

Burger Combos

Falafel Burger Combo

Falafel Burger Combo

$9.00

Our scrumptious 100% Vegan Falafel Burger, now available with Fries and a 22oz Drink for just $9.

Tut's Burger Combo

$12.00

Entree Plates

Beef Kabab Plate

Beef Kabab Plate

$19.50

Marinated grilled beef filet mignon. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.

Beef Shawarma Plate

Beef Shawarma Plate

$15.50
Chicken Kabab Plate

Chicken Kabab Plate

$15.50

With rice, hummus, salad, garlic sauce, house dressing, and pita bread.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.50

With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.

Combo Plate

Combo Plate

$17.50

With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$13.50

With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, tahini, and pita bread.

Gyro Plate

$15.50

With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, tzatziki and pita bread.

Kofta Plate

Kofta Plate

$16.50

Ground beef, parsley, onion and spices. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.

Lamb Kabab Plate

$20.50
Lemon Chicken Plate

Lemon Chicken Plate

$17.50

Chicken breast in a creamy lemon sauce. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.

Lemon Salmon Plate

Lemon Salmon Plate

$22.50

Salmon in a creamy lemon sauce. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.

Salmon Filet Plate

Salmon Filet Plate

$21.50
Sautèed Shrimp Plate

Sautèed Shrimp Plate

$19.50

With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.

Sautéed Veggies Plate

Sautéed Veggies Plate

$12.50

A lá Carté

Beef Kabab A lá Carté

Beef Kabab A lá Carté

$7.00
Chicken Kabab A lá Carté

Chicken Kabab A lá Carté

$6.50
Falafel (5 pcs) A lá Carté

Falafel (5 pcs) A lá Carté

$6.50
Gyro A lá Carté

Gyro A lá Carté

$5.50
Kofta A lá Carté

Kofta A lá Carté

$6.50
Lamb Kabab A lá Carté

Lamb Kabab A lá Carté

$8.00
Salmon A lá Carté

Salmon A lá Carté

$13.50
Sautéed Veggies A lá Carté

Sautéed Veggies A lá Carté

$4.50
Shrimp A lá Carté

Shrimp A lá Carté

$12.50

Bowls

A quarter pound of our flavorful proteins, with your choice of base and toppings!

Beef Kabab Bowl

$10.00

Beef Shawarma Bowl

$9.00

Chicken Kabab Bowl

$10.00

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$8.00

Falafel Bowl

$9.00

Gyro Bowl

$10.00

Kofta Bowl

$9.00

Sauteed Shrimp Bowl

$11.00

Sauteed Veggies Bowl

$7.00

Wraps

Beef Kabab Wrap

Beef Kabab Wrap

$14.00
Beef Shawarma Wrap

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$13.00
Chicken Kabab Wrap

Chicken Kabab Wrap

$13.00
Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.00
Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$11.00
Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$12.00
Kofta Wrap

Kofta Wrap

$12.00

Lamb Kabab Wrap

$14.00

Entrée Salads

Beef Kabab Salad

Beef Kabab Salad

$15.50

Beef Shawarma Salad

$14.50
Chicken Kabab Salad

Chicken Kabab Salad

$14.50
Chicken Shawarma Salad

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$13.50

Falafel Salad (8pcs)

$12.50
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.00

Gyro Salad

$14.50

Kofta Salad

$14.50
Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$15.50
Shrimp Salad (8pcs)

Shrimp Salad (8pcs)

$15.50

Sides

Baba Ganoush

$6.50+

Fries

$4.75

Garlic Fries

$5.75

Hummus

$5.50+

Lentil Soup

$5.50+

Rice

$3.75

Tabbouleh

$6.50+

Side Salad

$3.75

Tut's Specialties

Beef and Cheese Pie

Beef and Cheese Pie

$8.50

Buttery, crunchy Philo layered with a delicious blend of flavorful ground beef and cheese.

Falafel Burger

$5.50
House-Made Stuffed Grape Leaves

House-Made Stuffed Grape Leaves

$5.50+Out of stock

Our new Stuffed Grape Leaves are scratch-made and hand-rolled in-house, seasoned and steamed to perfection. Now serving both Vegan and Ground Beef SGL.

Kobeba (4pcs)

Kobeba (4pcs)

$9.50

Delicious ground beef with walnuts, stuffed in a crispy minced-beef and bulgur wheat shell. Served w/ Tzatziki

Macarona Bechamel

Macarona Bechamel

$16.00

This classic Egyptian comfort food features penne pasta, layered with meat sauce and béchamel, then baked to perfection.

Molokhia Soup

Molokhia Soup

$5.50+

This delicacy packs a savory punch with a flavor like no other. Trust us, you'll love it.

Moussaka

Moussaka

$8.00

Layers of tender eggplant and fluffy potatoes are married with a tangy tomato sauce in this hearty vegan casserole.

Rakakat (4 pcs)

Rakakat (4 pcs)

$7.50
Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$7.50

Layers of flaky phyllo filled with tangy and cheesy spinach filling.

Tuts Burger

$9.50

Extras

Chipotle Mayo

$0.85

Garlic Sauce

Greek Dressing (2oz)

$0.85

House Dressing (2oz)

$0.85

Pita Bread

$0.55

Spicy Sauce

Tahini

Tzatziki

Feta

Pita Chips

$1.75Out of stock

Pickled Turnips

Drinks

Beverages

House-Made Mango Juice

House-Made Mango Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Strong, sweet and refreshing.

House-Made Hibiscus Lemonade

House-Made Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.00

House-Made Hibiscus

$3.00

House-Made Lemonade

$1.50
House-Made Tamarind Nectar

House-Made Tamarind Nectar

$3.00Out of stock

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$1.75Out of stock

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Hot Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Catering

Catering Combos

6 Person Combo

6 Person Combo

$78.00

12 Person Combo

12 Person Combo

$153.00

24 Person Combo

$300.00

36 Person Combo

$441.00

Please allow for 1 day notice on orders of 36 people or more.

48 Person Combo

$576.00

Please allow for 1 day notice on orders of 36 people or more.

72 Person Combo

$846.00

Please allow for 2 days notice on orders of 72 people or more.

120 Person Combo

$1,380.00

Please allow for 2 days notice on orders of 72 people or more.

RAW Meats Per Pound

RAW 1lb Chicken Kabab

$11.00

RAW 1lb Beef Kabab

$16.00

RAW 1lb Kofta

$13.00

RAW 1lb Falafel Batter

$11.00

Desserts

35 Pieces Assorted Baklava

$54.00

35 Pieces Chocolate Hazelnut Baklava

$54.00

35 Pieces Pistachio Baklava

$48.00

35 Pieces Walnut Baklava

$48.00

8 Pieces Besboosa

$48.00

12 Pieces Kanafa w/ Pistachio

$54.00