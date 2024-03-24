Tuxpan Mexican Grill
Breakfast/ Desayunos
- Huevos Rancheros$11.59
Fried eggs with Ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and corn Tortillas. Can be switched to flour tortillas for $.75
- Huevos con Chorizo$11.99
Scrambled eggs with Mexican Sausage
- Huevos con Jamón$11.99
Scrambled eggs with ham
- Huevos con Bistec$20.99
3 eggs any style with grilled steak
- Huevos a la Mexicana$11.59
Scrambled eggs with tomato, Jalapeno, and Onion
- Huevo al Albanil$16.99
Scrambled eggs with meat and sauce
- 3 Huevos Con Arroz Y frijoles$9.99
3 eggs any style with rice and beans
- Chilaquiles$11.99
Fried tortilla corn chips with green or red sauce, onion, sour cream and cheese
- Chilaquiles con Huevos$13.99
Chilaquiles with eggs
- Chilaquiles con Carne$16.99
Chilaquiles with meat
- Chilaquiles con Arrachera$19.99
Chilaquiles with skirt steak
Appetizers
- Cheese Quesadilla$4.59
- Meat Quesadilla$5.69
- Tamal$4.69
house made tamales chicken and pork
- Queso Fundido$8.59
Corn tortillas on the side or Four Tortillas for $.75
- Choriqueso$10.99
Corn tortillas on the side or Four Tortillas for $.75
- Chicken Nuggets (6 PCS)$7.99
- Chicken Nuggets ( 12 PCS)$10.99
- Nachos$9.99
Served with beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos,
- Super Nachos$13.99
Served with beans, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos and your choice of meat
- Guacamole 2 oz$3.99
- Guacamole 8 oz$10.00
- Primero
- Nacho-fries with meat$14.50
- Nacho- fries$10.99
Tacos
- Asada / Steak Taco$4.59
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Picadillo/ Ground Beef Taco$3.79
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Pollo / Chicken Taco$3.79
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Al Pastor / Seasoned Pork Taco$3.79
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Lengua / Beef Tongue Taco$4.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Chile Relleno / Poblano Pepper Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Chicharron / Pork Skin Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Barbacoa / Steamed beef Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Carnitas / fried pork Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Pescado / Fish Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Camaron / Shrimp Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Taco$3.99
Served with Lettuce & Tomato or Cilantro & Onion
- Vegetariano / Veggie Taco$2.89
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoe, and cheese
- Taco Tuesday$2.99
Every Tuesday, we have a special for $2.99 each taco. Choice of meat is chicken, ground beef, chorizo or al Pastor.
Omelettes/ Omelets
- Denver Omelettes$10.69
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Omelettes$10.69
- Jamon/ Ham Omelettes$10.69
- Tocino/ Bacon Omelettes$10.69
- Queso/ Cheese Omelettes$9.99
- Vegetariano / Veggie Omelettes$10.69
- 3 Meat Omelettes$11.99
3 Meat Ham, Bacon and Sausage
- Mexican Omelettes$10.69
Mexicano
- 2/ Huevos al gusto /2 eggs any style Omelettes$8.99
Breakfast Burrito
Taco Salad
- Steak taco salad$12.00
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- Ground beef taco salad$11.59
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- Chicken taco salad$11.59
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- Pastor taco salad$11.59
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- Chorizo taco salad$11.59
Served with Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- Veggie Taco Salad$9.99
Served with rice, beans, green and red prepper, Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and Guacamole
- Chicken fajita taco salad$14.99
- Steak fajita taco salad$16.99
Burrito
- Asada / Steak Burrito$12.59
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Picadillo/ Ground Beef Burrito$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Pollo / Chicken Burrito$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Al Pastor / Seasoned Pork Burrito$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Lengua / Beef Tongue Burrito$12.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Chile Relleno / Poblano Pepper Burrito$11.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Barbacoa / Steamed beef Burrito$11.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Carnitas / fried pork Burrito$11.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Burrito$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Vegetariano / Veggie Burrito$8.99
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Suizo/ With melted cheese Burrito$12.59
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
Tortas
- Asada / Steak Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- picadillo/ Ground Beef Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Pollo / Chicken Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Al Pastor / Seasoned Pork Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Lengua / Beef Tongue Torta$11.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Chile Relleno / Poblano Pepper Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Jamon/ Ham Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Milanesa Chicken Torta$11.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Carnitas / fried pork Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Barbacoa / Steamed beef Torta$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Torta Dinner$14.99
Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and avocado
- Milanesa res torta$10.99
- Torta Cubana$13.00
Sopes
- Picadillo/ Ground Beef Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Chicharron / Pork Skin Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Rajas con Queso/ Poblano Pepper with Cheese Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Lengua / Beef Tongue Sope$7.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Al Pastor / Seasoned Pork Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Pollo / Chicken Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Asada / Steak Sope$6.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Veggie Sope$6.99
Served with rice, beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cram
Gorditas
Tostadas
Huaraches
- Picadillo/ Ground Beef Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Chicharron / Pork Skin Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Rajas con Queso/ Poblano Pepper with Cheese Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Lengua / Beef Tongue Huaraches$10.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Chorizo / Mexican Sausage Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Al Pastor / Seasoned Pork Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Pollo / Chicken Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- Asada / Steak Huaraches$9.99
Served with beans, lettuce, cheese and sour cream
- barbacoa
Combos/ Combinaciones
- 2 Taco Dinner$10.69
Served with rice and beans
- 3 Taco Dinner$12.59
Served with rice and beans
- Taco and Tostada$10.69
Served with rice and beans
- Taco and Quesadilla$10.69
Served with rice and beans
- Taco and Tamal$10.69
Served with rice and beans
- 2 Tostada Dinner$12.59
Served with rice and beans
- Tostada and Quesadilla$11.79
Served with rice and beans
- Tostada and Tamal$12.59
Served with rice and beans
- 2 quesadilla dinner cheese only$10.69
Served with rice and beans
- 2 quesadilla dinner with Meat$12.89
Served with rice and beans
- Quesadilla and Tamal