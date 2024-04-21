Tweety Thai Cuisine 1768 Garnet Ave
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 01. Crab Ragoon (7)$8.95
Fried wonton sheets stuffed with cream cheese, imitation crab meat, onions, & carrots
- 02. Crispy Tofu$8.95
Deep-fried tofu served with peanut sauce & sweet chili sauce
- 03. Crispy Rolls (5)$8.95
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with vegetables. Served with a sweet & sour sauce
- 04. Pot Stickers (8)$8.95
Grilled pasta shell stuffed with chicken & cabbage served with delicious ginger sauce
- 05. Shrimp Tempura (4)$12.95
Shrimp and vegetable tempura battered and served with our tempura dipping sauce
- 06. Fresh Spring Rolls (3)$10.95
Rice paper stuffed with tofu, lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cabbage, and peanut sauce
- 07. Chicken Sate (4)$10.95
Grilled, marinated chicken on skewers. Served with delicious peanut sauce & cucumber salad
- 08. Shrimp Rolls (6)$10.95
Marinated shrimp & avocado wrapped with crispy rice paper, golden fried to perfection
- 09. Fish Cakes (5)$10.95
Deep-fried white fish blended with string bean & Thai spices, served with cucumber dip
- 10. Crispy Calamari$12.95
Deep-fried calamari served with sweet and sour sauce
- 11. Tweety's Special Platter (12)$19.95
A combination of sate, shrimp rolls, pot stickers chicken sate, and crispy rolls served with peanut sauce, cucumber salad, plum sauce, and ginger sauce
Salads
- 13. House Thai Salad$10.95
A lavish feast of lettuce, carrot, onion, cucumber, tomatoes, tofu, and egg served with our famous peanut sauce
- 14. Papaya Salad / Som Tum$12.95
This salad captures the essential flavor of Thailand. Fine shredded green papaya, tossed with shrimp, tomatoes, ground peanut & hot chili
- 15. Larb$15.95
Authentic Thai cooking of spicy fine chopped (chicken or pork or beef) with chili, lime juice, and fresh mint
- 16. Beef Salad$18.95
Light grilled juicy tenderloin beef in a deliciously spicy dressing tossed with shallot, mint leaves, fin kaffir lime leaves, fresh chili, and cilantro
- 17. Fired Bird Salad$18.95
Mixed fresh greens topped with pieces of BBQ chicken served with your choice of peanut sauce or spicy lime dressing
- 18. Glass Noodle Salad$18.95
The luscious flavor of glass noodles mixed with shrimp, ground chicken, lime juice, onions, cashew nuts & green chili on top of fresh vegetables
- 19. Shrimp Salad$18.95
Grilled shrimp with lemongrass, chilies, and spicy lime juice, tossed with mixed greens
- 19. Calamari Salad$18.95
Calamari with lemongrass, chilies, and spicy lime juice, tossed with mixed greens
- 19. Seafood Salad$22.95
Seafood combination with lemongrass, chilies, and spicy lime juice, tossed with mixed greens
Soup
- Bowl 20. Tom Yum (Thai Hot & Sour Soup)$7.95
Hot & sour soup seasoned with a touch of lemongrass
- Hot Pot 20. Tom Yum (Thai Hot & Sour Soup)$13.95
Hot & sour soup seasoned with a touch of lemongrass
- Bowl 21. Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)$7.95
Creamy coconut soup with a touch of lemongrass & galangas
- Hot Pot 21. Tom Kha (Coconut Soup)$13.95
Creamy coconut soup with a touch of lemongrass & galangas
- Bowl 22. Wonton Soup$7.95
Wonton skin stuffed with minced pork in clear chicken broth with baby bok choys, topped with sliced BBQ pork
- Hot Pot 22. Wonton Soup$13.95
Wonton skin stuffed with minced pork in clear chicken broth with baby bok choys, topped with sliced BBQ pork
- Bowl 23. Glass Noodle Soup$7.95
Glass noodles, minced chicken, shrimp, and mixed vegetables in a clear chicken broth
- Hot Pot 23. Glass Noodle Soup$13.95
Glass noodles, minced chicken, shrimp, and mixed vegetables in a clear chicken broth
- Bowl 24. Egg Drop Soup$7.95
With ground chicken, onion, soy sauce
- Hot Pot 24. Egg Drop Soup$13.95
With ground chicken, onion, soy sauce
Curries
- 25. Green Curry$15.95
Simmered in green curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, eggplant, and basil leaves
- 26. Famous Yellow Curry$15.95
Simmered in mild yellow curry paste in coconut milk with potatoes and onions
- 27. Red Curry$15.95
Simmered in red curry paste in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and sweet basil
- 28. Panang Curry$15.95
Simmered in rich red panang curry paste in coconut milk bell peppers, zucchini, and basil leaves
- 29. Pineapple Curry$15.95
Simmered in red curry paste and chunk pineapple in coconut milk with bell peppers and sweet basil
- 30. Masaman Curry$15.95
Simmered in massaman curry paste in coconut milk with flavored of peanut sauce, potatoes, onions, and peanuts
Noodle & Rice
- 31. Thai Fried Rice$15.95
Stir-fried rice with egg, tomatoes, onions, and cucumbers
- 32. China Man Fried Rice$15.95
Stir-fried rice with BBQ pork, egg, green onions, tomatoes, and cucumbers in a house-special sauce
- 33. Drunken Rice$15.95
Stir-fried rice with chili garlic, onions, basil leaves, and vegetables
- 34. Pineapple Fried Rice$17.95
Stir-fried rice with chicken, shrimp, egg, cashew nuts, pineapple, onion, and a touch of curry powder
- 35. Pad Thai (House Specialty)$15.95
Pan-fried rice noodles with eggs, ground peanuts, bean sprouts, and green onion
- 36. Drunken Noodle (Our Popular Dish)$15.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with chili garlic, onions, and basil leaves
- 37. Pad Se Ewe$15.95
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with soy sauce, broccoli, and eggs
- 38. Pad Woon Sen$15.95
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, ginger, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms
- 39. Chow Mein$15.95
Stir-fried chow mein noodles with carrot, cabbage, and bean sprouts
- 40. Spaghetti Kee Mao$15.95
Stir-fried Thai spaghetti noodles with chili garlic, basil leaves, and vegetables
- 41. Rad Narh$15.95
Fresh flat rice noodles, pan-fried and topped with vegetables in light gravy sauce
- 42. Thai Pasta$15.95
A delicately flavored soup made with noodles, and vegetables topped with spring onions and cilantro
- 43. Ba Mee Haeng$15.95
Steamed egg noodles mixed with homemade sauce, bean sprouts, and bok choy and topped with BBQ pork
A La Carte
- 44. Kra Pow Gai Kai Pow$16.95
Minced chicken, basil, thai chili, garlic, onion, bell pepper, fried egg and served over rice
- 45. Eggplant$15.95
Sauteed with eggplants, fresh chili, minced garlic, bell peppers
- 46. Veggie Delight$15.95
Sauteed with assorted vegetables and mushrooms
- 47. Asparagus$16.95
Sauteed with asparagus, mushroom, carrot, and onion
- 48. Broccoli$15.95
Sauteed with crispy broccoli and garlic in an oyster sauce
- 49. Pad Prik Khing$15.95
Sauteed with green beans, carrot, and bell peppers in a sweet red curry paste
- 50. Basil$15.95
Sauteed with minced garlic, bell peppers, fresh chili, and basil
- 51. Crispy Basil Chicken$16.95
Deep-fried chicken, onion, bell peppers, and carrot sauteed with chili paste and essence of sweet basil
- 52. Cashew Nut$16.95
Sauteed with cashew nuts, celery, onions, and bell peppers
- 53. Sweet & Sour$15.95
Sauteed with pineapples, cucumbers, tomatoes, and onion in sweet and sour sauce
- 54. Garlic Pepper$15.95
Sauteed in fresh garlic and white pepper and steamed broccoli and carrot
- 57. Ginger Lover$15.95
Sauteed with shredded gingers, bell peppers, onions, and mushroom
- 58. Bangkok Pra Ram$15.95
Sauteed with broccoli topped with our famous peanut sauce
- 59. Orange Chicken$15.95
Deep-fried chicken sauteed in a sweet and orange tangy sauce
- 60. Kung Pao$15.95
Sauteed in a spicy hot sauce with crunchy peanuts, bell peppers, dried chili, and onions
House Specialties
- 61. Crying Tiger$20.95
Charbroiled prime-cut beef marinated with Thai spices. Thinly sliced and served with delicious Thai spicy dipping sauce
- 63. Roasted Duck Curry$21.95
Roast duck simmered in red curry paste in coconut milk with pineapples, sweet peas, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers & basil
- 64. Crispy Duck$21.95
Sensational marinated crispy duckling, accompanied by honey plum or spicy lime sauce
Seafood Specialties
- 65. Grilled Salmon Panang$21.95
Pacific salmon grilled to perfection, with a touch of smooth, famous panang curry sauce. Served with vegetables
- 66. Three Flavor Fish$21.95
Crispy fish with special sweet and sour red chili garlic sauce and vegetables
- 67. Cashew Salmon$21.95
Salmon filet topped with vegetables and cashew nuts in spicy sauce
- 68. Seafood Paradise$25.95
Shrimp, scallops, green mussels, calamari, onion, bell pepper, and sweet basil in spicy red pepper sauce