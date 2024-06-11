2x points now for loyalty members
Twisted Biscuit - Edwardsville
Food
Twisted Biscuits
- The Minimalist - Half (4)
House-made, fluffy buttermilk biscuit$6.49
- The Minimalist - Full (8)
House-made, fluffy buttermilk biscuit$10.49
- Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This - Half (4)
House-made biscuit filled with bacon, cheddar, cracked black pepper, and fresh garlic. Served with honey butter dipping sauce.$6.49
- Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This - Full (8)
House-made biscuit filled with bacon, cheddar, cracked black pepper, and fresh garlic. Served with honey butter dipping sauce.$10.49
- Cinnamon Bear - Half (4)
House-made biscuit filled with cinnamon butter, brown sugar, and raisins. Served with sweet cream cheese dipping sauce.$6.49
- Cinnamon Bear - Full (8)
House-made biscuit filled with cinnamon butter, brown sugar, and raisins. Served with sweet cream cheese dipping sauce.$10.49
- Double Trouble Chocolate Biscuit - Half (4)
House-made fluffy chocolate biscuit, with chocolate chips, covered in a sweet cream drizzle.$6.49
- Double Trouble Chocolate Biscuit - Full (8)
House-made fluffy chocolate biscuit, with chocolate chips, covered in a sweet cream drizzle.$10.49
- ***Gluten Friendly XL Nothing But Cheddar Biscuits -(2)***
House-made rice flour biscuit filled with bacon, cracked black pepper, fresh garlic. Served with honey butter dipping sauce.$6.99
- ***Gluten Friendly XL Nothing But Cheddar Biscuits - (4)***
House-made rice flour biscuit filled with bacon, cracked black pepper, fresh garlic. Served with honey butter dipping sauce.$10.99
Twisted Takes
- Huevos Twisteros
House-made chorizo chili topped with two eggs, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato, house-made Cholula®-ranch and avocado- ranch sauces and fried tortilla strips. Served with sour cream.$13.49
- St. Louis Slinger
XL four-egg omelet filled with smoked sausage and Twisted style potatoes, topped with house- made chorizo chili, cheddar cheese, and pickled onions. Served with a Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit and sour cream.$15.49
- The Missing Link
Smoked sausage, avocado, tomato, spinach, fried egg, and Cholula®-ranch on a grilled XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit.$13.49
- Which Came First?
Crispy chicken tender, fried egg, jack cheese, and gravy on a grilled XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit. Served with Twisted style potatoes.$14.49
- Morning, Sunshine! Pot Pie
Roasted chicken, chorizo, potatoes, onions, peppers, and mushrooms in our herbed country gravy over an XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit. Topped with cheddar cheese, two eggs, tomatoes, and green onions.$15.49
- The Italian Job Benedict
Thick slice of toasted sour dough topped with prosciutto, poached egg, hollandaise, green onions, and Parmesan Frico. Served with Twisted style potatoes.$16.99
- Completo Burrito
Packed with roasted chicken, chorizo, onions, peppers, potatoes, cheddar cheese, black beans, avocado, Cholula®-ranch, and scrambled eggs, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with Twisted style potatoes and salsa.$13.99
- Hash Your Mouth
Twisted style potatoes with diced turkey breast, chicken sausage, spinach, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with two fried eggs, pickled onions, fresh herbs, and Cholula®- ranch.$14.49
- Yeehaw Wrap
XL flour tortilla, stuffed with Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This Biscuits, house made sausage gravy, potatoes, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese. Served with a side order of salsa and Twisted style potatoes.$14.99
Straight Outta The Coop
- Chick Me Out
Omelet filled with roasted chicken, chorizo, green chiles, onion, and goat cheese. Topped with house-made Cholula®-ranch and avocado-ranch sauces, green onions, and tomato. Served with a Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit.$14.99
- Ménage EGG Trois
Omelet filled with bacon, ham, smoked sausage, onions, and mushrooms topped with cheddar and pepper jack cheese and green onions. Served with Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit.$14.99
- Nothing Wrong With Veggies
Omelet filled with onions, mushrooms, peppers, spinach, and Chèvre goat cheese. Topped with avocado and tomato. Served with multi-grain toast.$12.49
- Bird’s the Word Omelet
Low carb egg white omelet stuffed with turkey breast, turkey bacon, egg whites, onion, spinach, and pepper jack cheese. Garnished with avocado and sliced tomatoes.$12.99
- Crabcore Omelet
Omelet, King Crab Meat, Asparagus Tips, Lemon Pepper, Chèvre goat cheese.$16.99
Respecting Our Roots
- Mind Ya Biscuits
XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit smothered with sausage gravy along with two eggs, Twisted style potatoes, and choice of bacon or sausage.$15.49
- Happy Trails Power Bowl
Creamy steel-cut oats topped with house-made trail mix, strawberries, blueberries, and a sweet cream drizzle. Served with almond milk.$12.99
- Eggs Benny
Sliced ham and poached eggs on a XL Nothing Gets Cheddar Than This biscuit topped with hollandaise, green onion, and paprika. Served with Twisted style potatoes.$14.99
- Tried And True
Two eggs, Twisted style potatoes, 1 piece of bacon, 1 piece of sausage, 1 cheddar biscuit, and a mini pancake.$15.49
- Avo-Great-Day!
Chunky avocado spread on thick cut garlic sourdough topped with Italian marinated cherry tomatoes and garnished with bacon and goat cheese.$14.99
- Tried and True At LARGE
Four Eggs, double order of Twisted style potatoes, one XL Buttermilk Pancake, one piece of bacon, one piece of sausage, one XL nothing but cheddar biscuit.$24.99
Mid-day Munch
- You Had Me At Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with roasted chicken, onions, green chiles, sour cream, pepper jack cheese, pickled onions, and tomatoes. Topped with house-made Cholula®-ranch and avocado-ranch sauces. Served with a bowl of chorizo chili.$14.49
- Crabby Attitude Salad
Cold king crab meat served on a spring mix bed tossed in balsamic vinegar dressing. Topped with asparagus tips, hard-boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, and Chèvre goat cheese.$17.99
- Twisted Tenders
Crispy twisted-seasoned panko breaded chicken tenders served with BBQ and house-made Cholula®-ranch sauces.$15.99
- Smashed It!
Two smashed burger patties, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, a fried egg, tomato, red onion, and dijonnaise on a toasted bun.$15.99
- Wrap It Up
All wrapped up in a flour tortilla, turkey, tomatoes, lettuce, bacon, pepper jack, Cholula®-ranch and topped with a pickle spear.$15.99
- Brunchy BLT
Bacon, fried egg, avocado, tomato, lettuce, and dijonnaise on toasted multi-grain bread.$14.99
- Chicks Dig Me
Twisted Tender, bacon, pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, and house-made Cholula®- ranch sauce on a toasted bun.$14.99
- Crispy Cluckin’ Salad
Spring mix with chopped Twisted Tenders, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onion, house-made croutons, and hard-boiled egg with your choice of dressing.$14.99
Livin' the Sweet Life
- Flap Jack Fiesta
Three pancakes, stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, served with Twisted style potatoes.$16.49
- Gangs All Here
Three not-so-mini versions of our signature pancakes. You choose your faves.$15.99
- Pineapple Upside-Down Pancake
Supersized pancake stuffed with caramelized pineapple, brown sugar and cherries. Topped with powdered sugar.$14.49
- Bodacious Berries Pancake
Supersized buttermilk pancake stuffed with blueberries, strawberries or both. Topped with freshly whipped cream.$14.49
- Large & In Charge Pancake
Supersized buttermilk pancake. Because some traditions you just don’t twist.$12.99
- Bella French Toast
Thick-sliced sweetbread battered and griddled. Topped with strawberries, blueberries, and powdered sugar.$15.99
- Nashville Hot, Sticky, And Sweet
Belgian waffle topped with Twisted Tenders and Nashville Hot Honey. Served with two eggs* any style.$16.99
- Plot Twist French Toast
Thick-sliced sweetbread battered and griddled, then stuffed with Nutella® and blackberry jam. Topped with pecans and powdered sugar.$15.99
- Caramel Apple Pancake
Supersized green apple and cinnamon spiced stuffed cake. Topped with sweet cream cheese, caramel, chopped bacon, pecans, and fresh apple slices.$15.99
Adults Only
- AO Boozy Banana Waffle
Belgian waffle topped with bananas and smothered in house-made rum infused foster sauce. Served with two eggs and bacon or sausage.$16.99
- AO Tipsy French Toast
Thick-sliced sweetbread soaked in a Kentucky Bourbon sauce and topped with pecans. Served with two eggs and bacon or sausage.$17.99
Desserts
- Sticky Situation Bread Pudding
Stacked cinnamon bread pudding topped with caramel, strawberries, and sweet cream.$9.99
- Shakespeare’s Tragedy
One Cinnamon Crumb Coffee Cake topped with Sweet Cream Icing Drizzle served as a pair with One Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake topped with Chocolate and Carmel Drizzle.$12.99
Sides
Little Biscuit's Menu
- M&M® Pancakes
M&M® stuffed pancakes, scrambled egg, bacon.$7.99
- Son Of A Biscuit
Bacon and egg sliders. Served with fruit.$7.99
- Twistaburger
Cheeseburger and fries with a pickle.$7.99
- Out Of Bed Sleepy Head
Scrambled egg, bacon, fruit and cheddar bacon biscuit.$7.99
- French Toast Sticks
Cinnamon sugar French Toast sticks, scrambled egg, and bacon.$7.99
- Lil' Twisters
Chicken tenders, fries with BBQ sauce and a pickle.$7.99
LTO's / Specials
- The BIG Cheese
LIMITED TIME ONLY - Fresh mozzarella cheese, breaded in our house made panko breading, deep fried, covered in parmesan cheese and served with a side of our famous Cholula®-ranch.$9.99
- My BIG Fat Greek BRUNCH
LIMITED TIME OFFER - Personal sized garlic naan flat bread, scrambled eggs, twisted style potatoes, sausage gravy, smothered in a cheese blend.$15.49
- Why Is It SPICY??
LIMITED TIME OFFFER - Twisted style potatoes, green chilies, tomatoes, topped with your choice of eggs and Cholula®-ranch.$14.49
- HERBY Fully Loaded
LIMITED TIME OFFER - Egg white omelet, with spinach, tomatoes and parsley. Served with a side of Twisted style potatoes.$14.99
- GLAZED and CONFUSED
LIMITED TIME OFFER - Two glazed donuts, two hand seared ground beef patties, bacon, cheese blend, avocado ranch, served with a side of Twisted fries.$16.99