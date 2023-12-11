Twisted Butler Golden Gate Rd &3rd
Lotus Drinks
- Thomas Lotus$4.50+
Blue Lotus Base with Passion Fruit, Coconut, Blue Raspberry and Fresh Lime.
- Rockwell Lotus$4.50+
Purple Base with Lavender, Huckleberry, and Fresh Lemon
- Crockett Lotus$4.50+
Red Lotus with Pineapple, Coconut, Strawberry and Cream.
- Rooster Lotus$4.50+
White Lotus with Mango, Peach, Orange and Mango Puree.
- Ringo Lotus$4.50+
Pink Lotus with Pomegranate, Blackberry, Raspberry and Strawberry Puree.
- Make your Own Lotus$4.50+
Create a personalized Lotus drink to your taste. Add up to 2 flavors for free, additional flavors are .50 each. Add fresh citrus, cream, and whipped cream in our extras menu.
Drinks
- Americano$3.50+
Espresso and hot water
- Latte$4.00+
Espresso with steamed milk.
- Mocha$4.75+
Espresso with fair trade chocolate and whole milk.
- Matcha Green Tea$3.75+
Iced Matcha Milk Tea with strawberry puree.
- Frappuccino$4.00+
Equal parts espresso steamed milk and froth top. Get it steamed for a Cappuccino. (free, ask your barista)
- Perk Energy$4.50+
Naturally caffeinated, low in sugar hot drink. Does not contain tea or coffee.
- Hot Cocoa$3.25+
Cocoa, sugar, and milk heated to the right temperature. Does not contain coffee or tea.
- Steamer$3.25+
Steamed whole milk, vanilla, and cane sugar. Does not contain coffee or tea.
- Lemonade$3.50+
Tart fresh lemon with a touch of sweetness and your choice of fruit puree. Does not contain coffee or tea.
- Cream Frappuccino$3.50+
Blended milk, madagascan vanilla and ice.
Kids Menu
Food
Extras
- Blend it$1.00
Blend Your Drink to Cool Down Even More.
- Extra Lotus Energy Shot$1.00
Add an extra shot of Lotus Energy to your drink!
- Espresso Shot$1.00
Add More Energy and Coffee Flavor to Any Drink.
- Milk Substitute$0.75
Make Your Drink Dairy Friendly or Switch Up the Base.
- Fruit Puree$0.75
Add a fresh twist in your drink with fruit puree.
- Whipped Cream$0.50
Add our homemade whipped cream to any drink!
- Cream Shot$0.50
Add heavy cream to any drink to make it extra creamy.
- Flavors
Add a favorite flavor of your choice to vamp up your drink.
- Fresh Fruit$0.50
Add a squeeze of fresh citrus to any drink.