Twisted Chicks 2713 Industrial Dr Suite E
Bar Menu
Bombs
Bottles
- Angry Orchard Bottle$3.50
- Blue Moon Bottle$3.50
- Bud Light Bottle$3.25
- Bud Select Bottle$3.25
- Bud Zero Bottle$3.25
- Budweiser Bottle$3.25
- Busch Bottle$3.25
- Busch Light Bottle$3.25
- Coors Banquet Bottle$3.25
- Coors Light Bottle$3.25
- Corona Extra Bottle$3.50
- Corona Premier$3.50
- Guiness Staut Bottle$3.50
- Heineken Bottle$3.50
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$3.50
- Michelob Ultra Lime Cactus Bottle$3.50
- Miller Light Bottle$3.25
- Modelo$3.50
- PBR Bottle$3.25
- Samuel Adams Bottle$3.50
- Stag Bottle$3.25
- Twisted Tea Bottle$3.25
- Yuengling Flight Bottle$3.25
- Yuengling Lager Bottle$3.25
Buckets
- Budweiser Can Bucket$13.50
- Bud Light Chelada Can Bucket$13.50
- Busch Light Can Bucket$13.50
- Coors Light Can Bucket$13.50
- Miller Light Can Bucket$13.50
- Natural Light Can Bucket$13.50
- Pabst Blue Ribbon Can Bucket$13.50
- Bud Light Bottle Bucket$17.50
- Bud Select Bottle Bucket$17.50
- Budweiser Can Bucket$17.50
- Bud Zero Bottle Bucket$17.50
- Busch Bottle Bucket$17.50
- Busch Light Bottle Bucket$17.50
- Coors Bottle Bucket$17.50
- Coors Light Bottle Bucket$17.50
- Miller Light Bottle Bucket$17.50
- Michelob Ultra Can Bucket$17.50
- Angry Orchard Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Blue Moon Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Corona Extra Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Corona Premier Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Guiness Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Heineken Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Pacifico Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Twisted Tea Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Samuel Adams Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Stag Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Yuengling Lager Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Yuengling Flight Bottle Bucket$19.00
- Michelob bottles$19.00
Cans
Cocktails
- Adios MF$8.00
- After Sex$8.00
- Alabama Slammer$8.00
- Amaretto Sour$6.50
- Apple Butter$7.00
- Apple Chata$7.50
- Apple Lemonade$7.00
- Apple Twister$7.50
- Bahama Mama$7.75
- Banana Pop$6.50
- Banana Split$7.00
- Bend Me Over$7.50
- Blackberry Lemonade$7.00
- Bloody Mary$7.75
- Blue Hawaiian$7.50
- Butterscotch Chata$7.50
- Daiquiri$7.75
- Death by Sex$8.00
- Fat Hooker$7.50
- Fizzy Blue Peach$7.75
- Funky Cold Medina$8.00
- Fuzzy Navel$7.00
- Gin Rickey$7.00
- Hippie Juice$8.00
- Holy Water$9.50
- Hurricane$7.25
- Jolly Rancher$9.50
- Lake Time Addiction$7.50
- Lake Water$7.50
- Leg Spreader$8.00
- Lemon Iced Tea$7.00
- Lick Her Right$7.50
- Liquid Marijuana$7.75
- Long Island Iced Tea$9.50
- Lunch Box$7.50
- Malibu Bay Breeze$7.50
- Malibu Hawaiian$7.75
- Malibu Sunset$7.00
- Margarita$7.75
- Mermaid Water$7.75
- Mind Eraser$6.50
- Mowie Wowie$8.00
- Old Fashioned$8.75
- Painkiller$7.50
- Peach Cocktail$7.50
- Peach Drink$7.75
- Peach Freeze$8.00
- Peach Fuzz$7.00
- Peach Tea$7.00
- Phantom Cherry$7.00
- Phantom Lake$7.00
- Phantom on the Lake$7.00
- Pickle Mary$6.50
- Pina Colada$7.75
- Pink Lady$6.50
- Princess Drink$7.75
- Prison Bitch$8.00
- Raz the Phantom @ the Pickle$7.00
- Red Beer$4.25
- Refreshing Apple Drink$7.75
- Royal Flush$7.75
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Sex with Captain$6.25
- Shark Bite$7.00
- Tequilia Sunrise$7.50
- Tequila Sunset$7.50
- The Green Screwdriver$7.75
- The Green Pickle$7.75
- The Electric Smurf$7.75
- The Pink Skinny Drink$7.50
- Tidal Wave$7.75
- Tie Me To The Bedpost$8.00
- Tipsy Mermaid$6.50
- Twisty Sour Drink$7.50
- Woo Woo$7.50
- Yellow Hammer Slammer$8.00
- Wet Pussy$8.00
- Whiskey Sour$6.50
- White Russian$7.00
Liquor
- Phantom Apple Orchard$4.75
- Phantom Autum Spice$4.75
- Phantom Beach Plum$4.75
- Phantom Butterscotch$4.75
- Phantom Cherry$4.75
- Phantom Cran-Raz$4.75
- Phantom Lake Time Addiction$4.75
- Phantom Lemon$4.75
- Phantom Oatmeal Cookie$4.75
- Phantom Peach Orchard$4.75
- Phantom Watermelon$4.75
- Aviation Gin$5.75
- Tanqueray Gin$6.25
- Amaretto$5.75
- Apricot Brandy$6.25
- Bailey's$5.75
- Banana Schnapps$5.75
- Blue Curaco$5.25
- Butterscotch Schnapps$5.75
- Carolans$5.25
- Creme De Menthe$5.75
- Frangelico$5.75
- Grape Schnapps$5.75
- Goldschlager$5.75
- Jager$5.75
- Melon$5.25
- Peach Schnapps$5.75
- Peppermint Schnapps$5.75
- Rootbeer Schnapps$5.75
- Rumple Minze$5.75
- Sour Apple Schnapps$5.75
- Triple Sec$5.75
- Watermelon Schnapps$5.75
- Aristocrat 151 Rum$6.25
- Bacardi$5.75
- Bacardi Pineapple$5.75
- Barton$4.00
- Captain Morgan$6.25
- Kahlua$5.75
- Malibu$6.25
- Malibu Passionfruit$6.25
- Malibu Peach$6.25
- Malibu Pineapple$6.25
- Malibu Strawberry$6.25
- Malibu Watermelon$6.25
- Rum Chata$5.75
- Buchanans Deluxe 12 year$5.75
- Chivas Regal$5.75
- Dewar's White Label Scotch$5.75
- Glen Mo Ran Gie$6.75
- House of Stuart$4.75
- Buchanans Sepc Reserve 18$10.75
- Johnnie Walker Black$6.25
- Johnnie Walker Blue$20.75
- Johnny Walker Red$5.75
- Oban$10.75
- 1800 Blanco$7.75
- Casa Mexico Tequilia$6.75
- Casamigos$7.00
- Codigo 1530$8.25
- El Toro Gold Tequilia$5.25
- El Toro Silver Tequilia$5.25
- Espolon Tequilia$5.75
- Jose Cuervo Especial$6.25
- Jose Cuervo Silver$7.25
- Jose Cuervo Traditional$6.75
- Patron$6.75
- Tequilia Rose$5.25
- Teremana$4.75
- Absolute$5.00
- Grey Goose$6.00
- Ketel One$5.00
- Mr. Boston$4.00
- Skyy Vodka$4.00
- Skyy Watermelon$4.00
- Smirinoff Vodka$4.00
- Tito's$5.00
- UV Apple$4.00
- UV Blue$4.00
- UV Cake$4.00
- UV Grape$4.00
- UV Pink Lemonade$4.00
- UV Red$4.00
- Vanilla Smirinoff$4.00
- Whipped Smirinoff$4.00
- American Honey$5.00
- Angel's Envy$7.25
- Basil Hayden$7.75
- Bookers Mighty Fine$30.00
- Bullet Bourbon$6.25
- Crown Apple$5.50
- Crown Black$5.50
- Crown Peach$5.50
- Crown Royal$5.50
- Crown Vanilla$5.50
- Crown-Salted Carmel$5.50
- Daviess County$5.75
- Elijah Craig$6.75
- Fireball$5.75
- Gentlemans Jack$7.25
- Heaven's Door$12.50
- Hennessy$7.25
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$7.75
- Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire$6.50
- Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey$6.50
- Jameson$5.75
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Jim Beam Red Stag$5.50
- Kentucky Deluxe$4.00
- Kentucky Tavern$4.00
- Knob Creek$8.75
- Makers Mark$5.75
- Old Elk Four Grain$10.00
- Old Elk Port Cask Finish$10.00
- Old Elk Sherry Cask$10.00
- Rittenhouse$4.75
- Salted Caramel Whiskey$6.25
- Salty Watermelon$6.25
- Screwball$6.00
- Seagrums 7$5.00
- Seagrums VO$5.00
- Southern Comfort$4.00
- Souther Comfort 80$5.00
- Ten High$4.00
- Twisted Tea Whiskey$4.00
- Two Trees-Carolina Peach$4.75
- Two Trees-Manhattan$4.75
- Whistle Pig BOSS HOG$80.00
- Whistle Pig Piggyback$5.75
- Whistle Pig Piggyback 10$10.00
- Whistle Pig Piggyback 12$15.00
- Whistle Pig Piggyback 15$20.00
- Wild Turkey 101$5.00
- Wild Turkey-Longbranch$7.25
Moonshine
- Banana Pudding Moonshine$5.00
- BlackBerry Moonshine$5.00
- Butter Pecan Moonshine$5.00
- Cherry Moonshine$5.00
- Hunch Punch Moonshine$5.00
- Lemon drop Moonshine$5.00
- Margarita Moonshine$5.00
- Mountain Java Moonshine$5.00
- Peach Moonshine$5.00
- Peppermint Moonshine$5.00
- Pickle Moonshine$5.00
- Sour Apple Moonshine$5.00
- Sour Razin Berry Moonshine$5.00
- Sour Watermelon Moonshine$5.00
- Strawberry Moonshine$5.00
- White Lightnin Moonshine$5.00
- Apple Moonshine$5.00
- Apple Pie Moonshine$5.00
- Blackberry Moonshine$5.00
- Butterscotch Moonshine$5.00
- Chocolate Coffee Moonshine$5.00
- Cinnamon Moonshine$5.00
- Electric Orange Moonshine$5.00
- Lemonade Moonshine$5.00
- Mark & Digger Hazelnut Moonshine$5.00
- Peach Moonshine$5.00
- Peanut Butter Moonshine$5.00
- Peppermint Moonshine$5.00
- Pina Colada Moonshine$5.00
- Show Punch Moonshine$5.00
- Sweet Tea Moonshine$5.00
- Tom Signature Moonshine$5.00
Seltzers
- Deep Eddy Lemon$4.25
- Deep Eddy Lime$4.25
- Deep Edy Ruby Red$4.25
- High Noon Mango$4.00
- High Noon Passion Fruit$4.00
- High Noon Peach$4.00
- High Noon Pineapple$4.00
- Sunny D Orange Pineapple$4.00
- Sunny D Tangy Orange$4.00
- Suny D Orange Strawberry$4.00
- Truly Blueberry$4.00
- Truly Cherry$4.00
- Truly Original Lemonade$4.00
- Truly Pineapple Lemonade$4.00
- Truly Strawberry Lemonade$4.00
- Truly Strawberry Lime$4.00
- Truly Watermelon Lemonade$4.00
- Truly Wild Berry$4.00
- Nutrl Wild Cherry$4.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$4.00
Wine
Shots
- Alabama Slammer Shot$7.00
- Apple Jacks Shot$6.00
- Ass Shot$6.00
- Bad Decision Shot$6.00
- Blow Job Shot$6.00
- Blue Balls Shot$6.00
- Canadian Shot$6.00
- Cement Mixer Shot$6.00
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot$6.00
- Fire and Ice Shot$6.00
- Fireball Shot$5.00
- Four Horsemen Shot$7.00
- Green Tea Shot$6.50
- Lemon Drop Shot$6.00
- Liquid Cocaine Shot$7.00
- Orgasm Shot$6.00
- Pancake Shot$6.00
- Pay Day Shot$6.00
- Pineapple Upside Down Shot$6.00
- Pop My Cherry Shot$6.00
- Princess Shot$6.00
- Royal Flush Shot$7.00
- Shut The Hell Up Shot$6.00
- Slippery Nipple Shot$6.00
- Snakebite Shot$6.00
- Strawberry Cheesecake Shot$6.00
- Sweet Tart Shot$6.00
- Tennessee Apple Shot$6.00
- Three Wisemen Shot$7.00
- White Gummy Bear Shot$6.00
Twisted Chicks 2713 Industrial Dr Suite E Location and Ordering Hours
(660) 849-2055
Closed