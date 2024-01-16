Skip to Main content
Twisted Sugar Bubble Bar
Twisted Sugar Bubble Bar
1450 Byron Road, Howell, MI 48843
Coffee
Hot Caramel Latte
$7.55
Hot Chocolate
$6.50
Hot Coffee Black
$5.50
Hot Mocha Latte
$7.55
Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
$7.55
Iced Caramel Macchiato
$7.55
Iced Mocha Latte
$7.55
Bubble Tea
After Life
$7.55
Betelgeuse
$7.55
Day-O
$7.55
Iced Chai Lavender Cold Foam
$7.55
Miss Argentina
$7.55
Pink Milk Tea
$7.55
Bubble Lemonade
Blue Raspberry
$7.55
Cotton Candy
$7.55
Salty Beach
$7.55
Watermelon
$7.55
Add Ons
Extra Bobas
$1.00
Red Bull
Pomegranate Passion
$7.95
Blood on the Moon
$7.95
Betelgeuse 2
$7.95
Amas Veritas
$7.95
