Skip to Main content
Twisted Tango 991 Winchester Dr #5
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Twisted Tango 991 Winchester Dr #5
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Froyo
Drinks
Froyo
Snack Size
$2.99
Small
$3.99
Medium
$4.99
Large
$6.25
XL
$7.25
Drinks
Water
$1.00
Soda
$3.25
Frosted Lemonade
$4.99
Smoothie
$4.99
Milk Shake
$4.99
Soda Float
$4.99
Twisted Tango 991 Winchester Dr #5 Location and Ordering Hours
(660) 281-3169
991 Winchester Dr #5, Sedalia, MO 65301
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement