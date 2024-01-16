Online ordering now available through Toast!
Twisted Tomato - Blue Ridge
Starters
Specialty Pizza
- Wood-Fire Cheese Pizza$14.00
- Wood-Fire Pepperoni$16.00
- Heart of Napoli Margherita Classic$17.00
- Legendary Bigfoot Supreme$22.00
- Flame-Kissed Meat Medley$20.00
- Fireside Garden Veggie$18.00
- Barb’s Chicken & Pesto$20.00
- Rustic Chicken Bianca$20.00
- Fiery Artichoke$20.00
- Lobster Lux$29.00Out of stock
- Truffle Twist$21.00
- Aloha From Hawaii$20.00
- Elegant Shrimp Scampi$28.00Out of stock
- Fireside Meatball & Ricotta$20.00
- Pepe Le Pew$20.00
- The Surrealist$21.00Out of stock
- Moonshine-infused Barbeque Chicken$20.00
- Fiery Buffalo$20.00
- Citrus Calamari Fusion$27.00Out of stock
Calzones & Strombolis
Pasta
Sides/ Sauces/ Dressings/ Extras
Twisted Tomato - Blue Ridge Location and Ordering Hours
(762) 270-4045
Closed • Opens Friday at 4PM