The Twisted Pickle Bar & Grille
Starters
Buffalo Shrimp
Hand breaded, and deep fried, or grilled shrimp, tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Celery sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds lightly battered and fried to perfection, with a side of marinara.
Chip Trio
Fresh tortilla chips, served with your choice of 3 of our dips: Queso Cheese, Salsa, Guacamole, or Beer Cheese.
Chips and Salsa
Houses-made tortilla chips, served with fire roasted salsa.
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Crispy fried brussel sprouts, with brown sugar bacon bits, glazed with a Citrus Explosion sauce.
Flat Hollow Bobber Bites
Golden fried corn bites with corn kernels, cream cheese, bacon bits, & a hint of jalapeno. Served with a side of ranch.
Jumbo Pretzel
Soft on the inside, crispy on the out, jumbo pretzel. Served with in-house made hot mustard, or your choice of Beer Cheese or Queso.
Nachos
In-house made tortilla chips, loaded up with melted Queso cheese, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and jalepenos. Add your choice of protein: Add Grilled Chicken or Pulled Pork + $4
The Twisted Pickle
Two spiral cut, hand-breaded, golden-friend dill pickles, with a side of ranch for dipping.
Twisted Pickle Flatbread
Artesian flatbread, topped with garlic ranch, dill pickles, and melted mozzarella and provolone cheeses.
Entrees
Chicken Tender Dinner
Four hand breaded and crispy fried tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce and one house side.
Fish Dinner
Two filets of our mild & flaky white fish. Your choice between grilled, blackened, or hand-battered & deep fried. Served with hushpuppies, coleslaw, one house side and tarter sauce for dipping. Add Shrimp to your dinner + $6
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Toasty flour tortilla, with a melted mix of blended cheeses and seasoned grilled chicken. Served with sour cream, guacamole, chips and salsa.
Pulled Pork Dinner
Our house smoked pulled pork dinner is served with our sweet BBQ sauce, a side of coleslaw and your choice of house side.
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
House smoked pulled pork, drizzled with our sweet BBQ sauce, and melted mixed cheeses, grilled into a toasty flour tortilla. Served with sour cream, guacamole, chips and salsa.
Shrimp Dinner
Hand battered & golden fried, or grilled & seasoned shrimp. Served with our sweet hushpuppies, a side of coleslaw and your choice of house side. Cocktail sauce for dipping.
Wings
6 Wings
In-house, applewood smoked, then deep fried for a crisp, jumbo wing. Naked or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery sticks and your choice or ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
12 Wings
In-house, applewood smoked, then deep fried for a crisp, jumbo wing. Naked or tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with celery sticks and your choice or ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Start with our crispy thin crust or delicious hand tossed crust, topped with red sauce and mozzarella. Build with any of our tasty toppings: Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, and Jalapenos. Toppings: $1.50 each, Extra Cheese: $2.00
Classic Cheese Pizza
Your choice between hand tossed, or a crispy thin crust, topped with mozzarella.
Meat Lovers Pizza
Your choice of crispy thin crust, or hand tossed crust topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, and bacon.
Pepperoni Pizza
Crispy thin crust or hand tossed crust, loaded with pepperoni.
Supreme Pizza
Your choice between hand tossed or thin crust. Then topped with pepperoni, sausage, beef, bacon, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers and jalapenos.
Burgers & Handhelds
Blackberry Bacon Burger
A juicy half pound of chuck, brisket, & short rib burger blend, topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, fresh spinach, red onion and our Blackberry Dijon.
BBQ Bacon Burger
Fresh grilled half-pound of chuck, brisket, & short rib burger blend, topped with a slice of cheddar cheese, bacon, a fried onion ring, then drizzled with BBQ sauce.
Flat Hollow Burger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle on our half pound chuck, brisket, short-rib blend burger patty, placed on a brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken Club
A juicy grilled chicken breast, stacked on Texas Toast. Topped with bacon strips, tomato, lettuce, swiss cheese and mayo.
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich
Spicy fried chicken breast, on a brioche bun, with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
In-house applewood smoked pork piled on a toasted brioche bun and our sweet BBQ sauce, served with coleslaw.
BLT
Crispy bacon, leaves of lettuce, sliced tomato, and mayonnaise on thick Texas toast.
Fish Sandwich
A piece of mild and flaky white fish, lightly seasoned, grilled or hand-battered and deep fried, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted brioche bun.
Loaded Dog
Monster Foot Long, all beef hotdog, topped with chili, shredded cheese blend, diced onion and Jalapeños.
Salads
Flat Hollow Salad
Fresh green mix, topped with bacon bits, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, crispy potato sticks and shredded mixed cheese. Dressings: Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, Balsamic Vinaigrette, or Mediterranean Feta
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach leaves, topped with bacon bits, feta cheese crumbles, strawberry slices and served with Mediterranean Feta dressing.
House & Premium Sides
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Two hand breaded and crispy fried tenders, served with your choice of dipping sauce and one house side.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast and Cheese grilled to perfection...includes one house side.
Kid's Hot Dog
All beef hot dog...yum! Includes one house side.
Kid's Shrimp
Grilled or fried to perfection...includes one house side.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Good 'ol Mac & Cheese...one house side included.
Desserts
Breakfast
Breakfast Platter
Two eggs, bacon, sausage, two pancakes and breakfast potatoes
Breakfast Plate
Two eggs, bacon or sausage, and breakfast potatoes.
Single Stack of Cakes
Three pancakes served with bacon or sausage
All You Can Eat Pancakes
Unlimited pancakes with one serving of bacon or sausage
More Cakes
Biscuits & Gravy
Two fluffy biscuits with a generous helping of sausage gravy.
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla yogurt topped with granola and fresh strawberries
Fruit Cup
A mix of fresh strawberries, juicy grapes and sliced oranges.
Kid's Cakes
Two pancakes with bacon or sausage
Kid's Breakfast Plate
Bacon - 3 slices
Sausage - 2 patties
Add an Egg
Two Pancakes
Biscuit
Toast
Breakfast Potatoes
Avocado
Sliced Tomato
Bloody Mary
Brunch Bloody Mary
Our Bloody Mary goes big with shrimp, bacon, egg, avocado, olives and celery
Mimosa
Coffee
Fountain Drinks
Bottled Juice
Taco Tuesday
Taco Plate
Three tacos served on hard or soft shells with lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded cheese.
Single Taco
A beef taco served on a hard or soft shell with lettuce, tomato, onion and shredded cheese.
Chocolate Decadence
Light and cream chocolate flourless cake, served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and drizzle with raspberry sauce.
White Chocolate Raspberry Torte Cake
White cake layered with white chocolate cream & fresh raspberry swirls. Topped with shaved white chocolate.