Two Bit Saloon 123 W Legion St
Food
Appetizers
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Burger$12.00
Handmade 1/2lb patties served on a fresh kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
- Deli Sandwich$10.00
Customize your own sandwich on sourdough bread or a kaiser bun. Choose between roast beef, ham or turkey
- Panini$12.00
Served on sourdough, brushed with pesto, and served toasted. Choose between roast beef, ham, or turkey
- Pork Chop Sandwich$12.00
Contains gluten. Breaded and fried pork chop sandwich served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
- BLT$10.00
Served on sourdough
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$8.00
Served on sourdough with choice of cheese
Chicken
- Full Chicken Strips$19.00
Our very own handmade chicken strips. Each piece is hand cut from breasts, marinated in a buttermilk mix and breaded to order
- 1/2 Chicken Strips$14.00
Our very own handmade chicken strips. Each piece is hand cut from breasts, marinated in a buttermilk mix and breaded to order
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Fire-grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Salads
Sauces
- Cajun Bleu Cheese
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or egg may increase your risk of a foodborne illness
- Two Bit Sauce
Contains gluten
- Ranch Dressing
Contains gluten
- Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Contains gluten
- Sriracha Ranch Dressing
- Honey Mustard Dressing
- BBQ Sauce
- Thousand Island Dressing
- Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Spicy Mayo Aioli
- French Dressing
- Ceasar Dressing
- Marinara
- Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Italian Dressing
Sides
Steaks
- Sirloin$27.00
8 oz. cut served on a warm sizzle platter with your choice of side and salad. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of a foodborne illness
- Ribeye$37.00
16 oz. hand-cut ribeye served on a warm sizzle platter with your choice of side and salad. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of a foodborne illness
- Steak Sandwich$23.00
Sirloin on sourdough choice of side. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of a foodborne illness
- Special (Smoked Prime)$45.00
Toppings
Beer
Bottle Beer
- Coors Light$3.00
- Bud Light$3.00
- Budweiser$3.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Corona Extra$3.50
- Coors Bottle$3.00
- Rainier$3.00
- Kokanee$3.50
- PBR$3.00
- Corona Premier$3.50
- Pacifico$3.50
- Michelob Ultra$3.50
- Cock-n-bull$3.00
- Blue Moon$3.50
- Rolling Rock$3.50
- Heineken$3.50
- Mikes Lemonade$3.50
- Angry Orchard$3.50
- Twisted Tea$3.50
- Western-Whisky Peach$8.50
- Western-Mcintosh$7.00
- Modelo$3.50
- Schofferhofer$3.50
- Land Shark$3.50
Canned Beer
- 16oz PBR$3.50
- Bud Light Can$2.00
- Bud Light Chelada$4.25
- Budweiser Can$2.00
- Bush Latte$2.00
- Bush N/A$2.00
- Bush NA$2.00
- Ciders$3.50
- Coors Can$2.00
- Coors Light Can$2.00
- Fat Robin$3.50
- Guinness$4.25
- Miller Light$2.00
- MT1 IPA$4.25
- Raineer$2.00
- Ranch Hand$3.50
- Ranch Rita$2.00
- Strange Beast$3.50
- Voodoo Ranger$4.25
- WC Black Cherry$3.50
- WC Grapefruit$3.50
- WC Green Apple$3.50
- WC Raspberry$3.50
- Grape Fruit Shandy$3.50