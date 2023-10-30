Food Menu

Kids Menu

One Egg, One Piece of Bacon
$5.00
One Egg, One Piece of Sausage
$5.00
One Pancake and One Piece of Bacon
$5.00
One Pancake and One Piece of Sausage
$5.00
One French Toast and One Piece of Bacon
$5.00
One French Toast and One Piece of Sausage
$5.00
Two Egg Omelet with Ham and Cheddar
$5.00

Served with one piece of toast

Three Piece Chicken Tenders and Chips
$6.00
Grilled Cheese and Chip
$4.00

Soup and Sandwiches

Kathi's Club
$12.00

Toasted white bread, ham, turkey, Candied bacon, Cheddar, mixed green, tomato, and caramelized onion aioli

Soup of the Day
$4.00

Freshly made everyday

Cheese Burger
$8.00

1/4 lbs patty, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Pizza Burger
$10.00

1/4 lbs patty, topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

Toasted Ham and Cheese
$10.00

Toasted sourdough, shaved ham, Swiss, dill pickles, and honey mustard sauce

Pizza Panini
$8.00

Panini bread, pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni

Bacon Cheese Burger
$9.00

1/4 lbs patty, topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Tex-Mex

Breakfast Quesadilla
$8.00

Flour tortilla, scramble egg, Cheddar, bacon, and chipotle creme

Breakfast Wet Burrito
$9.00

Flour tortilla, scramble egg, bacon, American fries, and Cheddar. Topped with salsa verde

Chips and Cheese
$7.00

Tortilla chips, Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Sides

Fries
$3.25
Tater Tots
$3.25
Chips
$2.00
Side Salad
$4.00
Fruit Cup
$4.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Simple Man Sandwich
$6.50

English muffin, ham, sausage, or chorizo and American cheese

Deluxe Sandwich
$8.00

English muffin, slaved ham, Cheddar, and caramelized onion aioli

Omelettes

Denver omelette
$10.00

Ham, onion, green pepper, and Cheddar

Bacon omelette
$9.00

Bacon and Cheddar

Ham omelette
$9.00

Ham and Cheddar

Meat Lover omelette
$10.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, and Cheddar

Veggie omelette
$12.00

Green pepper, onion, tomato mushroom spinach, and Cheddar

Irish omelette
$13.00

Corned beef and Swiss

French Toast

Classic French Toast
$6.00+

Two pieces of thick cut brioche bread dipped in a cinnamon egg bath. Topped in powdered sugar

Mixed Berry French toast
$14.00

Two pieces of French toast topped with sweet cream, mixed berry compote, fresh berries, and powdered sugar

Chocolate Dream Frech Toast
$14.00

Two pieces of French toast topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar

red velvet french
$11.00

A La Carte

links
$3.25
1 egg
$1.00
1 Toast
$1.75
Hashbrown
$3.50
American Fries
$3.50
Corned Beef Hash
$3.50
Toast
$2.50
Egg
$2.00
Turkey Links
$3.50
Sausage Patty
$3.25
Ham*
$3.00
Bacon*
$3.25

Classic Breakfast

The Basic
$8.50

Two eggs, choice of meat, and toast

Hungry Man
$10.00

Two eggs, choice of meat, potatoes, and toast

The Big Joe
$12.50

Two eggs, bacon, links, ham, potatoes, and toast

Specialty Breakfast

Stuffed Hash Brown
$10.50

Crispy hash brown stuffed with ham, bacon, onion, green pepper, mushroom, Cheddar, and ranch

Half Biscuits and Gravy
$6.50
Full Biscuits and Gravy
$8.50

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes
$3.00+

Three large house-made pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes
$3.25+

Three large pancakes topped chocolate chips and powdered sugar

Chocolate Lover Pancakes
$4.00+

Three large chocolate pancakes topped with chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, and powdered sugar

Mixed Berry Pancake
$4.00+

Three large pancake topped with sweet cream, mixed berry compote, fresh berries, and powdered sugar

Chocolate Covered Strawberry Pancakes
$4.00+

Three large pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, house-made chocolate sauce, and a chocolate covered strawberry