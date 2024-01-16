Skip to Main content
Two old crows 30796 245th Ave
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Two old crows 30796 245th Ave
We are not accepting online orders right now.
30796 245th Ave, Sebeka, MN 56477
Apps
Wings
Wraps
BBQ
Burgers
Sandwiches
Desserts
Apps
Fries
$0+
Cheese Curds
$10.00
Mini Corn Dogs
$7.00
Onion Rings
$10.00
Tater Kegs
$8.00
Pork Wild wings
$17.00
Wings
Wings
$15.00
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$13.00
Chicken Buffalo
$13.00
Turkey Club
$13.00
BBQ
BBQ Ribs
Burgers
Southern Burger
$14.00
Bacon Marmalade Burger
$14.00
Classic Burger
$12.00
Jalapeno Burger
$14.00
Sandwiches
Philly
$18.00
French Dip
$16.00
Pulled Pork
$12.00
Desserts
Bread Pudding Bites
Two old crows 30796 245th Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(218) 820-8169
30796 245th Ave, Sebeka, MN 56477
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement