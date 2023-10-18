Two Wings Coffee Co.
Breakfast
Breakfast Burritos
Brisket, egg and pepperjack
Sausage, egg, and cheddar
Bacon, egg and chaddar
Chorizo, egg, and cheddar
Spinach, roasted tomatoes, egg whites, and pepper jack
Potato, egg, and cheddar
Plates
Lunch
Grilled Cheese
Sandwiches
Side
Grab & Go
Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, cucmbers, apples, red onions, blue cheese, and candied pecans with a blush vinaigrette
Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, crispy bacon bits, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, cheddar, blue cheese, and black olives, with housemade ranch
Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, sweet bell pepper, cilantro, green onion, cheddar, and onion strings with housemade BBQ ranch
Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, and croutons with Caesar dressing
Romaine, parmesan, and croutons with Caesar dressing
Grilled chicken, red and green cabbage, carrots, green onions, peanuts, cilantro, red onions, edamame, sesame seeds, and wontons with a ginger soy dressing
Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, kalamata olives, red onions, green onions, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and feta cheese with a lemon vinaigrette
Lighter Side
Roasted turkey, avocado, cheddar, baby spinach, rooasted tomatoes in a whole wheat wrap with black pepper mayo
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, baby spinach, roasted tomaotes, in a whole wheat wrap with housemade ranch
Grilled chicken, mayo, celery seed, celery, and roasted almonds on a fresh baked croissant