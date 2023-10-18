Breakfast

Breakfast Burritos

Brisket Breakfast Burrito
$6.00

Brisket, egg and pepperjack

Sausage Breakfast Burrito
$6.00

Sausage, egg, and cheddar

Bacon Breakfast Burrito
$6.00

Bacon, egg and chaddar

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
$6.00

Chorizo, egg, and cheddar

Spinach Breakfast Burrito
$6.00

Spinach, roasted tomatoes, egg whites, and pepper jack

Potato Breakfast Burrito
$6.00

Potato, egg, and cheddar

Plates

Texas Croque Madame
$12.00
NY Style Lox & Bagel
$14.00
Two & Two
$12.50
Silver Dollar Pancakes
$11.00
Bagels
$3.50

Toast

Avocado
$11.00
Savory
$11.00
Sweet
$11.00

Sides

Bacon
$3.00
Sausage
$3.00
Potatoes
$2.50
Fruit
$2.00
Toast
$2.00

Lunch

Grilled Cheese

BYO Old Fashioned
$7.00
The Ultimate
$10.50

Provoalone, cheddar, and garlic and herb spread on sourdough

Black Truffle
$14.00
Tomato Mozzarella
$12.00

Roasted tomaotes, basil, mozzarella, and basil pesto on sourdough

Kids Cheese
$6.00

Sandwiches

Sloppy Joe
$12.00
Big Tex
$14.00
Magic Mushroom
$11.50
Chipotle Chicken
$12.00
Cuban
$13.00
Impossible
$13.00

Soup

Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
$4.00

12 oz cup

Side

Zapps Potato Chips
$2.50
Poppyseed Cole Slaw
$2.50
Asian Power Slaw
$2.50
Balsamic Red Potato Salad
$2.50

Drinks

Bubbly
$2.75
Unity
$5.00
Water
$2.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Redbull
$3.50
Exchange
$2.95
Coke Bottled
$2.50

Grab & Go

Grab and Go

Chop Salad
$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, cucmbers, apples, red onions, blue cheese, and candied pecans with a blush vinaigrette

Cobb Salad
$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, crispy bacon bits, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, cheddar, blue cheese, and black olives, with housemade ranch

BBQ
$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, grape tomatoes, sweet bell pepper, cilantro, green onion, cheddar, and onion strings with housemade BBQ ranch

Caesar Salad with Chicken
$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, and croutons with Caesar dressing

Caesar Salad without Chicken
$9.00

Romaine, parmesan, and croutons with Caesar dressing

Asian
$12.50

Grilled chicken, red and green cabbage, carrots, green onions, peanuts, cilantro, red onions, edamame, sesame seeds, and wontons with a ginger soy dressing

Greek Salad with Chicken
$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, kalamata olives, red onions, green onions, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and feta cheese with a lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad without Chicken
$9.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce mix, kalamata olives, red onions, green onions, grape tomatoes, pepperoncini peppers, and feta cheese with a lemon vinaigrette

Lighter Side

Turkey and Avocado Wrap
$10.00

Roasted turkey, avocado, cheddar, baby spinach, rooasted tomatoes in a whole wheat wrap with black pepper mayo

Chicken Club Wrap
$10.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar, baby spinach, roasted tomaotes, in a whole wheat wrap with housemade ranch

Almond Chicken Salad on Croissant
$10.00

Grilled chicken, mayo, celery seed, celery, and roasted almonds on a fresh baked croissant