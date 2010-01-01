TwoTen Oyster Bar & Grill 210 Salt Pond Rd
Food Menu
Raw Bar
- Raw Oysters*$2.10
- Watch Hills$2.10
- Pearly Whites$2.10
- West Passage$2.10
- Bay Sweets$2.10
- Little Necks*$1.75
- Shrimp Cocktail$3.75
- Oysters & Bubbly*$55.00
1 dozen oysters & a bottle of Mionetto Prosecco
- Salt Pond Platter*$45.00
1 dozen oysters, 6 littlenecks, 4 shrimp
- Colossal Platter*$98.00
2 dozen oysters, 1 dozen little necks, 6 shrimp, and a side of our house-made lobster salad
Appetizers / Small Plates
- Cup of New England Clam Chowder (GF)$6.00
- Bowl of New England Clam Chowder (GF)$10.00
- Cup of Rhode Island Clam Chowder (GF)$6.00
- Bowl of Rhode Island Clam Chowder (GF)$10.00
- R.I. Stuffed Quahog (Stuffie)$4.50
Chorizo, chopped clams, onions, and peppers stuffed in a clam shell.
- R.I. Style Calamari (GF)$18.00
Grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, hot peppers, topped with garlic aioli. Served with a side of Marinara
- Thai Chili Calamari$18.00
Tossed in sweet Thai chili and finished with sriracha, wasabi aioli, and sesame seeds.
- Wings Your Way (GF)$15.00
CHOICE OF: BBQ, Buffalo, Sweet Thai Chili, Buff-Q, Old Bay, Garlic Parmesan, or Plain
- Tuna Wontons*$18.00
(6) Fried wontons topped with sesame seared tuna and shredded carrots. Finished with cucumber wasabi, sriracha and ponzu sauce
- Oyster Rockefeller (AGF)$17.00
(6) Fresh shucked oyster baked with a creamy spinach bacon dip and breadcrumbs
- Clams Casino$16.00
(7) Littleneck topped with house made bacon casino butter. Baked with grated cheese and cracker breadcrumbs.
- Seafood Pizza (AGF)$23.00
12inch round pizza. Garlic butter, lobster, chopped clams, shrimp, scallops, cherry peppers, and a house made cheese blend. Finished with scallions
- Bang Bang Shrimp$18.00
Fried, toasted coconut, agrodolce sauce, spicy mayo, radish, daikon carrot slaw
- Thai Tempura Broccoli$17.00
(GF)Sweet & Spicy Glaze, radish, scallion, cucumber wasabi, fresno chili
- Maryland Lump Crabcake$20.00
House made, Remoulade, Old Bay, Lemon, Greens
Salad
- House Salad (GF)$11.00
Mixed Greens, grape tomato, cucumber, and carrots. Dressing choices- Balsamic, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Italian, or Raspberry Vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad (AGF)$13.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic herb and cheese croutons, parmesan, and a creamy caesar dressing
- Crisp Apple Salad (GF)$15.00
Chopped romaine tossed with apple slices, shaved Brussel sprouts, honey maple walnuts, dried cranberries, crispy feta cheese, sliced red onion and apple cider vinegar dressing
- Cobb Salad (GF)$16.00
Shaved iceberg, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onion, blue cheese crumble, bacon, hard boiled egg, parmesan peppercorn
Sandwich
- Salt Pond Burger (AGF)$17.00
lettuce, tomato, bacon, pepper jack cheese, onion relish, and horseradish sauce served on a brioche bun
- Chipotle Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Breaded cutlet, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, old baby, brioche
- Lobster Roll (AGF)$28.00
Tail, knuckle and claw meat lightly dressed with mayonnaise, light lemon zest and celery on a bed of shredded lettuce served on a buttery toasted hoagie roll. Can be Ordered Hot with Butter or Cold.
- Hot Lobster Roll (AGF)$28.00
- Lobster Grilled Cheese (AGF)$25.00
Tail, knuckle, and claw meat, house blend cheese blend, served on buttered pressed sourdough bread.
- Salmon Gyro (AGF)$19.00
Grilled salmon, pickled onions, feta crumbles, lettuce, tomato wrapped in Naan bread finished with Tzatziki sauce
- Fish Tacos (GF)$18.00
(3) tacos, slaw, mango & pineapple salsa, cilantro yogurt topped with chopped scallions
- Oyster Tacos (GF)$20.00
(3) tacos, slaw, mango & pineapple salsa, cilantro yogurt topped with chopped scallions
- Tuna Crunch Wrap$20.00
Sesame seared tuna, seaweed salad, wontons, daikon slaw, cucumber wasabi, cucumber, chili glaze
- Good Ole Fish Sandwich (AGF)$16.00
Fried cod on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar on the side
- Rita's Steak Ciabatta* (AGF)$20.00
Grilled Shoulder Tenderloin, horseradish aioli, mushrooms, onions, pepperjack
- Chicken Gyro (AGF)$16.00
- House Burger$17.00
Land & Sea
- Linguine & Clams (AGF)$26.00
Rhode Island littlenecks, fresh chopped clams in a white wine clam broth on a bed of linguine topped with toast points
- Fruiti Di Mare (AGF)$34.00
Lobster, shrimp, scallops, littlenecks, cherry peppers, tossed in a spicy red sauce over Linguini (SPICY)
- Lobster Mac & Cheese (AGF)$30.00
Lobster Meat, smoked gouda cheese blend, shallots, topped with toasted Panko, and baked to perfection
- Seafood Cavatappi (AGF)$34.00
Cavatappi Pasta, shrimp, scallop, lobster, and spinach tossed in a House Made Pink Vodka Sauce
- Big's T's Truffle Sachetti's$32.00
(4) Jumbo Shrimp (8) Truffle sacchetti tossed in a white truffle sauce with sauteed mushrooms, baby spinach, sundried tomatoes and garnished with crispy pancetta
- Baked Cod (AGF)$22.00
Baked in lemon butter, topped with panko and served with roasted fingerling potatoes and Chef's Vegetable
- Baked Scallop (AGF)$28.00
Baked in lemon butter, topped with panko and served with roasted fingerling potatoes and Chef's Vegetable
- Scallop Entree$34.00
Potato & bacon succotash, crispy prosciutto, pesto, balsamic
- Simple Salmon (GF)$32.00
Seared Salmon, Herb Rice, grilled Asparagus, saffron aioli
- Fried Clam Platter (GF)$22.00
Served with fries, a slide of coleslaw, and house made tartar sauce
- Fried Oyster Platter (GF)$24.00
Served with fries, a slide of coleslaw, and house made tartar sauce
- Fish & Chips (GF)$20.00
Gluten free beer battered fresh fried Atlantic Cod, served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw
- New York Strip * (GF)$35.00
16oz New York Strip grilled to your liking, roasted fingerling potatoes and grilled asparagus
- Salt Pond Surf & Turf$42.00
(16oz) New York strip grilled to your liking topped with (3) grilled jumbo shrimp and finished with a scampi butter. Served with mash potato and grilled asparagus
- Grilled Lamb Lollipops (GF)$33.00
(GF) Garlic & Herb Marinade, mashed potato, demi glace, mint arugula salad
- Chicken Parmesean$25.00
Breaded and fried chicken cutlet topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce baked and served with fresh linguine
- Boiled Lobster Dinner$34.00
Served with chef’s veg and roasted fingerling potatoes
- Seafood Stuffed Lobster Dinner$42.00
Served with chef’s veg and roasted fingerling potatoes
Sides
Side Protein
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$7.00
served with fries, a slide of coleslaw, and house made tartar sauce
- Kid's Burger (AGF)$7.00
Topped with American Cheese & Served with fries
- Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.00
(3) Chicken Tenders served with fries
- Kid's Mozzarella Triangles$7.00
Served with fries
- Kid's Fish & Chips$7.00
Served with fries
- Kid's Pizza$7.00
Served with fries
- Kid's Grilled Cheese$7.00
Served with fries
Specials
- Seafood Risotto Cakes$17.00
Arborio rice, shrimp, scallops, clams, pink vodka sauce, micro greens, parmesan
- Surf & Surf$38.00
Seared Scallops, Cajun Grilled Salmon, Hot pepper relish, mashed potato, matunuck micro greens
- Tuna Special$28.00
Rare sesame crusted tuna, herbed rice, edamame, spicy mayo, radish micro slaw, cucumber wasabi dressing
- Rigatoni Bolognese$26.00
veal, pork, beef, slow cooked rags, herbs, parmesan
- Carrot Cake$11.00
house made, candied carrot puree, crushed pistachio, cinnamon butter cream
Bar Menu
Bottled Beer, Cider, Seltzers
- Narragansett Lager Can$4.50
- Medalla Light$3.00
- Stella Artois$5.50
- Corona Extra$5.50
- Corona Premier$5.50
- Budweiser$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Miller Lite$4.50
- Miller High Life$4.50
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Coors Light$4.50
- Sam Adams$4.50
Boston Lager
- Amstel Light$5.50
- Heineken$5.50
- Heineken N/A$5.00
- New Castle$5.50
Brown Ale
- Red Bridge GF$6.50
- Pabst Blue Ribbon 160z.$4.50
- Pabst Blue Ribbon 40oz.$7.00
- Truly Seltzer$6.00
Wild Berry
- The Long Drink$6.50
- Twisted Tea$6.00
- Athletic N/A$6.00
- Casadores Seltzer$8.00
Draft Beer
Vodkas
- Broken Shed$10.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$8.00
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lime$8.00
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$8.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Grey Goose Poire$10.00
- Grey Goose Strawberry & Lemongrass$10.00
- Grey Goose Watermelon & Basil$10.00
- Grey Goose White Peach & Rosemary$10.00
- Ketel One Grapefruit$10.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Ketel One Citron$10.00
- Ketel One Peach$10.00
- Nantucket Blueberry$10.00
- Stoli$9.00
- Stoli Blueberry$9.00
- Stoli Orange$9.00
- Stoli Razz$9.00
- Stoli Vanilla$9.00
- Tito's$9.00
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Tres Agaves$9.00
- Milagro Reposado$11.00
- Milagro Silver$10.00
- Casamigos Silver$12.00
- Clase Azul$23.00
- Tanteo Chipotle$11.00
- Tanteo Habanero$11.00
- Cazadores Blanco$11.00
- Cazadores Reposado$12.00
- Hotel California$10.00
- Dobel Reposado$11.00
- Don Julio Blanco$11.00
- Montelobos Mezcal$10.00
- Peloton Mezcal$10.00
- Don Julio 1942$26.00
Whiskey
Scotch
Bourbon
Cordials
- Omara's Irish Cream$8.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Chambord$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Courvoiser$14.00
- DiSaronno$9.00
- Drambuie$8.00
- Fernet Branca$10.00
- Frangelico$8.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Allen's Cold Brew$8.00
- Hennessy$10.00
- Jagermeister$9.00
- Sambuca Romana$9.00
- Black Sambuca$9.00
- St. Elder$8.00
- Bumbu Cinnamon$8.00
- Apricot Brandy$8.00
- Butterscotch Brandy$8.00
- Cream Cacao Dark$8.00
- Cream Cacao White$8.00
- Cream De Banana$8.00
- Cream De Menthe Green$8.00
- Cream De Menthe White$8.00
- Curacao Blue$8.00
- Cointreau$8.00
- Sour Apple Pucker$8.00
- Melon Liquor$8.00
Specialty Cocktails
- Brown Sugar Old Fashioned$14.00
BSB Brown Sugar Bourbon, Muddled Luxardo Cherry, Orange Slice, Dash of Angostura Bitters
- Harvest Sangria$14.00
Bird Dog Apple Bourbon, Brown Sugar Bourbon, Apple Cider, Pinot Noir, Downeast Cider Floater
- Autumn Mule$13.00
St. George Spiced Pear, Apple Cider, muddled lemon, mint, ginger beer
- French 75$12.00
Bar Hill Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Prosecco
- Tito's Bloody Mary$10.50
Tito's Vodka, House Made Bloody Mary Mix
- Aperol Spritz$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea$15.00
- Red Sangria$14.00
- White Sangria$14.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Painkiller$14.00
Signature Martini
- Dirty Chai$14.00
Cinnamon Infused Graingers Deluxe Organic Vanilla Vodka, Galliano Espresso, Chai Powder, Bumbu Cinnamon Cream Liqueur, Espresso
- Pumpkin Espresso$14.00
Crop Organic Pumkin Vodka, Galliano Espresso, Pennsylvania Dutch Pumpkin Liqueur, Espresso, Cinnamon Sugar Rim
- Paper Plane$14.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon, Bully Boy Amaro, Aperol, Lemon Juice
- White Chocolate Raspberry$14.00
Stoli Raspberry Vodka, Raspberry Liqueur, Chocolat Deluxe White Chocolate Liqueur, Raspberry drizzle.
- 210 Espresso Martini$14.00
- Peanut Butter Espresso$15.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
- John Daly$14.00
- Sparkling Ruby Red$14.00
- Chocolate Martini$14.00
- French Martini$14.00
- Key Lime Pie Martini$14.00
White Wine
- Glass Z. Alexander Brown Chardonnay$9.00
- Glass Hess Select Charrdonay$11.00
- Glass Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio$11.00
- Glass Santa Margarehta Pinot Grigio$13.00
- Glass 1924 Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- BTL Z. Alexander Brown Chardonnay$38.00
- BTL Hess Select Chardonay$42.00
- BTL Francis Coppola Pinot Grigio (BOTTLE)$42.00
- BTL Santa Margarehta Pinot Grigio$50.00
- 1924 Sauvignon Blanc (BOTTLE)$38.00
- Glass Stonleigh Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Glass Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc$12.00
- Glass Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc$13.00
- Stonleigh Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)$38.00
- Oyster Bay Rose (GLASS)$12.00
- Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc (BOTTLE)$45.00
- Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc (BOTTLE)$47.00
- Cotes Des Roses (GLASS)$12.00
- Oyster Bay Rose (BOTTLE)$45.00
- Seaglass Reisling (GLASS)$11.00
- Mionetto Prosecco Split$10.00
- Mionetto Prosecco (BOTTLE)$38.00
- Ruffino Sparkling Rose Split$12.00
- Cotes Des Roses (Bottle)$45.00
- Seaglass Reisling (BOTTLE)$42.00
Red Wine
- Contoir Pinot Nior (GLASS)$10.00
- Contoir Pinot Nior (BOTTLE)$35.00
- Diors Pinot Nior (GLASS)$12.00
- Diors Pinot Nior (BOTTLE)$45.00
- 14 Hands Merlot (GLASS)$10.00
- 14 Hands Merlot (BOTTLE)$35.00
- Gnarly Head Cabernet (GLASS)$10.00
- Gnarly Head Cabernet (BOTTLE)$35.00
- J. Lohr Cabernet (GLASS)$12.00
- J. Lohr Cabernet (BOTTLE)$45.00
- Decoy Cabernet (GLASS)$13.00
- Decoy Cabernet (BOTTLE)$47.00
- Three Finger Jack Red Blend (GLASS)$11.00
- Three Finger Jack Red Blend (BOTTLE)$42.00
- Zaccagnini (GLASS)$12.00
- BTL Zaccagnini$45.00
Wine (Bottle Only)
Dessert Cocktails
- The Night Cap$14.00
Disaronno Amaretto, Muddled Luxardo cherry, splash of Coca-cola
- The Irish Goodbye$14.00
Omara's Irish Cream Liquor, house brewed hot coffee, served with a shot of Jameson Irish Whiskey
- Grandma's Old Fashioned$14.00
Basil Hayden Bourbon, Muddled Luxardo cherry, orange slice, splash of Angostura Bitters, topped with Grand Marnier
NA Beverages
- Coke$2.50
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Soda Water$2.50
- Tonic Water$2.50
- Ginger Beer$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Tomato Juice$3.00
- apple Juice$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Roy Rogers$3.00
- Lemonade$2.50
- Iced Tea$2.50
- Arnold Palmer$2.50
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.00
- Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri$5.00
- Mocktail$8.00
- Coffee$2.50
- Decaf Coffee$2.50
- Hot Tea$2.50
- Decaf Hot Tea$2.50
Drink Specials
- Strawberry Smash$12.00
Elijah Craig, bitters, muddled orange and strawberry, simple syrup, aperol floater
- Strawberry Rose Sangria$14.00
grey goose strawberry rose sangria, pink moscato, sprite, fresh strawberries
- Chocolate Orange Espresso$14.00
Stoli Orange Vodka, Chocolat Triple Chocolate Liqueur, Galiano Espresso, Fresh espresso, muddled orange
- Mint Grapefruit Mimosa$45.00
Bottle of Mionetto Prosecco, housemate grapefruit puree, mint simple syrup
- GL Duckhorn Sauv$9.00
- BTL Duckhorn Sauv$47.00
- GL Forever Young$15.00
- BTL Forever Young$60.00
- GL Arogosta$11.00
- BTL Arogosta$38.00