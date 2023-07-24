Tx Vintage Bar and Grill 219 Simonton Street
Juicy
Vintage Toxitaco
Mess
Brick Oven
Fork & Knife
Baskets
Sides
Lunch Specials
Drinks
Late Night Menu
Trio Dip
$10.99
Mozz Stix
$9.99
Fried Shrimp & Fries
$19.99
Coconut Shrimp & Fries
$19.99
Flat Bread Buffalo
$13.99
Flatbread Mozzarella
$10.99
Flatbread Brucheta
$11.99
Unlimited Topping
$14.99
Vintage Burger & Fries
$15.99
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$16.99
Fish & Fries
$16.99
Spicy Shrimp & Garlic Bread
$14.99
Coconut Shrimp Only
$14.99
5 Wings & Fries
$12.99
10 Wings & Fries
$17.99
wing special
Kids Menu
Tx Vintage Bar and Grill 219 Simonton Street Location and Ordering Hours
(956) 202-6786
Closed • Opens Monday at 11AM