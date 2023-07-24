Juicy

Vintage Cheesesteak

$15.99

French Dip

$15.99

PFS

$15.99

Patty Melt

$15.99

Vintage Burger

$15.99

Fish Sandwich

$15.99

Conroe Club

$15.99

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$15.99

Vintage Toxitaco

Brisket

$14.99

Chicken

$14.99

Fish

$14.99

Beef

$14.99

Shrimp

$14.99

Mess

Trip Dip

$10.99

Hush puppies

$9.99

Quesazilla Brisket

$14.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Vintage Nachos

$10.99

Holy Fries

$14.99

Sampler Platter

$19.99

Spicy Shrimp

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp

$14.99

Quesazilla chicken

$14.99

Vintage Nachos Brisket

$14.99

Vintage Nachos chicken

$14.99

Vintage Nachos Steak

$14.99

Brick Oven

Flat Bread Buffalo

$13.99

Flat Bread Mozzarella

$10.99

Flat Bread Brucheta

$11.99

Unlimited Topping Pizza

$14.99

Fork & Knife

Fajita Plate

$19.99

<Mixed Fajitas

$29.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Lobster Ravioli

$19.99

Marinated Chicken Breast

$16.99

Ribeye 8 oz

$19.99

The Cow

$22.99

Baskets

Chicken Tenders

$16.99

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Fried Shrimp

$19.99

Coconut Shrimp

$19.99

Chicken Wings 5 pc

$15.99

Chicken Wings 10 pc

$19.99

Mixed Greens

House

$10.99

Ceasar

$11.99

Wedge

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp

$16.99

Sides

Black Beans

$3.99

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Steam Veggies

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.99

Desserts

Chocolate Temptation

$9.99

Vintage Cheese Cake

$9.99

Temptation Sundae

$10.99

Ice Cream

$3.99

Lunch Specials

Vintage Cheesesteak

$12.99

Thin sliced Steak served With Provolone Cheese,Green Pepper & Onion

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Conroe Club

$12.99

Vintage Burger

$12.99

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$12.99

5 Wings & Fries

$10.99

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Drink

Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Spirite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Late Night Menu

Trio Dip

$10.99

Mozz Stix

$9.99

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$19.99

Coconut Shrimp & Fries

$19.99

Flat Bread Buffalo

$13.99

Flatbread Mozzarella

$10.99

Flatbread Brucheta

$11.99

Unlimited Topping

$14.99

Vintage Burger & Fries

$15.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$16.99

Fish & Fries

$16.99

Spicy Shrimp & Garlic Bread

$14.99

Coconut Shrimp Only

$14.99

5 Wings & Fries

$12.99

10 Wings & Fries

$17.99

Ladies Night

Deep Eddy

$5.00

FireBall shot

$5.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$5.00

Wine

$5.00

wing special

5 wings no Fries

$4.95

Kids Menu

Pasta with butter kids

$6.99

Pasta with sauce kids

$6.99

Mac & Cheese kids

$6.99

Fettuccine alfredo kids

$6.99

Pepperoni Flatbread kids

$6.99

Mozzarella Flatbread kids

$6.99

Chicken tenders fries kids

$6.99

Shrimp & Fries kids

$6.99

Grilled cheese & Fries kids

$6.99

Mozz sticks & Fries kids

$6.99

Special

8oz ribeye mash & veggies

$16.99