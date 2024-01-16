U-NITID 1905 E Fletcher Ave
Food
- Pate Feyte
Puff pastry$0.99
- Pla Fritay
Choice of 1 Fritter+Meat, Pikliz$15.99
- Pica Pollo
Dominican fried chicken$6.75
- Griyot
Crunchy deep fired pork$8.95
- Pen Ak Ze
Omelette Sandwich$6.99
- 1doz Marinad
Puffed fritters$5.99
- 1doz Akra
Grated Malanga Fritters, Sos Ti-Malis$10.00
- Macaroni Au Gratin
Creole baked macaroni recipe$16.99
- Pwason Fri
Marinated then deep fried fish$15.99
- Pate Kode
Empanadas a la Creole$5.00
- Bannan Peze
Fried plantains / Tostones$6.50
- Diri Blan
Cooked Rice$5.99
- Diri Kole
Rice and Beans$8.50
- Pomdete fri
French Fries$4.99
- 6 Boulet
Meat or vegetables balls$12.99
- Pen ak Be
Bread and buuter$5.00
- Pen ak Manba
Peanut butter and Bread$5.00
- Pen ak Fas
Bread filled with a buttery mixture$6.00
- Hot Dog
Hot dog and bread$3.50
- Babeki
Chicken Barbecue$18.99
- Zo kot
Ribs$23.99
- Bouyon
Comfort soup: vegetables, donbrey$8.99
- Soup Joumou
Pumpkin Soup$15.95
- Tassot
Fried beef or goat$12.99
- Spaghetti
Spaghetti with choice of side$9.99
- Chaka
Vegetable, Corn, meats$19.99
Desserts
- Pen patat
Sweet potato bread$5.99
- dous kokoye
Coconut sweets$5.50
- Chanm Chanm
Protein snack: peanut, corn, spices$5.50
- Gato Kawot
Carrot cake$5.50
- Pen mayi / diri
Corn / rice bread$5.99
- Gato fwi tet anba
Fruit cake$8.50
- Baba Au Rhum
Baba made with Rhum$12.99
- Bonbon
Cookies$1.99
- Tat
Pies. Pastry dough filled w fruits/nuts$6.45
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Beverages
- Ji twopikal
Tropical fruits blend$6.99
- Ji mango
Mango smoothie$5.99
- Ji fey
Kale smoothie$5.00
- Ji zaboka
Avocado smoothie$8.95
- Ji frez
Strawberry smoothie$5.00
- Ji kowosol
Soursop smoothie$12.99
- Ji manyok
Yuca smoothie$9.99
- Ji pomdete
Potato smoothie$8.75
- Ji grenadya
Passion fruit juice$8.55
- ji zoranj
orange juice$4.55
- Ji sitwon
Lemonade$3.75
- Soda
Soda$2.55