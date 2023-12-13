UDON
Food
Chef's Specials
- Korean Ribs$28.00
Korean lacquered pork ribs cooked at low temperature, sesame seeds, coriander and red cabbage
- Rock Shrimp Tempura$22.00
Tempura battered shrimp with Japanese mayo and kimuchi no moto spicy sauce
- Japan Burger$20.00
Black Angus burger in brioche bun with cheddar cheese, bacon, pickles and truffle sauce. Served with sweet potato fries.
- Tuna Pizza$20.00
Our Asian pizza with tuna, truffle oil, cream cheese, caramelized onion, cherry tomato and cut wakame seaweed
- Negima Yakitori$16.00
Four chargrilled chicken skewers flavored with teriyaki sauce and topped with Japanese spring onions
Izakayas
- Takoyaki$14.00
Six traditional Japanese “dough balls” filled with octopus, covered in Japanese mayonnaise, tonkatsu sauce and katsuobushi
- Pork Dumplings$8.00
Four dumplings stuffed with pork
- Pork Buns$17.00
Two steamed pan bao stuffed with marinated pork belly (chashu), cucumber, avocado, hoisin sauce and Japanese mayonnaise
- Salmon Tataki$18.00
Quick-seared marinated salmon, filleted and served with teriyaki sauce, diced avocado and sesame
- Tuna Tartar$20.00
Tuna marinated in a blend of honey, mayo and sriracha sauce, served over a chargrilled avocado and edamame
- Crispy Tuna Rice$20.00
Four tuna pieces marinated in a blend of honey, mayo and sriracha sauce served over a bed of fried rice
- UDON Tacos
3 pieces, to choose flavour
- Crispy Chicken$9.00
Breaded chicken fingers, served with semi-spicy Thai sauce
- Ebi Fry$14.00
Four crispy, batter-fried prawns, served with semi-spicy Thai sauce
- Edamame$7.00
Steamed edamame
House Noodle Rolls
Salads
- Caesar Asian Salad$18.00
Green salad with avocado, cherry tomatoes, tortilla-crusted chicken breast, Caesar dressing with dashi, crispy tortilla chips, peanuts and grated parmesan
- Thai Salmon Salad$18.00
Green salad with quinoa, avocado, salmon tataki, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, crispy onions and kimuchi sauce with Japanese mayonnaise
Stir-Fried Noodles
- Beef Yakisoba$20.00
Sautéed with beef, red and green peppers, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, yakisoba sauce and scallions
- Beef Yaki Udon$20.00
Sautéed with beef, red and green peppers, shiitake mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, yakisoba sauce and scallions
- Corral Chicken Yakisoba$22.00
Sautéed with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, crispy tortilla-crusted chicken breast and yakisoba sauce
- Corral Chicken Yaki Udon$22.00
Sautéed with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, zucchini, crispy tortilla-crusted chicken breast and yakisoba sauce
- Chicken Yakisoba$22.00
- Chicken Yaki Udon$22.00
- Pad Thai
Udon and Ramen
- Kimchi Chicken Udon$20.00
Udon with chicken broth made with soy, kimuchi no moto, cabbage, red onions, broccoli, whole green asparagus, spinach and breaded chicken fingers
- Curry Ramen$18.00
Ramen with chicken broth made with soy, miso and yellow curry. With slices of marinated pork belly (chashu), bamboo, shiitake mushrooms, marinated soft-boiled egg and Japanese green onion
- Miso Ramen$18.00
Ramen with chicken broth made with soy and miso. With slices of marinated pork belly (chashu), wakame seaweed, marinated soft-boiled egg and Japanese green onion
- Vegan Ramen$20.00