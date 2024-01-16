Ulia's Delicatessen
Gourmet Sandwich
- American
Roast beef, Jack cheese, horseradish sauce, onion & tomato$13.99
- Andrea
Lighter small sandwich, turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce & low fat mayo on multi grain bread$12.99
- French
Chicken, brie, fresh apple, red onion, mayo & Dijon served on a croissant$15.59
- House Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, Jack cheese on toasted triple decker of bread with mayo, mustard, lettuce & tomato$16.59
- Italian Combo
Mortadella, salami, ham, provolone, Italian spices, olive oil, balsamic vinegar & all the fixings$12.99
- Lily
Smoked turkey, bacon, smoked Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, avocado and garlic aioli$16.59
- Muffaletta
Toscano, mortadella, salami, provolone, pepper & olive spread, olive oil & Dijon$14.99
- Parie
Smoked ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, sweet & hot mustard, mayo, lettuce & tomato$15.59
- Pesto Chicken
Chicken, provolone cheese, pesto aioli, lettuce & tomato$12.99
- Roma
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, oil and vinegar$14.99
- Salsalito Summer
Salsalito seasoned turkey, Jack, avocado, pesto aioli, fresh red bell, cilantro, red onion & tomato$14.59
- Siciliana
Prosciutto, toscano, fresh mozzarella, basil, sun-dried tomato, olive oil & balsamic vinegar$14.99
- Ulia
Prosciutto, brie cheese, home made muffaletta spread, spinach & pesto aioli$14.99
Hot Sandwich
- Pita Gyros
Your choice of seasoned beef strips, chicken or (ground lamb) tomato, onion, lettuce & feta cheese wrapped in traditional white pita or wheat pita, served with our homemade tzatziki sauce$14.99
- Jean
Tri-tip & Swiss cheese with sautéed onions, mushrooms and bell peppers with mayo & BBQ sauce$16.59
- Reuben
Pastrami or corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut, spicy mustard & homemade Russian dressing$16.59
- B.L.T
Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato with your choices of mayo or sauce$14.99
Panini Grilled Hot Sandwich
- Pesto Turkey Panini
Turkey, grilled zucchini, fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato & pesto aioli$13.99
- Kristin's Smoked Ham Panini
Smoked ham, havarti cheese, artichoke hearts, roasted red bell peppers & garlic mayo$13.99
- Chipotle Chicken Panini
Chipotle chicken, chipotle gouda, mild green chili, tomato & chipotle sauce$13.99
- Ken's Veggie Panini
Provolone, grilled zucchini, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, spinach & pesto$13.99
- Customize or Build Your Own Panini$14.99
Vegetarian Sandwich
- Veggie/Cheese
Jack, Pepper Jack & Cheddar cheese, mayo, sweet hot mustard, avocado, cucumber, roasted red bell pepper, spinach, tomato, onion & lettuce served on a wheat roll$10.99
- Vegan Veggie
Hummus, avocado, cucumber, roasted red bell peppers, spinach, tomato, onion, lettuce, wheat roll$10.99
- Falafel Pita
Grilled falafel balls, tomato, onion, cucumber, spinach & homemade taziki sauce in a pita$10.99
- Axel
Chevre goat cheese, hummus, carrot, tomato & spinach served on multi grain bread$10.99
- Jason
Cream cheese, avocado, black olives, cucumber, tomato, onion & spinach on multi grain bread$10.99
- Vegan Greek
Dijon, olive spread, dolma, avocado, falafel, tomato, roasted bell, cucumber, onion, spinach & hummus on rustic roll$12.99
- 3 Felafel Balls$4.00
Deli Salads
- Fresh Fruit$3.00
- Potato Salad$3.00
- Macaroni Salad$2.50
- Greek Pasta$3.00
- Chicken Salad of the Day$6.00
- Orzo Salad$3.00
- Pesto Pasta$3.00
- Broccoli, Bacon and Cheddar$3.00
- Asiago Pasta Salad$3.00
- Tuna Salad$5.00
- Tuscan Salad$3.00
- Kale and Lentil$3.00
- Sonoma Bounty$3.00
- Village Salad$2.50
- Egg Salad$4.00
- Veggie Salad of the Day$3.00
- Pasta of the Day$3.00
- Caesar Pasta with Chicken$3.00
Green Salads
Chips
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
- Regular Burrito Bacon$10.99
- Regular Burrito Spicy Sausage$10.99
- Regular Burrito Ham$10.99
- Regular Burrito Basic$9.99
- Regular Burrito Veggie
Add spinach, sautéed onion, mushroom & bell peppers$10.99
- Mini Burrito Bacon$7.99
- Mini Burrito Spicy Sausage$7.99
- Mini Burrito Ham$7.99
- Mini Burrito Basic$7.99
- Mini Burrito Veggie
Add spinach, sautéed onion, mushroom & bell peppers$7.99
- Vegan
Seasoned potato, sautéed onion, mushroom & bell pepper, zucchini, artichoke, hummus & avocado$10.99
- Greek
Loukaniko sausage, egg, seasoned potato, feta and spinach$10.99
- Daniel's
Add bacon, spicy sausage, jalapeño, sautéed veggies & chipotle sauce$12.99