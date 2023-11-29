Uli's Kitchen
Dinner Menu
De Entrada (Appetizers)
- Totopos and Salsa$5.00
Our hand-cut corn tortilla chips and house-made red and green salsas
- Salsa Flight$10.00
Five of our delicious traditional house-made salsas served with totopos
- Elotes De Calle$10.00
4 mini street-style corn on the cob with epazote, lime aioli, queso, and chile de arbol powder
- Shrimp Aguachile Verde$20.00
Jumbo shrimp, pickled red onion, cucumber, and avocado in a serrano habanero lime sauce served with totopos. Please note that this is a "Raw" dish
- Aguachile Negro De Ahi Tuna$20.00
Sushi-grade ahi tuna, pickled red onion, radish, cucumber, avocado, and toasted sesame seeds in a black pasilla and Morita pepper Agua chile sauce. Please note that this was a "Raw" dish
- Camarones Fritos$14.00
Golden fried tempura-style shrimp drizzled with tamarindo glaze and chipotle lime aioli
- Veracruz Style Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, cucumber, and avocado served in our delicious Veracruz style cocktail sauce with totopos and saltines
- Flautas$14.00
Shredded chicken, beef, or both rolled in corn tortillas and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Served with salsa taquera and topped with chopped cabbage, queso fresco, and Mexican crema
- Sopes$16.00
3 sopes filled with refried black beans and your choice of chicken tinga, nopales, chorizo con papas, or carne asada. Topped with queso fresco, sour cream, and your choice of salsa
- Traditional Guacamole$15.00
Fresh, creamy avocado garnished with queso fresco, radish slices, and pomegranate seeds and served with totopos. Add fried chicharron (pork belly) for a crispy way to enjoy this creamy guac
Sopas Y Ensaladas (Soup and Salad)
- Cup Sopa De Pollo$8.00
Seasoned shredded chicken in rich, homemade broth with rice, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and avocado
- Bowl Sopa De Pollo$15.00
Seasoned shredded chicken in rich, homemade broth with rice, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and avocado
- Cup Consomé De Birria$8.00
Rich, beefy birria broth with birria beef topped with onion and cilantro
- Bowl Consomé De Birria$15.00
Rich, beefy birria broth with birria beef topped with onion and cilantro
- Ramen De Birria$20.00
Ramen noodles in our rich birria broth topped with tender, shredded birria beef, onions, cilantro, and radishes. Served with a birria taco and salsa de chile de arbol
- Whole Caesar Salad$10.00
Served the same way it was when it was invented in Tijuana - whole leaves of romaine brushed with our homemade creamy Caesar dressing, cotija cheese, red onions, and crispy wontons
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Served the same way it was when it was invented in Tijuana - whole leaves of romaine brushed with our homemade creamy Caesar dressing, cotija cheese, red onions, and crispy wontons
- Sopa Azteca Cup$8.00
- Sopa Azteca Bowl$15.00
Especialidades De La Casa
- Salmon Encostrado$30.00
Citrus-crusted salmon, golden herbed potatoes, and corn drizzled with our hibiscus reduction
- Huachinango Al Ajillo$45.00
Garlic-citrus marinated whole red snapper, lightly fried, and served with a small cabbage salad. This is a whole fish with bones and head and may not be suitable for children
- Branzino Zarandeado$42.00
Whole Italian sea bass butterflied, smothered in guajillo adobo sauce and grilled. This is a whole fish that has delicate bones and may not be suitable for children
- Orizaba Osso-bucco en Pipian De Cacahuate$38.00
Pork shank slow-roasted in red mole made with peanuts smoked dried peppers, and spices
- Hidalgo Chamorro De Cordero$36.00
Lamb shank in our homemade adobo sauce wrapped in banana leaves and slow-roasted until tender, served over garbanzo beans and drizzled with consommé at your table
Recetas De Abuela
- Albondigas Con Papas$28.00
Homemade all beef meatballs stuffed with boiled egg and simmered with diced potatoes in a chipotle tomato sauce
- Zacatecas Asado De Boda$26.00
Red chile pork served with rice, refried beans, and your choice of white corn or flour tortillas
- Oaxaca Mole Almendrado$30.00
Half a bone-in chicken simmered in our rich, homemade almond mole and served over black beans with a side of rice and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Costillas en Salsa Verde$30.00
Half rack of pork ribs smothered in salsa Verde with corn and epazote. Served with rice, your choice of black or refried beans, and white corn or flour tortillas
- Orizaba Pollo Al Pipian$30.00
Bone-in half chicken simmered in our pepitas mole Verde served on a bed of black beans and drizzled with Mexican crema. Served with rice and your choice of white corn or flour tortillas
Steaks
- The Chimichurri$46.00
14 ounce boneless ribeye steak chargrilled and topped with traditional argentinian chimichurri sauce
- La Tampiqueña$44.00
14 ounce boneless ribeye char-grilled and served with a side of mole and a rajas poblanas enchilada
- Ribeye Ranchero$34.00
Diced ribeye with onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and serrano peppers in homemade ranchero salsa
De Las Calles (Tacos, Tostadas, and Enchiladas)
- Uli's Tacos$18.00
Three corn tortillas filled with seared ribeye, chicharron, melted Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with your choice of salsa on the side
- Jalisco Tacos De Birria$16.00
Tender, slow-braised beef and Chihuahua cheese in lightly fried corn tortillas served with cilantro, onion, and consommé for dipping
- Orizaba Garnachas$16.00
Three corn tortillas lightly fried and smothered in your choice of salsa then stuffed with potatoes, shredded beef or chicken, and fresh diced onion
- Mexico City Tacos De Suadero$16.00
Confit brisket topped with cilantro and onions, served with pico de gallo and red and green salsas. Assemble these tacos yourself on white corn or flour tortillas
- Puebla Tacos Al Pastor$16.00
Chopped pork marinated in guajillo adobo sauce and grilled with pineapple chunks. Topped with diced onion and cilantro and served with a side of limes and salsa taquera
- Puebla Tostada De Tinga$14.00
Two crispy fried yellow corn tortillas topped with our flavorful shredded chicken tinga, warm chipotle adobo slaw, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco, and sour cream
- Ensenada Fish Tacos$18.00
Fresh, seasonal white fish served grilled or hand battered and deep fried on three white corn tortillas and topped with adobo slaw and lime and chipotle aioli
- Sinaloa Tacos Gobernador$18.00
Sautéed shrimp with roasted poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Chihuahua cheese smothered in chipotle cream sauce and served on three white corn tortillas
- Apizaco Enchiladas De Molé$19.00
Shredded chicken rolled in three corn tortillas, smothered in our homemade molé and served over black bean purée with toasted sesame seeds, queso fresco, and crema mexicana
- Mexico City Enchiladas Suizas$18.00
Shredded chicken rolled in three corn tortillas, topped with sour cream poblano sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and crema Mexicana. Served over black bean purée
- Enchiladas De Rajas Poblanas$18.00
Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn, and mushrooms rolled in three corn tortillas, served on a bed of black bean purée and topped with roasted red bell pepper sauce and sprinkled with Alegria
- Mexico City Gringa$18.00
Al pastor quesadilla served with rice, black or refried beans, guacamole, and a side of salsa taquera
- Tacos De Carnitas$16.00
6 smaller, street-style pork tacos topped with cilantro and onion and served with a side of salsa taquera
- Enchiladas Potosinas De Chorizo Con Papas$18.00
3 enchiladas filled with potatoes and chorizo and topped with a mild guajillo adobo, repollo, queso fresco, and sour cream. Served over a bed of black bean puree
Salsas
- Small Salsa Roja$2.00
Traditional tomato-based red salsa
- Medium Salsa Roja$4.00
Traditional tomato-based red salsa
- Large Salsa Roja$8.00
Traditional tomato-based red salsa
- Small Salsa Verde$2.00
Tangy tomatillo sauce
- Medium Salsa Verde$4.00
Tangy tomatillo sauce
- Large Salsa Verde$8.00
Tangy tomatillo sauce
- Small Salsa Taquera$2.00
A creamy green salsa made with tomatillo, jalapeño, and serrano peppers
- Medium Salsa Taquera$4.00
A creamy green salsa made with tomatillo, jalapeño, and serrano peppers
- Large Salsa Taquera$8.00
A creamy green salsa made with tomatillo, jalapeño, and serrano peppers
- Small Salsa De Chile Arbol$2.00
Smokey, semi-creamy red salsa
- Medium Salsa De Chile Arbol$4.00
Smokey, semi-creamy red salsa
- Large Salsa De Chile Arbol$8.00
Smokey, semi-creamy red salsa
- Small Salsa Habanero$2.00
Creamy and very spicy
- Medium Salsa Habanero$4.00
Creamy and very spicy
- Large Salsa Habanero$8.00
Creamy and very spicy
- Salsa Macha$2.00
A blend of hot Mexican chiles in oil. Only available in small size
Extras
Niños Y Niñas
- Niño Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
Flour tortillas with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans or French fries
- Niño Albondigas$12.00
Two seasoned beef meatballs stuffed with boiled egg and simmered with diced potatoes in a mild chipotle ranchero sauce. Served over rice with hot chicken broth to pour over, if desired
- Niño Chicken Fingers$8.00
Served with rice and beans or French fries
- Adult Charge$2.00
Postres (Desserts)
Liquor
Tequila
- Well Jarana Blanco$8.00
- Well El Torro Reposado$8.00
- House La Adelita Blanco$13.00
- House La Adelita Reposado$14.00
- House La Adelita Añejo$15.00
- Qui Extra Añejo$15.00
- Socorro Añejo$15.00
- Cantera Negra Añejo$16.00
- Cantera Negra Extra Añejo$18.00
- Casamigos Silver$14.00
- Casamigos Reposado$15.00
- Tres Generaciones Silver$14.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$15.00
- Tres Generaciones Añejo$17.00
- Casa Dragones Blanco$17.00
- Hornitos Black Label$12.00
- Agatha Blanco$13.00
- Agatha Reposado$14.00
- Agatha Añejo$15.00
- 818 Reposado$14.00
- Uno Por Favor Silver$13.00
- Don Julio Silver$13.00
- Don Julio Reposado$15.00
- Don Julio Añejo$16.00
- Don Julio 70$18.00
- Patrón Silver$14.00
- Patrón Reposado$15.00
- Patrón Añejo$16.00
- El Jimador Blanco$10.00
- Teremana Reposado$14.00
- Herradura Silver$13.00
- Herradura Reposado$14.00
- Herradura Añejo$15.00
- 1800 Silver$11.00
- Fortaleza Blanco$13.00
- Exótico$10.00
- DBL Well Jarana Blanco$12.00
- DBL Well El Torro Reposado$12.00
- DBL House La Adelita Blanco$20.00
- DBL House La Adelita Reposado$21.00
- DBL House La Adelita Añejo$22.50
- DBL Qui Extra Añejo$22.50
- DBL Socorro Añejo$22.50
- DBL Cantera Negra Añejo$24.00
- DBL Cantera Negra Extra Añejo$27.00
- DBL Casamigos Silver$21.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$22.50
- DBL Tres Generaciones Silver$21.00
- DBL Tres Generaciones Reposado$22.50
- DBL Tres Generaciones Añejo$25.50
- DBL Casa Dragones Blanco$25.50
- DBL Hornitos Black Label$18.00
- DBL Agatha Blanco$20.00
- DBL Agatha Reposado$21.00
- DBL Agatha Añejo$22.50
- DBL 818 Reposado$21.00
- DBL Uno Por Favor Silver$20.00
- DBL Don Julio Silver$20.00
- DBL Don Julio Reposado$22.50
- DBL Don Julio Añejo$24.00
- DBL Don Julio 70$22.50
- DBL Patrón Silver$21.00
- DBL Patrón Reposado$22.50
- DBL Patrón Añejo$24.00
- DBL El Jimador Blanco$15.00
- DBL Teremana Reposado$21.00
- DBL Herradura Silver$20.00
- DBL Herradura Reposado$21.00
- DBL Herradura Añejo$22.50
- DBL 1800 Silver$16.50
- DBL Fortaleza Blanco$20.00
- DBL Exótico$15.00
Mezcal
- Well Monte Lobos$14.00
- House 400 Conejos$14.00
- Rey Campero Espadín$15.00
- Rey Campero Cuishe$16.00
- Entre Maguey Papalote$12.00
- Entre Maguey Tobalá$14.00
- Entre Maguey Ensamble$16.00
- La Maliciosa$10.00
- Mano$15.00
- Sombre$12.00
- Xicaru Silver$14.00
- Los Cuerudos$14.00
- Del Maguey Vida$13.00
- DBL Well Monte Lobos$21.00
- DBL House 400 Conejos$21.00
- DBL Rey Campero Espadín$22.50
- DBL Rey Campero Cuishe$24.00
- DBL Entre Maguey Papalote$18.00
- DBL Entre Maguey Tobalá$21.00
- DBL Entre Maguey Ensamble$24.00
- DBL La Maliciosa$15.00
- DBL Mano$22.50
- DBL Sombre$18.00
- DBL Xicaru Silver$21.00
- DBL Los Cuerudos$21.00
- DBL Del Maguey Vida$20.00
Whiskey & Bourbon
- Well Benchmark$10.00
- House Evan Williams$12.00
- Abasolo$12.00
- Whitmeyers$10.00
- Jack Daniel's$12.00
- Bulleit Rye$14.00
- Jim Beam$12.00
- Four Roses$12.00
- Stolen$14.00
- Crown Royal$16.00
- Maker's Mark$14.00
- Macallan$16.00
- DBL Well Benchmark$15.00
- DBL House Evan Williams$18.00
- DBL Abasolo$18.00
- DBL Whitmeyers$15.00
- DBL Jack Daniel's$18.00
- DBL Bulleit Rye$21.00
- DBL Jim Beam$18.00
- DBL Four Roses$18.00
- DBL Stolen$21.00
- DBL Crown Royal$24.00
- DBL Maker's Mark$21.00
- DBL Macallan$24.00
Scotch
Rum
- Well Calypso Silver$10.00
- House Don Q$12.00
- Bacardi Silver$12.00
- Captain Morgan$12.00
- Sailor Jerry$12.00
- Kula$10.00
- Flor De Caña Reserva$14.00
- Malibu Coconut$10.00
- Havana Club$10.00
- Havana Club Blanco$10.00
- Matusalem Gran Reserva$12.00
- Ypioca Cucacha$12.00
- Leblon Cucacha$14.00
- DBL Well Calypso Silver$15.00
- DBL House Don Q$18.00
- DBL Bacardi Silver$18.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$18.00
- DBL Sailor Jerry$18.00
- DBL Kula$15.00
- DBL Flor De Caña Reserva$21.00
- DBL Malibu Coconut$15.00
- DBL Havana Club$15.00
- DBL Havana Club Blanco$15.00
- DBL Matusalem Gran Reserva$18.00
- DBL Ypioca Cucacha$18.00
- DBL Leblon Cucacha$21.00
Vodka
- Well 7X Platinum$10.00
- House Tito's$14.00
- Absolut$12.00
- Belvedere$18.00
- Grey Goose$18.00
- Kettle One$16.00
- Kettle One Lemons & Limes$14.00
- Kettle One Cucumber & Mint$14.00
- Finlandia$12.00
- Stolichnaya$14.00
- Svedka$12.00
- Ciroc$12.00
- New Amsterdam$10.00
- DBL Well 7X Platinum$15.00
- DBL House Tito's$21.00
- DBL Absolut$18.00
- DBL Belvedere$27.00
- DBL Grey Goose$27.00
- DBL Kettle One$24.00
- DBL Kettle One Lemons & Limes$21.00
- DBL Kettle One Cucumber & Mint$21.00
- DBL Finlandia$18.00
- DBL Stolichnaya$21.00
- DBL Svedka$18.00
- DBL Ciroc$18.00
- DBL New Amsterdam$15.00
Gin
Brandy, Cognac, Liqueur
- Fundador Brandy$10.00
- Presidente Brandy$10.00
- Liquor 43$10.00
- Kalhua$10.00
- Amaretto$8.00
- Disaronno$10.00
- Romana Sambuca$10.00
- Livingston Burgundy$10.00
- Hennessey$14.00
- Godiva Chocolate Liqueur$10.00
- Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur$10.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Elote Liqueur$8.00
- Gran Marnier$10.00
- Cointreau$10.00
- Gran Gala$8.00
- Campari$10.00
- Banana Liqueur$6.00
- Blue Curacao$8.00
- Rum Chata$8.00
- Ancho Chile Liqueur$10.00
- Kohl$10.00
- Raspberry Liqueur$8.00
- Peach Schnapps$8.00
- Dry Vermouth$8.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Midori$10.00
- Sweet Vermouth$8.00
- DBL Fundador Brandy$15.00
- DBL Presidente Brandy$15.00
- DBL Liquor 43$15.00
- DBL Kalhua$15.00
- DBL Amaretto$12.00
- DBL Disaronno$15.00
- DBL Romana Sambuca$15.00
- DBL Livingston Burgundy$15.00
- DBL Hennessey$21.00
- DBL Godiva Chocolate Liqueur$15.00
- DBL Godiva White Chocolate Liqueur$15.00
- DBL Aperol$15.00
- DBL Elote Liqueur$12.00
- DBL Gran Marnier$15.00
- DBL Cointreau$15.00
- DBL Gran Gala$12.00
- DBL Campari$15.00
- DBL Banana Liqueur$9.00
- DBL Blue Curacao$12.00
- DBL Rum Chata$12.00
- DBL Ancho Chile Liqueur$15.00
- DBL Kohl$15.00
- DBL Raspberry Liqueur$12.00
- DBL Peach Schnapps$12.00
- DBL Dry Vermouth$12.00
- DBL Chambord$15.00
- DBL Midori$15.00
- DBL Sweet Vermouth$12.00
Wine
House Wines
- Glass House Red - Pinot Noir$8.00
- Bottle House Red - Pinot Noir$32.00
- Glass House Red - Cabernet Sauvignon$8.00
- Bottle House Red - Cabernet Sauvignon$32.00
- Glass House Red - Merlot$8.00
- Bottle House Red - Merlot$32.00
- Glass House Red - Malbec$8.00
- Bottle House Red - Malbec$32.00
- Glass House White - Chardonnay$8.00
- Bottle House White - Chardonnay$32.00
- Glass House White - Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- Bottle House White - Sauvignon Blanc$32.00
- Glass House White - Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Bottle House White - Pinot Grigio$32.00
Sparkling
Reds
- Glass Folie a Deaux Pinot Noir$12.00
2019. Precise and textured, this wine has dark, briary fruit, chocolate, and notes of tobacco leaf on the palate. Long, smooth finish supporting a structured body
- Bottle Folie a Deaux Pinot Noir$48.00
2019. Precise and textured, this wine has dark, briary fruit, chocolate, and notes of tobacco leaf on the palate. Long, smooth finish supporting a structured body
- J Wilkes Pinot Noir$42.00
2017. Good acidity, medium tannins, long finish. Fruity and spicy with minimal oak
- J. Lohr Pure Paso Red Blend$76.00
2018. Bold and not too dry, smooth with lots of dark fruit. Oaky with blackberry, cherry, plum, and tobacco with medium tannins
- Red Schooner Voyage 9 Malbec$80.00
2019. Rich rhubarb and oak with hints of plum, cherry, and vanilla with a very slight acidity that adds a nice complexity
- Etude Pinot Noir$84.00
2018. Notes of red fruit with oak, vanilla, and tobacco. Earthy undertones. Medium body and acidity with low tannins
- Wente Wetmore Vinyard Cabernet Sauvignon$72.00
2019. Plush and seamless, with mouthwatering deep and concentrated notes of boysenberry and chocolate mint. Black cherry and sandalwood contribute additional nuance to the deep flavors of coffee beans on the well-balanced finish
- Balade Pinot Noir$72.00
2019. Dark cherry and strawberry, smooth with a slight bite of light pepper
- Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon$80.00
2018. Intensity tempered by elegance and finesse. A lush, fruity core of ripe blackberry, juicy red and black currant, and sweet crème de cassis flesh out steadily on the palate, interwoven with black currant leaf, mocha, and a savory hint of pepper. There
- The Prisoner Saldo Zinfandel$72.00
2021. This ruby red zinfandel represents the very best lots of grapes from vineyards all across California. Bold from its dark berry aroma to its 1990s trendiness, laced with cardamom and rich coffee beans
- Duckhorn Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon$220.00
2018. A rich, layered, mouth-filling wine with ripe, integrated tannins and a seductive, fine-grained finish. Dark aromas of toffee, hickory, bacon, cedar, and smoke are contrasted by vibrant elements of red currant and spearmint
- Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon$200.00
2018. Plum, cherry, currants, cocoa, and hints of allspice on a forest floor. The body is laced with well-integrated tannins and red fruit characteristics
Whites
- Glass La Crema Chardonnay$12.00
2020. Aromas of Meyer lemons, pear, and white flowers are supported on the nose by subtle hints of oak. On the palate, flavors of crisp apple, tangerine, and pineapple create a concentrated and juicy wine with a lingering finish
- Bottle La Crema Chardonnay$42.00
2020. Aromas of Meyer lemons, pear, and white flowers are supported on the nose by subtle hints of oak. On the palate, flavors of crisp apple, tangerine, and pineapple create a concentrated and juicy wine with a lingering finish
- Glass Folie a Deaux Chardonnay$12.00
2020. Seductive, complex aromas of honey, green apple, tropical fruits, and vanilla. This chardonnay blends light butter notes and tropical fruit flavors in perfect harmony via partial malolactic fermentation. An absolute must for white wine drinkers looki
- Bottle Folie a Deaux Chardonnay$42.00
2020. Seductive, complex aromas of honey, green apple, tropical fruits, and vanilla. This chardonnay blends light butter notes and tropical fruit flavors in perfect harmony via partial malolactic fermentation. An absolute must for white wine drinkers looki
- Glass Chateau St. Michelle Riesling$13.00
2018. Medium-bodied and dry with white peach, apricot, pear, and zesty grapefruit. This wine is a great choice for a sharing couple or crowd who enjoy something in between a sweet and a dry wine
- Bottle Chateau St. Michelle Riesling$46.00
2018. Medium-bodied and dry with white peach, apricot, pear, and zesty grapefruit. This wine is a great choice for a sharing couple or crowd who enjoy something in between a sweet and a dry wine
- Glass Fleurs De Prairie$12.00
2020. Fleurs de prairie is a pale salmon color, with delicate flavors of red fruit and lemon, and a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish. Its bright, refreshing acidity makes it a perfect companion with a meal or as an aperitif
- Bottle Fleurs De Prairie$36.00
2020. Fleurs de prairie is a pale salmon color, with delicate flavors of red fruit and lemon, and a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish. Its bright, refreshing acidity makes it a perfect companion with a meal or as an aperitif
- Wente Riverbank Riesling$36.00
2018. Grown along the banks of the arroyo seco in Monterey, this Riesling has classic tropical fruit, honeysuckle, and spice notes after being cold fermented in stainless steel to highlight its naturally balanced acidity and semi-sweet flavors
- Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay$46.00
2020. Bold, slightly dry, balanced acidity. Heavily oaked with notes of vanilla, pear, citrus, and wet stone
- Wente Estate Grown Chardonnay$46.00
2020. Crisp flavors of green apple, tropical fruit, and a touch of vanilla with toasty oak
- Casa Madero Reserva Chenin Blanc$52.00
2016. Pronounced minerality, medium citrus, and a tropical palate. Viscous yet crisp. Medium to high acidity
- The Calling Sonoma Chardonnay$68.00
2017. Bold and buttery; a classic California chard. Crisp Fuji apple with hints of lemon and a semi-dry finish
- Jordan Chardonnay$88.00
2018. One of the last years for classic California oak balanced in perfect harmony with fresh citrus and grapefruit flavors. Balanced and smooth mouthfeel with a delicate, crisp finish. Two bottles left of this hard-to-find, pre-pandemic gem
- Cake Bread Chardonnay$88.00
2019. Honey crisp apple and pear. A lightly oaked California chard with mild acidity but well-balanced sweetness
Beer
Draught Beer
Domestic Bottles
Import Bottles
Drinks
Margaritas
- House Margarita$12.00
Available frozen or on the rocks. Made with 100% agave tequila
- Fresh Squeezed Margarita$14.00
Rocks only
- Skinny Margarita$14.00
Rocks only
- Paloma$16.00
Made with 100% agave tequila and your choice of grapefruit juice or squirt grapefruit soda
- Sangria Freeze$12.00
Frozen sangria made with merlot wine and Presidente brandy
Cocktails
- Uli's Old Fashioned$18.00
A Mexican twist on the classic old-fashioned featuring la Adelita añejo and molé bitters
- Huracán Bonnie$14.00
Tito's vodka, don q Blanco rum, mango, orange, and strawberry
- Caipirinha$14.00
A whole lime muddled with sugar and cachaca
- Mojito en Veracruz$14.00
Fresh muddled mint, lime, simple, and Bacardi Blanco with soda water
- Ai Yi Yi$15.00
Fresh jalapeño muddled with agave, 400 conejos mezcal, and pineapple juice
- Oaxaca Mule$14.00
400 conejos, fresh lime juice, muddled mint, and ginger beer
- Carajillo$12.00
Licor 43 and espresso over ice
- Texas Mule$14.00
Tito's vodka, fresh lime juice, muddled mint, and ginger beer
- Cuba Libre La Mentira$12.00
Havana club añejo rum, fresh lime juice, and coca-cola