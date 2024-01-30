UnBAR Cafe 12635 Larchmere Blvd.
Baked Goods
- Almond Bar$3.75
- Apple Fritter$3.50
- Apple Pie$4.25
- Banana Nut Bread$1.85
- banananut bread$1.50
- Brownie$3.25
- Caramel Apple cheesecake slice$8.00
- Cassata cake$8.00
- Cheesecake$4.75
- chocolate crossaint$4.00
- Chocolate layered cake$6.00
- Cinnamon Bun$3.00
- Cinnamon Rolls$3.50
- Cookie$3.50
- Croissant-Plain$3.00
- Cupcake$3.50
- Danish$4.25
- Donuts$2.25
- Elephant Ears$4.25
- German Chocolate Cake$8.00
- Glory Loaves$3.60
- Lemon Bar$3.25
- Lemon Bundt Cake$4.00
- Lemon Sunshine$8.00
- Mini cake$4.75
- Mini Cheesecake$4.75
- Muffin$3.50
- Pecan Pie Whole$13.00
- Pecan Sticky Bun$3.50
- Scone$3.75
- small cinnamon bun$2.75
- Sugar Cookie$2.00
- Sweet Potato Pie Slice$3.75
- Turnover$3.50
- Vegan Cake$9.00
- Vegan Cookies$6.00
- Carrot Cake$8.00
- Polish Boy$9.50
- Joyba$4.55
Books
- Aubreys Adventure$15.00
- Believe in Yourself$10.00
- Book Black And white Of Truth$10.00
- Halloween Dream$10.00
- heal the hustle$20.00
- I am$7.50
- Journal$12.00
- Kate the Cat$12.99
- Little Lumpy$18.95
- Melanin Expressions$10.00
- Sisters$10.00
- Smile for the cameraa$12.99
- So you want to be a Success$14.99
- So you want to be Married$14.99
- The Black & White of Truth$10.00
- The Game of Life & How to Play It$12.00
- The Power of Awareness$12.00
- The Power of Subconscious Mind$10.00
- The Power of Your Subconscious Mind$12.00
- Think and Grow Rich$12.00
- You 2$10.00
Breakfast
- Avocado bagel$5.25
- Bacon$4.00
- Biscuits$2.00
- Breakfast bagel$7.00
- Breakfast Panini$9.75
- Breakfast Sandwich Sausage Egg Croissant$3.00
- Cheese Crossaint$4.25
- Croissant$2.00
- Everything Bagel$3.00
- French Toast$5.00
- French Toast Breakfast w/Meat$14.00
- Fruit & Berry Medley$3.00
- Grits$3.00
- Ham & Cheese Crossaint$5.00
- Hard-Boiled$2.00
- Hashbrown$5.00
- Kielbasa-Beef$4.00
- Kielbasa-Turkey$4.00
- Mimosa Brunch$25.00
- Oatmeal$3.85
- Plain Bagel$3.00
- Salmon Bites$5.00
- Toast$2.00
- Turkey Pattie$4.00
- Vegan Blt$12.00
- Quiche$3.50
- bananas$1.00
- Fresh Fruit Cup$5.00
Coffee Drinks
Cooler
- Apple Juice$2.75
- Aquafina$2.00
- Aspire$3.50
- Bai$3.00
- Bai Boost$3.00
- Becks$6.25
- BLK Lemonade$2.89
- Body Armor$2.25
- Bottled Ginger Beer$3.75
- Brewdog$4.65
- CBD Soda$5.00
- Coke Zero$2.16
- Coke-Diet$2.25
- Core Power (Chocolate)$3.85
- Core Power (Strawberry)$3.85
- Core Power (Vanilla)$3.85
- Dasani$2.25
- Deer Park Water$2.25
- Elderberry shot$4.00
- Gold peak$3.25
- Honest Tea-Half & Half Lemonade$2.50
- Honest Tea-Honey Green Tea$2.50
- Hop WTR$2.29
- Ice Mountain$2.00
- Kombucha$4.75
- Krombacher$3.00
- Large Diet Coke$3.50
- Martinelli Apple Juice$2.85
- Mineral Water$3.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade$2.25
- Orange Juice$2.85
- orchata$4.00
- Panna$3.79
- Paulsen$4.65
- Perrier$3.75
- Pure Leaf Tea$2.50
- Purelife$1.00
- Reign Storm Energy Drink$3.25
- Root Beer (can)$1.00
- Rootbeer$2.25
- Sanpelligrino$3.00
- Saratoga Spring Water$4.59
- Sides$1.00
- Smart water$2.50
- SmartWater cucumber lime$2.89
- Snapple$2.85
- Sprite$2.60
- Vita Coconut Water$2.00
- Vitamin Water$2.25
- Waiakea$4.25
Deli
Lunch Box
Misc
- add meat$2.00
- bread pudding$4.00
- Butter$0.25
- Cream Cheese$0.50
- Cup of water$1.00
- Double Scoop$4.00
- Jelly$0.25
- Large Soup$8.00
- Large Vegan Chili$14.00
- Mini Chef Salad$7.50
- Mini Salmon Salad$9.00
- Monte Cristo$11.00
- Potato Chip$1.50
- Ranch$0.25
- Rasta Pasta 10oz$9.00
- Salmon filet$8.50
- Single Scoop$2.25
- Turkey Spaghetti$7.00
Natural Pretty Hair
Refreshers
Retail
- 2 Wine Glasses$10.00
- Beef stick$2.25
- Blingtastic Mugs$20.00
- Book bundle$25.00
- Brew Pod$4.00
- Candle$10.00
- cards$6.00
- Coffee Mugs-Plain$7.00
- Essential Oil$5.00
- Gift Bag$2.00
- Large candle$20.00
- Little Lumpys$18.95
- Raw Bee Pollen$0.50
- Raw Honey$8.99
- small candle$3.00
- Sustainable Water Bottle$6.00
- T Shirts S$20.00
- The Black And White Of Truth Book$12.00
- Think Feel Be Journals$15.00
- T-Shirt 2X$20.00
- T-Shirt 3X$20.00
- T-Shirt 4X$20.00
- T-Shirt Large$20.00
- T-Shirt Med$20.00
- T-Shirt Small$20.00
- T-Shirt XL$20.00
- T-Shirts XS$20.00
- Unbar Hat$10.00
- Unbar Hats$10.00
- UnBAR Hoodie$42.00
- Water Program Stainless Steel Bottles$20.00
- Wine glasses$6.00
- Wine Lover Glass$10.00
- Wristbands$1.00
Sides
Special Food
- 8 Wing Dings$8.50
- 8 Wing Dings w/ Fries$12.00
- 8 Wings w/ Side Salad$14.00
- Apple Pie Frappe$6.75
- Beef polish$4.00
- caprese salad$4.00
- Chicken Salad Lunch Box$8.50
- Cinncinati Chili$8.00
- Fest hot dog$5.25
- Frozen Lemonade$5.00
- Hibiscus Lemonade$5.50
- Mexican Cornbread$9.00
- Mini Pies$2.00
- Rasta Pasta-Chicken 16oz$14.00
- Rasta Pasta-Chicken 8oz$7.50
- Sea Moss Jar$10.00
- Sea Moss Lemonade$7.00
- Sea Moss Shot$3.50
- Small Dip and Chips$2.75
- Turkey Wrap$7.50
- Vegan Rasta Pasta 16oz$14.00
- Vegan Rasta Pasta 8oz$7.50
- Vegan Spaghetti$8.50
- Water Program Glass Bottle$20.00
- Wing$1.25
- Wing Dinner$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$9.00
- popcorn$1.00
- Rock The Block Special$7.50
- small soup$4.50
Specialty Drink
Tea
UnBAR Salad
UnBar Sandwich
UnWine
- 2 You Chardonnay$26.99
- 2 You Chardonnay Glass$8.75
- Angels Envy Single$10.00
- Ariel$13.00
- Banfi Spkl/Rosa of Regale$26.99
- bees knees$13.00
- Bieler Pere Rose Glass$10.99
- bourbon burning$15.00
- Braai Cab Glass$8.00
- Braai-Cabernet$23.99
- Bud Light$5.00
- CA Del Sarto Sangiovese Glass$7.50
- CA Del Sarto-Sangiovese$21.99
- Cataclysm Cab Sauvignon$32.99
- Cataclysm Glass$10.99
- Cock n Bull Ginger Beer$3.75
- corona$5.00
- cosmo$13.00
- Decoy Merlot$38.99
- Decoy Merlot Glass$11.50
- Decoy Sauv Blanc Glass$9.50
- Decoy-Sauv Blanc$29.99
- Firestone Glass$8.39
- Firestone Riesling$21.99
- Fre Wines (All)$22.99
- Grand Marnier$8.49
- Grey Goose Single$6.00
- Heineken Regular$6.00
- Hennessy VSOP Single$14.50
- Jack Daniels Single$7.50
- Kingfisher$5.00
- kissed by the sea$26.99
- Le Grand Noir-Pinot Noir Bottle$24.99
- lemon drop$13.00
- long island$13.00
- Makers Mark Single$8.00
- Margarita$13.00
- Meiers Sparkling Grape$12.99
- Mojito Non-Alcohol$5.65
- old fashioned$13.00
- Oliver-Apple Pie$23.00
- Patron Silver Single$8.50
- Pinot Noir Glass$8.00
- Piquitos - Moscato Glass$8.00
- Piquitos-Moscato Bottle$22.99
- Red Bull$5.00
- Red Stripe$5.00
- Reeds Ginger Beer$3.75
- Sapporo$6.00
- sidecar$13.00
- single$8.50
- Small Savory$15.00
- special event cocktail$15.00
- Stella Artois$6.89
- tequila sunrise$13.00
- Villa Wolf Gerwurztraminer$20.99
- Vista Point White Zin$20.99
- Vista Point White Zin Glass$7.99
- VK Almond Merlot$25.00
- VK Apple Chardonnay$25.00
- VK Chardonnay Glass$14.00
- VK Ginger Moscato$25.00
- VK Merlot-Glass$14.00
- VK Moscato Glass$14.00
- whiskey sour$13.00
- Wine Tasting$25.00
- wings$12.00
- Woodford Reserve Single$9.00
- Zonin Sparklin-Prosecco$12.00
Vegan
- Nachos With Beef And Queso$4.50
- Peach mango lemonade$10.00
- sausage$9.75
- Vegan brownie$4.50
- Vegan Cheeze Burger$8.95
- Vegan Chili$7.50
- Vegan Chili-Jackies$9.00
- Vegan Comfort Wrap (Mac)$13.50
- Vegan Comfort Wrap (Rice)$13.50
- Vegan Cooked Kale$6.75
- Vegan Greek Kale Salad$8.50
- Vegan grilled cheese$7.25
- Vegan Italian brat$10.50
- Vegan Kale Lemonade (Small)$5.00
- Vegan Nachos$6.00
- Vegan Peach Cobbler$5.75
- Vegan Polish Boy$13.50
UnBAR Cafe 12635 Larchmere Blvd. Location and Ordering Hours
(216) 293-4480
Closed