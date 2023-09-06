Specialty Pies

The Sweet Pepp

The Sweet Pepp

$18.00

A red pie with plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fire-kissed sweet peppers, shaved heirloom onions, & local RI-made capicola. Finished with freshly grated aged asiago.

Mushroom & Shallot

Mushroom & Shallot

$18.00

A red pie with plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, & shaved french shallots. Finished with a touch of extra virgin olive oil & grated aged asiago. A delicious twist on the classic mushroom & onion!

Garden Pesto

Garden Pesto

$18.00

A white pie with ricotta crema, dollops of homemade basil pesto (nut-free), shredded mozzarella and fresh-picked cherry tomatoes. Finished with a touch of aged asiago.

The Agosto

The Agosto

$18.00

A white pie with caramelized onion crema, dollops of local ricotta, shredded mozzarella, roasted local sweet corn, fire-kissed poblano peppers, and bacon. Finished with a touch of extra virgin olive oil and aged asiago.

Build-Your-Own Pies

Build Your Own Pie

Build Your Own Pie

$15.00

Choose red or white and up to 3 toppings. Looking for a traditional plain cheese? Simply select red pie and no toppings! Design your pizza exactly as you like it! Red Pies= plum tomato sauce base and shredded mozz White Pies= Choose from either our ricotta crema base and shredded mozz OR our caramelized onion crema base and shredded mozz

Gluten-Free Pies

Gluten-Free Specialty Pies

Gluten-Free Specialty Pies

$16.50

Our specialty pies on a gluten-free crust. Please see individual descriptions on our Specialty Pies Menu for further info. These crusts contain dairy and eggs. **PLEASE NOTE WE ARE NOT A GLUTEN FREE FACILITY, our gluten free crusts come from Against the Grain and are baked in the same oven as our other pizzas.

Gluten-Free Build Your Own

Gluten-Free Build Your Own

$16.50

Design your own pie on a gluten-free crust. These crusts contain dairy and eggs. **PLEASE NOTE WE ARE NOT A GLUTEN FREE FACILITY, our gluten free crusts come from Against the Grain and are baked in the same oven as our other pizzas. RED PIE = plum tomato sauce & shredded mozz WHITE PIE= ricotta crema & shredded mozz

Drinks

Pellegrino Blood Orange Sparkling Drink

Pellegrino Blood Orange Sparkling Drink

$2.00

Italian Sparkling Drink made with real fruit juice

Pellegrino Pomegranate-Orange Sparkling Drink

Pellegrino Pomegranate-Orange Sparkling Drink

$2.00

Pomegranate and orange sparkling beverage- delicious!

Pellegrino Orange-Prickly Pear Sparkling Drink

Pellegrino Orange-Prickly Pear Sparkling Drink

$2.00

Orange and Prickly Pear sparkling drink