Unbound Glory Farm 294 Hampton Rd.
Specialty Pies
The Sweet Pepp
A red pie with plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, fire-kissed sweet peppers, shaved heirloom onions, & local RI-made capicola. Finished with freshly grated aged asiago.
Mushroom & Shallot
A red pie with plum tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, mushrooms, & shaved french shallots. Finished with a touch of extra virgin olive oil & grated aged asiago. A delicious twist on the classic mushroom & onion!
Garden Pesto
A white pie with ricotta crema, dollops of homemade basil pesto (nut-free), shredded mozzarella and fresh-picked cherry tomatoes. Finished with a touch of aged asiago.
The Agosto
A white pie with caramelized onion crema, dollops of local ricotta, shredded mozzarella, roasted local sweet corn, fire-kissed poblano peppers, and bacon. Finished with a touch of extra virgin olive oil and aged asiago.
Build-Your-Own Pies
Build Your Own Pie
Choose red or white and up to 3 toppings. Looking for a traditional plain cheese? Simply select red pie and no toppings! Design your pizza exactly as you like it! Red Pies= plum tomato sauce base and shredded mozz White Pies= Choose from either our ricotta crema base and shredded mozz OR our caramelized onion crema base and shredded mozz
Gluten-Free Pies
Gluten-Free Specialty Pies
Our specialty pies on a gluten-free crust. Please see individual descriptions on our Specialty Pies Menu for further info. These crusts contain dairy and eggs. **PLEASE NOTE WE ARE NOT A GLUTEN FREE FACILITY, our gluten free crusts come from Against the Grain and are baked in the same oven as our other pizzas.
Gluten-Free Build Your Own
Design your own pie on a gluten-free crust. These crusts contain dairy and eggs. **PLEASE NOTE WE ARE NOT A GLUTEN FREE FACILITY, our gluten free crusts come from Against the Grain and are baked in the same oven as our other pizzas. RED PIE = plum tomato sauce & shredded mozz WHITE PIE= ricotta crema & shredded mozz