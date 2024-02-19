Skip to Main content
Unc’s chicken &waffles soul food - NEW 270 Broadway
Pickup
ASAP
from
270 Broadway
0
Your order
Unc’s chicken &waffles soul food - NEW 270 Broadway
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
270 Broadway
Entree
UNC'S SPECIAL
Empanadas
Sandwich
Lunch
Sides
Desserts
Beverages
Entree
Meatloaf
$15.00
Turkey Wings
$15.00
Pork Chops
$15.00
Fried Fish
$15.00
Chicken
$15.00
Oxtail
$17.00
Ribs
$17.00
Smothered Steak
$15.00
Seafood Sampler
$25.00
A cluster crab leg, 4 piece whiting, 5 hushpuppies
UNC'S SPECIAL
Chicken & Waffles
$13.00
Waffle
$5.00
Empanadas
Beef
$1.00
Chicken
$1.00
Salmon
$2.00
Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
$6.00
Lunch
Fish w/ French Fries
$10.00
Chicken Wings w/ French Fries
$9.00
Pork Chop
$6.00
Chicken wing
$1.00
Chicken leg
$1.50
Chicken thigh
$2.00
Rib
$6.00
Turkey Wing
$7.00
Shrimp w/ French Fries
$9.00
1 Cluster Crab Leg
$12.00
Sides
Macaroni & Cheese
$5.00
Collard Greens
$5.00
White Rice
$5.00
Candied Yams
$5.00
String Beans
$5.00
Potato Salad
$5.00
Cabbage
$5.00
Corn
$5.00
Macaroni Salad
$5.00
French Fries
$5.00
Coleslaw
$5.00
Yellow Rice
$5.00
Mixed Vegetables
$5.00
Black Eyed Peas
$5.00
Hush Puppies
$2.00
Black beans
$5.00
Pinto beans
$5.00
Desserts
Banana Pudding
$5.00
Sweet Potato Pie
$4.00
Cake
$4.00
Corn Bread
$1.00
Beverages
Bottle Water
$1.00
Lemonade
$2.00
Out of stock
Sweet Tea
$2.00
Can Soda
$1.50
Hot Tea
$1.00
Out of stock
Coffee
$1.00
Out of stock
Bottled Soda
$2.00
Arizona
$1.00
Unc’s chicken &waffles soul food - NEW 270 Broadway Location and Ordering Hours
(973) 345-1000
270 Broadway, Paterson, NJ 07501
Closed
• Opens Monday at 12PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement