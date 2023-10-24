APPETIZERS

8 PC BONE-IN CHICKEN WINGS
$10.99

Traditional wings, seasoned and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with Ranch dressing

12 PC BONE-IN CHICKEN WINGS
$13.99
20 PC BONE-IN CHICKEN WINGS
$22.99
BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS
$7.99

Large thick breaded onion rings served with homemade bloomy sauce

CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES
$8.99

3 hand breaded Chicken tenders, and Fries, served with honey mustard sauce

DEEP FRIED OKRA
$7.99

Extra-crispy fried Okra deep fried to order served with bloomy sauce

FANTASTIC PORK CRACKLIN BASKET
$7.99

Fried pork rinds served with your choice of sauce Bob`s BBQ or Bombay spice

FRIED FISH FRITTERS
$8.99

Crispy crusted deep fried to order served with Bombay spicey sauce

FRIED SHRIMP AND FRIES
$12.99

Deep fried hand breaded served with homemade cocktail sauce

SEASONED FRENCH FRIES
$3.99

Large portion of crispy fries

SOUTHERN FRIED PICKLES
$7.99

Deep fried pickle served with Ranch or Bloomy sauce

SANDWICHES

CRISPY CHICKEN
$10.00

Served on bun with Lettuce, onion, and pickle

PORK CHOP
$10.00

Served on bun with Lettuce, onion, and pickle

MEAT LOAF
$12.00

Served on bun with Lettuce, onion, and pickle

SLOW SMOKED BRISKET
$12.00

Slow smoked Beef Brisket served on Bun w/pickle and homemade slaw

SPARE RIBS
$13.00

Slow cooked spare ribs and finished with our house special BBQ sauce

WHITING FISH FILLET
$10.00

Golden brown deep fried fillet served on bun w/Tarter sauce and homemade slaw

MAIN COURSE

BAKED CHICKEN
$12.99

Boneless chicken breast baked in white gravy

BBQ BEEF BRISKET
$15.99

Aged Beef Brisket smoke it slowly15 hours for tender perfection

BEEF BRISKET GRAVY & ONIONS
$15.99

Aged Beef Brisket slow cooked and smothered with brown gravy and onions

BOB`S SLOW COOKED BBQ SPARE RIBS
$15.99

Marinated overnight then slow cooked and finished with Bob’s BBQ sauce.Tender, juicy, and flavorful, Spare Ribs

CHICKEN TENDERS
$12.99

Double hand-breaded and golden brown deep fried

FRIED WHITING FISH FILLET
$12.99

2 pieces white fish fillet golden brown deep fried

FRIED CHICKEN

Double hand-breaded 1/4 Chicken on bone

FRIED PORK CHOP
$11.99

Hand-breaded deep fried Center cut pork chop

MEATLOAF
$13.99

A house special recipe. Slow cooked, and glazed with house special BBQ sauce

SMOKED BBQ CHICKEN

Chicken smoked it slowly so that it stays juicy and tender, and finished lightly w/our house special BBQ sauce.

SMOTHERED PORK CHOP W/ GRAVEY & ONIONS
$12.99

Hand-breaded deep fried Center cut pork chop smothered with brown gravy and onions

SIDE ORDER

BASMATI RICE
BOB`S MAC & CHEESE
BROCCOLI & CABBAGE W/CHEESE
CANDIED CINNAMON APPLES
CANDIED YAMS
COLESLAW
GREEN BEANS
MASHED POTATOES
SEASONAL MIX VEGETABLES
SPICY CURRY POTATOES
SWEET CORNS

SWEET ENDINGS

BOURBON PECAN PIE
$6.39
CANDIED CINNAMON APPLES W/VANILLA ICE CREAM
$6.99
CHOCOLATE CHEESE CAKE
$6.99
RICE PUDDING
$6.39
RICE PUDDING W/ VANILLA ICE CREAM
$6.99
STRAWBERRY CHEESE CAKE
$6.99

KIDS MEAL

2 BONES SPARE RIBS
$8.99
2 HAND BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS
$8.99
HOUSE SPECIAL MEATLOAF
$8.99
GOLDEN BROWN WHITING FISH
$8.99

THRIST QUENCHER

FOUNTAIN DRINK
$2.69

22 oz

BOTTLE SOFT DRINK
$2.59

20.oz

WATER BOTTLE
$1.79

16.9 oz

CAN SODA
$1.59

SALADS

GARDEN SALAD
$5.99

Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & cucumbers,

GARDEN SALAD W/HARD BOILED EGG
$6.99

Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cucumbers,& onions

CESEAR SALAD
$7.99

Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, cherry tomatoes

CESEAR SALAD W/CHICKEN
$8.99

Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Grilled Chicken

GRILLEDS CHICKEN SALAD
$8.99

Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & Grilled Chicken

FAMILY MEALS

12 PIECES CHICKEN
$39.99

3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Legs, 3 Wings, 3 Side Orders & 6 Dinner Rolls

8 PIECES CHICKEN
$29.99

2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Wings, 2 Side Orders & 4 Dinner Rolls

8 PIECES CHICKEN TENDERS
$25.99

8 Chicken Tenders, 2 side Orders & 4 Dinner Rolls

8 PIECES WHITING FISH
$29.99

8 Whitefish Fillets, 2 Side Orders & 4 Dinner Rolls

QUARTER RACK BBQ SPARE RIBS (4 BONES)
$9.99
HALF RACK BBQ SPARE RIBS (7 BONES)
$15.99
FULL RACK BBQ SPARE RIBS
$28.99
RICE PUDDING - Full Pan
$27.99
RICE PUDDING - Half Pan
$16.99
BOB`S MAC & CHEESE - Full Pan
$27.99
BOB`S MAC & CHEESE - Half Pan
$16.99