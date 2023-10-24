Uncle Bob's Smokeshack & Bar 5081 Westfields Boulevard
APPETIZERS
Traditional wings, seasoned and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with Ranch dressing
Large thick breaded onion rings served with homemade bloomy sauce
3 hand breaded Chicken tenders, and Fries, served with honey mustard sauce
Extra-crispy fried Okra deep fried to order served with bloomy sauce
Fried pork rinds served with your choice of sauce Bob`s BBQ or Bombay spice
Crispy crusted deep fried to order served with Bombay spicey sauce
Deep fried hand breaded served with homemade cocktail sauce
Large portion of crispy fries
Deep fried pickle served with Ranch or Bloomy sauce
SANDWICHES
Served on bun with Lettuce, onion, and pickle
Slow smoked Beef Brisket served on Bun w/pickle and homemade slaw
Slow cooked spare ribs and finished with our house special BBQ sauce
Golden brown deep fried fillet served on bun w/Tarter sauce and homemade slaw
MAIN COURSE
Boneless chicken breast baked in white gravy
Aged Beef Brisket smoke it slowly15 hours for tender perfection
Aged Beef Brisket slow cooked and smothered with brown gravy and onions
Marinated overnight then slow cooked and finished with Bob’s BBQ sauce.Tender, juicy, and flavorful, Spare Ribs
Double hand-breaded and golden brown deep fried
2 pieces white fish fillet golden brown deep fried
Double hand-breaded 1/4 Chicken on bone
Hand-breaded deep fried Center cut pork chop
A house special recipe. Slow cooked, and glazed with house special BBQ sauce
Chicken smoked it slowly so that it stays juicy and tender, and finished lightly w/our house special BBQ sauce.
Hand-breaded deep fried Center cut pork chop smothered with brown gravy and onions
SIDE ORDER
SWEET ENDINGS
KIDS MEAL
THRIST QUENCHER
SALADS
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, onions, & cucumbers,
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cucumbers,& onions
Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, cherry tomatoes
Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, cherry tomatoes, Grilled Chicken
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, & Grilled Chicken
FAMILY MEALS
3 Breasts, 3 Thighs, 3 Legs, 3 Wings, 3 Side Orders & 6 Dinner Rolls
2 Breasts, 2 Thighs, 2 Legs, 2 Wings, 2 Side Orders & 4 Dinner Rolls
8 Chicken Tenders, 2 side Orders & 4 Dinner Rolls
8 Whitefish Fillets, 2 Side Orders & 4 Dinner Rolls