Uncle Chai Bento Kitchen 2900 w. excursion Ln, kitchen #12
Appetizer
- Gỏi Cuốn -Fresh Roll-$8.00
<GF> Shrimp, pork, cucumber, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil wrapped in a fresh rice paper served with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Gỏi Cuốn BBQ Pork -Fresh Roll with BBQ Pork-$8.00
House special BBQ pork, cucumber, vermicelli, lettuce, and basil wrapped in a fresh rice paper served with your choice of dipping sauce.
- Chả Giò -Crispy Roll-$8.00
Crispy fried spring roll with onion, vermicelli, carrot, and your choice of chicken or pork & crab stick, served with a dipping sauce and lettuce.
- Chả Giò Chay -Vegetable Crispy Roll-$8.00
<VEGAN> Crispy fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce and lettuce.
House Specials
- Phở Xào -Stir Fried Phở-$14.00
Fresh rice noodles tossed with your choice of protein, egg, bean sprout and basil.
- Cởm Chiên -Fried Rice-$14.00
Tossed with your choice of protein, egg, onion, carrot and bean sprouts.
- Cỏm Thịt Nướng -Grilled Pork-$14.00
Grilled marinated pork, pickled veggie, cucumber and fresh herbs.
- Bún Thịt Nướng -Grilled Pork with Vermicelli-$14.00
Grilled marinated pork with vermicelli and herbs.
- Sườn Nướng -Pork Chop-$16.00
House marinated and grilled pork chop served with over easy egg.
Phở
- Phở Đặc Biệt -Beef Phở-$8.00+
<GF> Fresh rice noodle in a beef broth served with a medley of beef ribeye, brisket, flank, bean sprout, basil, jalapeño, lime, hoisin & sriracha sauce.
- Phở Gà -Chicken Phở-$8.00+
<GF> Fresh rice noodle in a chicken broth served with shredded chicken breast, bean sprout, basil, jalapeño, lime, hoisin & sriracha sauce.
- Bún bò Huế -Central Vietnamese Spicy Noodles-$12.00+
<GF> Fresh thick rice noodle in a spicy beef & pork broth served with a medley of tender beef shank, pork hock, ham, red cabbage, bean sprout, basil, jalapeño, lime, hoisin & sriracha sauce.
- Phở Broth$8.00
<GF> 32 oz of your choice of our amazing Phở broth.
Dessert & Drinks
- Mango & Sticky Rice$7.95
<VEGAN> <GF> Sticky rice, coconut cream, mango.
- Coconut Ice Cream$6.95
<GF> Coconut ice cream with toasted shredded coconut.
- Thai Iced Tea$5.00+
<GF> Brewed from a strong Ceylon green tea and spices combined with whole milk and condensed milk.
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$5.00+
<GF> Brewed from a butter-roasted robusta bean harvested in the highlands of Dalat, Vietnam combined with condensed milk.
- Hong Kong Style Milk Tea$5.00+
<GF> Special blend of black teas from South Asia combined with milk.
- Thai Matcha Latte$5.00+
<GF> Thai style sweetened matcha latte with an aroma of a jasmine blossom.
- Coconut Ginger Milk Tea$5.00+
<VEGAN> <GF>Organic coconut water with coconut bits, ginger, coconut milk.
- Corn Milk Tea$5.00+
<GF> Smooth and creamy corn milk made with juicy golden kernels of corn.
- Avocado Blueberry Smoothie$5.00+
<VEGAN> <GF> Avocado, blueberry, banana, lime juice and coconut milk blended with our house syrup.