Uncle Jack's Meat House - Duluth 6590 SUGARLOAF PKWY, SUITE 201
Main Menu
Fresh House-Baked Breads
Munchies
- Fried Grande Mozzarella Wedges
Spicy Marinara Sauce$13.00
- Crispy Pork Belly "Chicharrones"
Hot Sauce, Lime$14.00
- Applewood-Smoked Bacon
House-Made Peanut butter, Chipotle Maple-Glazed$16.00
- Candied Wagyu Meatballs
Fresh Wagyu Beef, Sweet Hoisin$20.00
- Charred Spanish Octopus
Chickpea Purée, Spicy Olives, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Smoked Pepper Sauce$24.00
- Maine Lobster & Avocado Mini
Coco Malanga Shell, Herb Mayonnaise, Wasabi$21.00
- Smoked Local Pork Ribs
Sweet & Spicy BBQ-Glazed, Apple Cider Coleslaw$16.00
- New Zealand Lollipop Lamb Chops
Dijon Mustard, Rosemary Panko, Jus$25.00
Signature Salads
- Romaine Heart Caesar
Parmigiano Reggiano, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Garlic Crouton$14.00
- Iceberg Wedge Salad
Red Onions, Bacon Lardons, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing$16.00
- Mediterranean Salad
Farro, Quinoa, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers, Roasted Chickpeas, Golden Raisins, Creamy Feta Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Greek Honey$17.00
- Marinated Local Baby Beets
Charred Onion Vinaigrette, Avocado, Honey Walnuts, Goat Cheese$16.00
- Roasted Poblano Mojo Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Charred Corn, Avocado, Cilantro, Charred Bell Pepper, Black Beans, Red Corn Chips, Chipotle Agave Lime Dressing$15.00
Sandwiches
- Jack's Steak Sandwich
Shaved Crusted Prime Ribeye, Creamy Horseradish, Caremlized Onions, Grande Mozarella, Au Jus, Signature Roll$24.00
- Sweet & Spicy Country Chicken Sandwich
Sweet & Spicy Coated Crispy Chicken Breast, Jack's Secret Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, House-Made Pickles, Brioche Bun$19.00
- Stacked Reuben Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Smoked Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Melted Gruyere Cheese, Jack's Secret Sauce, Marble Rye Bread$24.00
- Brick-Pressed Cubano
Tender Braised Pork, Shaved Aged Serrano Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Roasted Garlic Dijon Aioli, House-Made Pickles, Signature Roll$21.00
- Seared Tuna Sandwich
Seared Tuna, Avocado, Asian Sesame Slaw, Sriracha Mayonnaise, 15-Grain Wheat Toast$21.00
Steak Burgers
- Ooey Gooey Mooey
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Onion Jam, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Fondue, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Brioche Bun$22.00
- Truffle Mushroom Swiss
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Mornay, Truffled Mushrooms, Garlic & Thyme Spiced Jumbo Onion Ring, Creamy Horseradish$22.00
- The Smoker
Custom W.J.D Blend Of Prime Beef, Smoked Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, House-Made Pickles, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Fondue$22.00
- The Sugarloaf
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Avocado, Red Onions, Charred Corn Salsa, Smokey Chorizo, Grande Mozzarella, Cilantro Mayonnaise, Chipotle Ketchup$22.00
- The Duluth Burger aka "The King"
Dry-Aged W.J.D. Burger Blend, House-Made Peanut Butter, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Banana$26.00
- Build Your Own Burger
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Lettuce, Tomato$20.00
USDA Choice Steaks & Chops
USDA Prime Steaks & Chops
Scratch Plates
- Jack Pot
Lobster, Georgia Shrimp, Seasonal Fish, P.E.I., Mussels, Colossal Crab, Fresh Basil, Chili Peppers, Coconut Lemongrass Broth, Scallions$44.00
- Atlantic Salmon
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Sweet Paprika Sherry Sauce, Creamy Farro Risotto, Gruyere Cheese, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Herbs$32.00
- Free-Range Chicken Breast
Pan-Seared Chicken Breast, Porcini Sherry Cream, Local Mushrooms, Fresh Tagliolini, Crispy Shallots, Garlic Focaccia$28.00
- Seafood Fra Diavolo
Spicy Marinara-Tossed Fresh pasta, P.E.I., Mussels, Crab, Jumbo Shrimp, Seasonal Fish, Maine Lobster, Parsley, Parmigiano Reggiano$44.00
Sharing Sides
- Buttery Yukon Gold Mash$10.00
- Organic Truffled Cauliflower Gratin
Gruyere Cheese, Black Pepper$12.00
- Corn'gasm Brulee
Sweet Roasted Corn Pudding, Crystallized Sugar$12.00
- Shredded Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Bacon Lardons, Thai Spice$12.00
- Glazed Asparagus
Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Red Pepper Flakes$12.00
- Roasted Local Mushrooms
Toasted Garlic Brown Butter, Thyme$10.00
- Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
Additions: Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Brisket, Lobster$12.00
- Side Salad$8.00
- Sharing Fries$7.00
- Chef's Seasonal Side
MKT$12.00
Sweet Tooth
- Baking Bad Scratch Cookie Plate
Peanut Butter Maple Bacon, Lemon Marshmallow, Nutella-Stuffed Chocolate$12.00
- OMG It's Huge Coconut Cream Pie
Creamy Coconut Custard with Toasted Coconut, House-Made Pie Crust$14.00
- Fudge Brownie Souffle
Cordillera Chocolate, Chopped Honey Walnuts, Salted Caramel Ice Cream (Please allow 15 minutes to prepare)$16.00
- VIP Dessert
- Birthday Brownie