Uncle Jack's Meat House - Peachtree Corners 5222 PEACHTREE PKWY STE 920
Main Menu
Fresh House-Baked Breads
Munchies
- Fried Grande Mozzarella Wedges
Spicy Marinara Sauce$13.00
- Crispy Pork Belly "Chicharrones"
Hot Sauce, Lime$14.00
- Applewood-Smoked Bacon
House-Made Peanut butter, Chipotle Maple-Glazed$16.00
- Candied Wagyu Meatballs
Fresh Wagyu Beef, Sweet Hoisin$20.00
- Charred Spanish Octopus
Chickpea Purée, Spicy Olives, Capers, Pickled Red Onions, Smoked Pepper Sauce$24.00
- Maine Lobster & Avocado Mini Tacos
Coco Malanga Shell, Herb Mayonnaise, Wasabi$21.00
- Smoked Local Pork Ribs
Sweet & Spicy BBQ-Glazed, Apple Cider Coleslaw$16.00
- New Zealand Lollipop Lamb Chops
Dijon Mustard, Rosemary Panko, Jus$25.00
- Smoked Brisket Patty Melt Spring Rolls
7-Hour Smoked Brisket, Pimento, Aged Gouda, House-Made Slaw, Jack's Secret Sauce, Jalapeno, House-Made Pickles$18.00
Signature Salads
- Romaine Heart Caesar
Parmigiano Reggiano, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Garlic Crouton$14.00
- Iceberg Wedge Salad
Red Onions, Bacon Lardons, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing$16.00
- Peachtree Salad
Grilled Peaches, Sliced Serrano, Local Brie, Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Almonds, Arugula, White Balsamic Basil Vinaigrette$16.00
- Jack's House Salad
Baby Spring Mixed Lettuces, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette$14.00
Sandwiches
- Jack's Steak Sandwich
Shaved Crusted Prime Ribeye, Creamy Horseradish, Caremlized Onions, Grande Mozarella, Au Jus, Signature Roll$24.00
- Sweet & Spicy Country Chicken Sandwich
Sweet & Spicy Coated Crispy Chicken Breast, Jack's Secret Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, House-Made Pickles, Brioche Bun$19.00
- Brick-Pressed Cubano
Tender Braised Pork, Shaved Aged Serrano Ham, Gruyere Cheese, Roasted Garlic Dijon Aioli, House-Made Pickles, Signature Roll$21.00
- Seared Tuna Sandwich
Seared Tuna, Avocado, Asian Sesame Slaw, Sriracha Mayonnaise, 15-Grain Wheat Toast$21.00
Steak Burgers
- Ooey Gooey Mooey
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Onion Jam, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Fondue, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Brioche Bun$22.00
- Truffle Mushroom Swiss
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Mornay, Truffled Mushrooms, Garlic & Thyme Spiced Jumbo Onion Ring, Creamy Horseradish$22.00
- The Smoker
Custom W.J.D Blend Of Prime Beef, Smoked Pulled Pork, Coleslaw, House-Made Pickles, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Cheddar Fondue$22.00
- The Peachtree Burger aka "The Duke"$26.00
- Build Your Own Burger
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Lettuce, Tomato$20.00
USDA Choice Steaks & Chops
USDA Prime Steaks & Chops
- 8oz Prime New York Strip
Wet-Aged$44.00
- 16oz Prime New York Strip
Wet-Aged$59.00
- Prime Center-Cut Filet Mignon
Wet-Aged$59.00
- 35-Day Dry-Aged Rib Chop (aka Fred Flintstone Longbone)$89.00
- 100-Day In-House Dry-Aged Longbone
Tomahawk Ribeye, Inquire About Availability (MKT)$0+
- 8oz Wagyu Beef Cut
Australian Wagyu$85.00
- 16oz Wagyu Beef Cut
Australian Wagyu$150.00
Scratch Plates
- Beef Stroganoff
Prime Beef, Local Mushrooms, House-Made Egg Pasta, Creamy Pan Jus, Crispy Shallots, Garlic Focaccia$32.00
- Jack Pot
Lobster, Georgia Shrimp, Seasonal Fish, P.E.I., Mussels, Colossal Crab, Fresh Basil, Chili Peppers, Coconut Lemongrass Broth, Scallions$44.00
- Atlantic Salmon
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Sweet Paprika Sherry Sauce, Creamy Farro Risotto, Gruyere Cheese, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Herbs$32.00
- Blackened Free-Range Chicken Breast
Cajun Seared Organic Chicken Breast, Buttery Yukon Gold Mash, Crispy Cajun Onions, Charred Corn Relish, Creole Cream$28.00
Sharing Sides
- Buttery Yukon Gold Mash$10.00
- Sweet Potato Mash
Crushed Walnuts, Toasted Marshmallows$12.00
- Organic Truffled Cauliflower Gratin
Gruyere Cheese, Black Pepper$12.00
- Corn'gasm Brulee
Sweet Roasted Corn Pudding, Crystallized Sugar$12.00
- Shredded Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Bacon Lardons, Thai Spice$12.00
- Roasted Local Mushrooms
Toasted Garlic Brown Butter, Thyme$10.00
- Five Cheese Mac & Cheese
Additions: Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Brisket, Lobster$12.00
- Side Salad$7.00
- Fries$6.00
- Baked Potato$9.00
Sweet Tooth
- Baking Bad Scratch Cookie Plate
Peanut Butter Maple Bacon, Lemon Marshmallow, Nutella-Stuffed Chocolate$12.00
- OMG It's Huge Coconut Cream Pie
Creamy Coconut Custard with Toasted Coconut, House-Made Pie Crust$14.00
- Fudge Brownie Souffle
Cordillera Chocolate, Chopped Honey Walnuts, Salted Caramel Ice Cream (Please allow 15 minutes to prepare)$16.00