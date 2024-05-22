Uncle Jack's Steakhouse on Canton Street 1105 Canton St
Starters
- Gruyere Cheese Popover Crustin$5.00
Maple Chive Butter
- Applewood-Smoked Bacon$24.00
Seven pieces of Applewood Smoked Bacon, House-Made Peanut butter, Chipotle Maple-Glazed
- Naked Crab & Shrimp Stack$22.00
- Candied Wagyu Meatballs$24.00
Fresh Wagyu Beef, Sweet Hoisin
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$24.00
- Tuna Poke Tartar$25.00
- Maryland Style Crab Cake$24.00
- Oysters Menage a Trois$24.00
Oyster three ways - Half a dozen oysters
- New Zealand Lollipop Lamb Chops$29.00
Dijon Mustard, Rosemary Panko, Jus
Signature Salads
Sandwiches
Steak Burgers
- Ooey Gooey Mooey$29.00
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Onion Jam, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Fondue, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Brioche Bun
- The Roswell Historic Burger$34.00
Dry-Aged W.J.D. Burger Blend, 2-Year Aged Reypenaer V.S.O.P. Gouda, Lettuce, Semi-Dried Tomato, Aged Balsamic of Modena & Onion Jam
- Truffle Mushroom Swiss$29.00
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Mornay, Truffled Mushrooms, Garlic & Thyme Spiced Jumbo Onion Ring, Creamy Horseradish
USDA Prime Steaks & Chops
- 10oz Prime Center-Cut Filet Mignon$54.00
Wet-Aged, 10 ounces
- Choice Boneless Ribeye$59.00
Wet-Aged (Choice of Espresso, Cajun, or Porcini Rub)
- 8oz Prime New York Strip$39.00
USDA Prime Cut. Wet-Aged
- 16oz Prime New York Strip$59.00
USDA Prime Cut. Wet-Aged
- 35-Day Prime Dry Aged Porterhouse for Four$195.00
48 ounces, serves four
- 8oz Wagyu Beef Cut$85.00
- 35-Day Dry-Aged Rib Chop (aka Fred Flintstone Longbone)$125.00
30 oz
Entrees
- Double-Breasted BBQ Chicken$34.00
- Alaskan Halibut$48.00
- Yellowfin Tuna$42.00
Sesame Crusted, Mixed Green Seaweed Salad, Scallions, Pickled Red Onions, Asian Dressing, Wasabi
- Atlantic Salmon$38.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Sweet Paprika Sherry Sauce, Creamy Farro Risotto, Gruyere Cheese, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Herbs
- Jack Pot$55.00
Lobster, Georgia Shrimp, Seasonal Fish, P.E.I. Mussels, Colossal Crab, Fresh Basil, Chili Peppers, Coconut Lemongrass Broth, Scallions
Fresh Pasta
Side Items
- Mashed Potatoes$14.00
- Baked Potato$9.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$18.00
- Creamed Spinach$14.00
- Local Mushrooms$16.00
Toasted Garlic Brown Butter, Thyme
- Crispy Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Bacon Lardons, Thai Spice
- Corn'gasm Brulee$18.00
Sweet Roasted Corn Pudding, Crystallized Sugar
- Truffle Roasted Cauliflower$16.00
- Truffle Mac & Cheese$18.00
Additions: Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Brisket, Lobster
- Side Salad$8.00
- Sharing Fries$7.00
- Bacon Side$5.00
- Short Rib Side$8.00
- Lobster Side$12.00