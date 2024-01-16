Uncle Jack's Tavern - Lawrenceville
Main Menu
Fresh House-Baked Bread
Appetizers
- Applewood-Smoked Bacon$16.00
House-Made Peanut Butter, Chipotle Maple-Glazed
- Pork Rinds$15.00
House-Made Pimento Cheese And Pepper Jelly
- Spinach Artichoke Dip$15.00
Fresh Chips
- Fried Grande Mozzarella Wedges$12.00
Spicy Marinara Sauce
- Crispy Onion Spears$13.00
Garlic Aioli
- Smoked Brisket Patty Melt Spring Rolls$16.00
7-Hour Smoked Brisket, Pimento, Aged Gouda, House Slaw, Jack's Secret Sauce, Jalapeno Salt
- Moonshine Sticky Ribs$17.00
In-House Smoked St. Louis Ribs, Moonshine Glaze, Crispy Onions
- Sweet & Spicy Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Crunchy Tempura Shrimp, Spicy Sweet Aioli, Sesame, Chives, Chili Threads
- Candied Wagyu Meatballs$22.00
Fresh Wagyu Beef, Sweet Hoisin
- General Jack's Boneless Chicken Wings$18.00
Crispy Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings, Sweet & Spicy Classic General Tso's Sauce, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Chives
Chopped Salads
- Romaine Heart Caesar$14.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, House-Made Caesar Dressing, Garlic Crouton
- Iceberg Wedge$16.00
Red Onions, Bacon Lardons, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing
- Clayton St. Cobb$18.00
Crisp Romaine, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Boiled Egg, Feta Cheese, Chopped Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Seared Tuna Asian Salad$26.00
Seared Yellow Fin Tuna, Chopped Iceberg & Romaine, Carrots, Mandarin Oranges, Almonds, Pickled Ginger, Crispy Chow Mein Noodles, Sesame Ginger Vinaigrette
Sandwiches
- Jack's Steak Sandwich$24.00
Shaved Crusted Prime Ribeye, Creamy Horseradish, Caramelized Onions, Grande Mozzarella, Au Jus, Signature Roll
- Sweet & Spicy Country Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Sweet & Spicy Coated Crispy Chicken Breast, Jack's Secret Sauce, Cabbage Slaw, House-Made Pickles, Brioche Bun
- Seared Tuna Sandwich$21.00
Seared Yellow Fin Tuna, Avocado, Asian Sesame Slaw, Sriracha Mayonnaise, 15-Grain Wheat Toast
- Salmon Avocado Panini$20.00
Thinly-Sliced Seared Atlantic Salmon, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Dill Mayonnaise, Melted Mozzarella, Avocado, Hearty Wheat Roll
Steak Burgers
- Ooey Gooey Mooey$21.00
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Onion Jam, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Blue Cheese Fondue, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Brioche Bun
- Truffle Mushroom Swiss$21.00
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Truffled Mushrooms, Jumbo Onion Ring, Mornay, Creamy Horseradish, Brioche Bun
- The Smoker$21.00
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Pulled BBQ Pork, Coleslaw, House-Made Pickles, Gouda Cheese, Cheese Fondue, Brioche Bun
- The Lawrenceville$24.00
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, House-Made Peanut Butter, Appledwood-Smoked Bacon, Caramelized Banana, Pretzel Bun
- The Classic$18.00
Custom W.J.D. Blend Of Prime Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
U.S.D.A. Steaks & Chops
Entrees
- Jack's Honey Dipped Fried Chicken Basket$24.00
Crispy Honey-Dipped Fried Chicken, Cayenne Butter-Brushed Corn Medallions, Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread, Classic White Gravy
- Wagyu Salisbury Steak$32.00
Ground Wagyu Patty, Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Rich Caramelized Onion & Local Mushroom Gravy
- Atlantic Salmon$32.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Miso Honey Glaze, Shredded Cabbage And Carrots, Green Onion, Fresh Herbs
- Shrimp & Grits$29.00
Coconut & Lemongrass Jumbo Shrimp, Applewood-Smoked Bacon & Gouda Grits, Sweet Crumbled Sausage, Heirloom Tomatoes, Jalapeno, Fresh Basil
- Roasted Pork Shank$34.00
3 Hours Slow Roasted Bone-In Pork Shank, Maple Spice Glaze, Smoked Gouda & Bacon Grits
Side Items
- Buttery Yukon Gold Mash$9.00
- Chef's Seasonal Vegetables$10.00
Market Priced
- Corn'gasm Brulee$10.00
Sweet Roasted Corn Pudding, Crystalized Sugar
- Five Cheese Mac$9.00
Additions: Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Brisket, Lobster
- Roasted Local Mushrooms$8.00
- Shredded Crispy Brussel Sprouts$9.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
- Side Salad$6.00
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
- French Fries$6.00
Sweet Tooth
- OMG It's Huge Coconut Cream Pie$10.00
Creamy Coconut Custard, Toasted Coconut, House-Made Pie Crust
- Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae$12.00
Giant Chocolate Brownie, Warm Ganache, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Cherries, Candied Pecans, Whipped Cream
- Jacked Up Banana Split$21.00
Jack's Giant Boat Of Vanilla, Chocolate and Cookies & Cream Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Pineapple Compote, Crushed Cookies, Bananas, Cherries, Whipped Cream, Candied Pecans, Powdered Sugar
- Seasonal Deserts$10.00
- Five Nut Brownie$15.00