Uncle Leo's Bethel 114 Greenwood Ave
Food Menu
Breakfast/Lunch
BEC
Bacon, egg & cheese
SEC
Sausage, Egg & cheese
HEC
Ham, egg & cheese
EC
Egg & Cheese
BE
Bacon & egg
SE
Sausage & egg
HE
Ham & egg
BC
Bacon & cheese
BLT
Bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomato
CEC
Chorizo, Egg & cheese
CE
Chorizo, Egg
THEC
turkey, ham, egg & cheese
TurkEC
turkey, egg & cheese
Avocado Toast
Avocado, tomato on Italian bread
Bagel W/ Plain CC
Bagel W/ Plain Cream Cheese
Bagel W/ Chive CC
Bagel W/ Chive Cream Cheese
Bagel W/ Veggie CC
Bagel W/ Veggie Cream Chesse
Bagel W/ Jalapeno Cheddar CC
Bagel, Jalapeno, Cheddar & CC
Bagel W/ Strawberry CC
Bagel W/ Butter
Bagel W/ Lox Spread
Bagel, salmon & cream cheese
Bagel W/ Lox Job
Bagel, salmon, tomato, cream cheese, red onions & capers
Bagel PB
Bagel w/ penaut butter
Bagel PB+J
Bagel w/ penaut butter & jelly
Bagel W/ Sun Dried Tomato CC
Bagel W/ Sun Dried Tomato, Cream cheese
Hard Roll W/ Butter
Roll W/ Butter
Grilled Cheese
White Toast, Melted cheese
Cream Cheese
Cream Cheese 8oz
Veggie Cream Cheese
Veggie Cream Cheese 8 oz
Chive Cream Cheese
Chive Cream Cheese 8 oz
Butter Tub
Butter Tub 8 oz
Chicken Cutlet
(roll)Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, onion & balsamic vinager
Chicken Parm
(roll)Chicken Parm, marinara sauce & melted cheese
Grilled Chicken
(roll)Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatote, onions, & italian dressing
Chicken Salad
(roll) chicken salad, mayo, celery black peppers
Meatballs
(roll)meatballs & marinara sauce
Tuna Salad
Tuna, mayo, red onions, black pepper
Tuna Melted
tuna, mayo, red onios & melted cheese
Tuna Salad Container
Tuna Salad 8 oz Container
Chicken Salad Container
Chicken Salad 8oz Container
PastramiEC
Pastrami w/Cheese
GF Bag w/CC
GF Bag w/Flavored
GF Bagel w/Tofurky
GF Bagel w/Butter
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage
Side of Hash Brown
Turkey
Side of Chilli
Breakfast
Uncle Leo III
(Everything Bagel)Sausage, Egg Cheese w/ Salt Pepper Ketchup & Hot Sauce
The Erin
(Everything Bagel) W/ Cream Cheese Bacon & Tomato
The Weston
(Eng Muffin) Candadian Bacon, Egg & Cheese
The Woody
(Roll) Bacon, Egg & Cheese W/ Hot Pepper & Onions
Uncle Leo Jr.
(Roll) Hot Capricola & Salami grilled w/ egg & provolone
Breakfast Burrito
(Wrap) 2 Egg scramble w/ cheese pico your choice of meat bacon, ham, sausage or pork roll
The Heart Attack
(Roll) bacon, sausage, ham, egg & cheese
The Hungry Man
(Roll) bacon, sausage, ham, egg & cheese w/ home fries
The Wilton
(Roll) Bacon, egg, cheese, hash brown, avocado w/ hot sauce
The Cousin TJ.
(Roll) sausage, egg & cheese w/ pico hash brown & hot sauce
Home Fries
All served w/your choice of toast + home fries cheese omelet, veggie omelet, meat omelet, western omelet or build your own omelete
Bacon Omelet
Bacon, scrambled eggs
Egg Platters
2 eggs any style w/ meat, home fries & toast choose from: Bacon, ham, turkey, sausage , canadian bacon / chorizo/pork roll/ turkey bacon
Veggie Omelet
Ham Omelet
Western Omelet
Sausage Omelet
Chicken Omelet
Beef Omelet
Big Leo's Breakfast Platter
2 eggs over easy w/ melted provolone, grilled capricola, home fries & italian toast
Cheese Omelet
Uncle Ross Breakfast Platter
Egg White omelet w/ turkey & swiss w/ home fries w/ pico, avocado & wheat toat
Italian Sausage Egg & Cheese
Juevos Rancheros
2 Scramble eggs, pico, black beans & cheese
SteakEC
Steak, Egg & cheese
Steak Egg
Steak & Egg
TurkBaconEC
Turkey bacon, egg & cheese
Egg
PorkRollEC
PorkRollEgg
TurkBacE
TurkBacEC
TurkBac
French Toast
served w/ 3 slices per orders, syrup & butter
Pancakes
Served w/ 3 pancakes per order, syrup & butter chocolate chips & bluberries
Lunch Specialties
The Cluckin'
Chicken cutlet, muenster, bacon & russian dressing. Roll, wedge or wrap
The Italiano
Grilled chicken, melted Mozz, roasted pepper & balsamic dressing. Roll, wedge or wrap
Italian Combo
(Italian Bread)Mortadella, Capricola, Spicy soppressata, provolone, lettuce, hot cherry pepper, red wine vinager, Olive Oil Dry oreagano
Healthy Hottie
Grilled chicken, swiss, hot cherry peppers , lettuce, tomato & honey mustard. Served on a wheat toast
The Jennifer
Grilled turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato & honey mustard. Roll,wedge or wrap
Caprese
Fresh Mozz, fresh basil, tomato, salt, pepper, balsamic & olive oil served on grilled italian
The Kenzie
Fresh tuna, capers, black olives, red onions & swiss served on roll, wedge or wrap
The Kieran
Hot pastrami, pepperjack, raw onions, hash brown & russian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, onions w/ chipotle
Turkey Club
(white toast) Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon & cheese
Roast Beef
PhillyCheSteak
Ham Sandwish
Chicken Melted Sandwich
Salads
Garden Salad
Letuce, Tomato, Onion & Black olives
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & italian dressng
Chicken Cesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, lettuce, crutons, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese & cesar dressing
Antipsto Salad
Cherry tomato, roasted red pepers, pepperoni, salami, mozz cheese bows, artichoke hearts & provolone cheese, olive oil
Hamburger 1/3 LB
Bun & meat
Cheese Burger
Bun, meat & melted cheese
Hot Dogs
Bun & Hot dog
Chili Hot Dog
Bun, Hot dog & chili
Chili Cheese Hot Dog
Bun, Hot dog, cheese & chili