Food Menu

Breakfast/Lunch

BEC

$5.29

Bacon, egg & cheese

SEC

$5.29

Sausage, Egg & cheese

HEC

$5.29

Ham, egg & cheese

EC

$4.70

Egg & Cheese

BE

$4.99

Bacon & egg

SE

$4.99

Sausage & egg

HE

$4.99

Ham & egg

BC

$4.99

Bacon & cheese

BLT

$6.79

Bacon, mayo, lettuce & tomato

CEC

$5.70

Chorizo, Egg & cheese

CE

$5.29

Chorizo, Egg

THEC

$6.99

turkey, ham, egg & cheese

TurkEC

$6.59

turkey, egg & cheese

Avocado Toast

$6.23

Avocado, tomato on Italian bread

Bagel W/ Plain CC

$3.99

Bagel W/ Plain Cream Cheese

Bagel W/ Chive CC

$4.15

Bagel W/ Chive Cream Cheese

Bagel W/ Veggie CC

$4.15

Bagel W/ Veggie Cream Chesse

Bagel W/ Jalapeno Cheddar CC

$5.99

Bagel, Jalapeno, Cheddar & CC

Bagel W/ Strawberry CC

$5.39

Bagel W/ Butter

$3.11

Bagel W/ Lox Spread

$5.99

Bagel, salmon & cream cheese

Bagel W/ Lox Job

$11.99

Bagel, salmon, tomato, cream cheese, red onions & capers

Bagel PB

$3.99

Bagel w/ penaut butter

Bagel PB+J

$4.29

Bagel w/ penaut butter & jelly

Bagel W/ Sun Dried Tomato CC

$5.99

Bagel W/ Sun Dried Tomato, Cream cheese

Hard Roll W/ Butter

$2.19

Roll W/ Butter

Grilled Cheese

$5.19

White Toast, Melted cheese

Cream Cheese

$5.99

Cream Cheese 8oz

Veggie Cream Cheese

$6.99

Veggie Cream Cheese 8 oz

Chive Cream Cheese

$6.99

Chive Cream Cheese 8 oz

Butter Tub

$5.99

Butter Tub 8 oz

Chicken Cutlet

$9.99

(roll)Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, onion & balsamic vinager

Chicken Parm

$9.99

(roll)Chicken Parm, marinara sauce & melted cheese

Grilled Chicken

$9.99

(roll)Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatote, onions, & italian dressing

Chicken Salad

$8.99

(roll) chicken salad, mayo, celery black peppers

Meatballs

$8.99

(roll)meatballs & marinara sauce

Tuna Salad

$7.99

Tuna, mayo, red onions, black pepper

Tuna Melted

$8.99

tuna, mayo, red onios & melted cheese

Tuna Salad Container

$7.99

Tuna Salad 8 oz Container

Chicken Salad Container

$8.99

Chicken Salad 8oz Container

PastramiEC

$7.99

Pastrami w/Cheese

$9.35

GF Bag w/CC

$7.49

GF Bag w/Flavored

$8.49

GF Bagel w/Tofurky

$8.49

GF Bagel w/Butter

$5.29

Side of Bacon

$3.19

Side of Sausage

$2.00

Side of Hash Brown

$1.79

Turkey

$9.19

Side of Chilli

$7.99

Breakfast

Uncle Leo III

$8.85

(Everything Bagel)Sausage, Egg Cheese w/ Salt Pepper Ketchup & Hot Sauce

The Erin

$5.75

(Everything Bagel) W/ Cream Cheese Bacon & Tomato

The Weston

$8.85

(Eng Muffin) Candadian Bacon, Egg & Cheese

The Woody

$8.50

(Roll) Bacon, Egg & Cheese W/ Hot Pepper & Onions

Uncle Leo Jr.

$8.85

(Roll) Hot Capricola & Salami grilled w/ egg & provolone

Breakfast Burrito

$9.30

(Wrap) 2 Egg scramble w/ cheese pico your choice of meat bacon, ham, sausage or pork roll

The Heart Attack

$9.99

(Roll) bacon, sausage, ham, egg & cheese

The Hungry Man

$9.30

(Roll) bacon, sausage, ham, egg & cheese w/ home fries

The Wilton

$7.99

(Roll) Bacon, egg, cheese, hash brown, avocado w/ hot sauce

The Cousin TJ.

$8.99

(Roll) sausage, egg & cheese w/ pico hash brown & hot sauce

Home Fries

$3.99

All served w/your choice of toast + home fries cheese omelet, veggie omelet, meat omelet, western omelet or build your own omelete

Bacon Omelet

$12.99

Bacon, scrambled eggs

Egg Platters

$12.99

2 eggs any style w/ meat, home fries & toast choose from: Bacon, ham, turkey, sausage , canadian bacon / chorizo/pork roll/ turkey bacon

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Ham Omelet

$12.99

Western Omelet

$12.99

Sausage Omelet

$12.99

Chicken Omelet

$14.99

Beef Omelet

$16.99

Big Leo's Breakfast Platter

$13.99

2 eggs over easy w/ melted provolone, grilled capricola, home fries & italian toast

Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Uncle Ross Breakfast Platter

$15.99

Egg White omelet w/ turkey & swiss w/ home fries w/ pico, avocado & wheat toat

Italian Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Juevos Rancheros

$7.99

2 Scramble eggs, pico, black beans & cheese

SteakEC

$10.39

Steak, Egg & cheese

Steak Egg

$8.99

Steak & Egg

TurkBaconEC

$7.99

Turkey bacon, egg & cheese

Egg

$4.69

PorkRollEC

$6.79

PorkRollEgg

$6.49

TurkBacE

$5.49

TurkBacEC

$5.79

TurkBac

$4.99

French Toast

$6.50

served w/ 3 slices per orders, syrup & butter

Pancakes

$8.99

Served w/ 3 pancakes per order, syrup & butter chocolate chips & bluberries

Lunch Specialties

The Cluckin'

$9.59

Chicken cutlet, muenster, bacon & russian dressing. Roll, wedge or wrap

The Italiano

$10.99

Grilled chicken, melted Mozz, roasted pepper & balsamic dressing. Roll, wedge or wrap

Italian Combo

$10.99

(Italian Bread)Mortadella, Capricola, Spicy soppressata, provolone, lettuce, hot cherry pepper, red wine vinager, Olive Oil Dry oreagano

Healthy Hottie

$9.59

Grilled chicken, swiss, hot cherry peppers , lettuce, tomato & honey mustard. Served on a wheat toast

The Jennifer

$9.99

Grilled turkey, bacon, cheddar, avocado, tomato & honey mustard. Roll,wedge or wrap

Caprese

$9.99

Fresh Mozz, fresh basil, tomato, salt, pepper, balsamic & olive oil served on grilled italian

The Kenzie

$9.99

Fresh tuna, capers, black olives, red onions & swiss served on roll, wedge or wrap

The Kieran

$9.99

Hot pastrami, pepperjack, raw onions, hash brown & russian dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, onions w/ chipotle

Turkey Club

$9.50

(white toast) Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon & cheese

Roast Beef

$9.79

PhillyCheSteak

$14.99

Ham Sandwish

$9.50

Chicken Melted Sandwich

$10.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.99

Letuce, Tomato, Onion & Black olives

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & italian dressng

Chicken Cesar Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, lettuce, crutons, cherry tomato, parmesan cheese & cesar dressing

Antipsto Salad

$8.99

Cherry tomato, roasted red pepers, pepperoni, salami, mozz cheese bows, artichoke hearts & provolone cheese, olive oil

Hamburger 1/3 LB

$9.99

Bun & meat

Cheese Burger

$10.99

Bun, meat & melted cheese

Hot Dogs

$3.99

Bun & Hot dog

Chili Hot Dog

$5.99

Bun, Hot dog & chili

Chili Cheese Hot Dog

$6.99

Bun, Hot dog, cheese & chili

French Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Drinks/Chips

Drinks

Coffee

$1.99+

Iced Coffee

$2.59+

Box Of Joe

$27.00

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Dr Pepper

$3.29

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.29

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Gingerald

$3.29

Gatorade

$3.50

Joe's Tea

$4.15

Apple Juice

$3.11

Cranberrie Juice

$3.11

Orange Juice

$3.11

Monster

$4.15

Prime

$4.15

Red bull

$4.15

Celsius

$4.15

Seltzer Water

$3.50

Nesquick

$3.11

Snapple

$2.99

Pure Leaf

$3.10

Sprite

$3.29

Tea

$2.29+

Vitamin Water

$3.11

Water

$2.09

Tropicana Juice

$3.29

Frappuccino

$5.99

Naked Juice

$4.99

Chips

Chips

$2.79

Bagel Chips

$3.99

Corn Chips

$3.99

Joe's Chips

$2.99

Pastries/Bread

Donuts

$1.99

Specilty Donuts

$3.19

Donut Cake

$29.99

Bagels

$1.89

Hard Roll

$1.50

Pastries

$3.29

Croaissants

$2.99

Muffins

$2.79

Cookies

$2.99

Cannoli

$4.99

Stromboli

$10.99

Half Dozen Of Donuts

$11.99

Dozen Of Donuts

$20.99

Small Italian Bread

$2.99

Large Italian Bread

$5.99

Half Dozen Of Bagels

$11.00

Dozen Of Bagels

$20.00

Crumb Cake

$3.29

Churros

$2.29

T-shirts

T-shirts (Copy)

T-shirts

$19.99