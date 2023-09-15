Uncle Buck's on 3rd 1125 N Doctor M.L.K. Jr Dr
Food
Shareables
Shrimp Tacos
Shrimp, chihuahua queso, cabbage, avocado
Rangoon Dip
Blue crab, cream cheese, fresh vegetables
Fried Cheese Curds
Spooted Cow beer batter, seasoned fries
Buck's Bone-In Wings
Buck's Boneless Wings
Sciortino's Pretzel
10 oz. pretzel, beer cheese dip, honey dijon dip
Weekly Flatbread
Crispy Duck Nachos
Wonton chips, cabbage, mozzarella, radish, jalapeno, peppers, mandarin oranges, sriracha mayo, seet chili sauce, crispy duck
Bacon Wrapped Venison Meatballs
Creamy garlic portobellos, charred tomato romesco, sourdough bread
Kids' Cheesburger
Kids' Mac 'n Cheese
Kids' Chicken Nuggets
Basket of Fries
Side of Pickles
Side Fries
Side Salad
Side Caesar
Sandwiches & Burgers
UB Burger
8 oz patty, chedar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, UB Sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
6 oz chicken breast, butter, lettuce, tomato, onion aioli
Bucks Pulled Pork
Beer braised pork, choice of bbq sauce, Carolina slaw
Curds and Bacon Burger
Potato bun, lettuce, tomato, beer cheese, battered cheese curds, bacon
Blackened Ahi Tuna Po' Boy
Blackened tuna, cajun mayo, andouille sausage, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Catfish Po' Boy
Fried catfish, cajun mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickels
Steak Sandwich
Bavette steak, arugula, tomato, horseradish aioli, sourdough
Grilled Lamb Gyro
Grilled lamb leg, red onion, cucumber, feta, heirloom tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, pita bread
Chicken Bahn Mi
Chicken breast, pickled asian vegetables, cilantro, jalapeno, mayo, duck pate
Large Shareable Plates & Salads
Friday Fish Fry
Battered Cod, slaw, tartar, rye bread, fries
Truffled Mac n' Cheese
Cavatappi pasta, truffled fontina, bread crumbs, shaved parmesan
Classic Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, black pepper
Spinach, Asparagus, & Pancetta Salad
Gently wilted spinach tossed with sauteed pancetta, portobellos, garlic, heirloom tomato, and asparagus, parmesan, bread crumbs, lemon truffle vinaigrette, cured egg
Watermelon Salad with Blackened Chicken
Lemon vinaigrette, watermelon, baby arugula, mandarin oranges, feta, cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, fresh herbs
Grilled Scottish Salmon
Grilled Scottish filet, sauteed pancetta, Yukon Hash, asparagus, spinach, parmesan, lemon truffle vinaigrette
Flat Iron Steak
8 oz. Flat Iron steak, crisp fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, beet crisps, garlic brown butter