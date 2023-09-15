Food

Shareables

Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Shrimp, chihuahua queso, cabbage, avocado

Rangoon Dip

$14.95Out of stock

Blue crab, cream cheese, fresh vegetables

Fried Cheese Curds

$14.95

Spooted Cow beer batter, seasoned fries

Buck's Bone-In Wings

$20.95

Buck's Boneless Wings

$14.95

Sciortino's Pretzel

$12.95

10 oz. pretzel, beer cheese dip, honey dijon dip

Weekly Flatbread

$17.95

Crispy Duck Nachos

$17.95Out of stock

Wonton chips, cabbage, mozzarella, radish, jalapeno, peppers, mandarin oranges, sriracha mayo, seet chili sauce, crispy duck

Bacon Wrapped Venison Meatballs

$17.95

Creamy garlic portobellos, charred tomato romesco, sourdough bread

Kids' Cheesburger

$10.95

Kids' Mac 'n Cheese

$9.95

Kids' Chicken Nuggets

$9.95

Basket of Fries

$6.95

Side of Pickles

$2.50

Side Fries

$3.95

Side Salad

$3.95

Side Caesar

$4.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

UB Burger

$15.95

8 oz patty, chedar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, UB Sauce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

6 oz chicken breast, butter, lettuce, tomato, onion aioli

Bucks Pulled Pork

$14.95

Beer braised pork, choice of bbq sauce, Carolina slaw

Curds and Bacon Burger

$16.95

Potato bun, lettuce, tomato, beer cheese, battered cheese curds, bacon

Blackened Ahi Tuna Po' Boy

$16.95

Blackened tuna, cajun mayo, andouille sausage, lettuce, tomato, pickles

Catfish Po' Boy

$16.95

Fried catfish, cajun mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickels

Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Bavette steak, arugula, tomato, horseradish aioli, sourdough

Grilled Lamb Gyro

$17.95

Grilled lamb leg, red onion, cucumber, feta, heirloom tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, pita bread

Chicken Bahn Mi

$14.95

Chicken breast, pickled asian vegetables, cilantro, jalapeno, mayo, duck pate

Large Shareable Plates & Salads

Friday Fish Fry

$16.95

Battered Cod, slaw, tartar, rye bread, fries

Truffled Mac n' Cheese

$14.95

Cavatappi pasta, truffled fontina, bread crumbs, shaved parmesan

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.95

Chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, black pepper

Spinach, Asparagus, & Pancetta Salad

$16.95

Gently wilted spinach tossed with sauteed pancetta, portobellos, garlic, heirloom tomato, and asparagus, parmesan, bread crumbs, lemon truffle vinaigrette, cured egg

Watermelon Salad with Blackened Chicken

$18.95

Lemon vinaigrette, watermelon, baby arugula, mandarin oranges, feta, cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, fresh herbs

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$27.95

Grilled Scottish filet, sauteed pancetta, Yukon Hash, asparagus, spinach, parmesan, lemon truffle vinaigrette

Flat Iron Steak

$29.95

8 oz. Flat Iron steak, crisp fingerling potatoes, grilled asparagus, beet crisps, garlic brown butter

Catering

Seared Tuna

$27.00

Goat Cheese and Mushroom Toast

$22.00

Mini Baked Brie

$26.00

Crab Rangoon

$19.00

Pepper Steak Skewers

$29.00

Chicken Satay

$27.00

Caprese Toast

$23.00

Reuben Crostini

$26.00

Louisiana Muffaletta Sandwhich

$32.00

Cajun Pulled Pork Sam

$30.00

Silver Dollar Sam

$26.00

Wisconsin Cheese Platter

$25.00

Cheese and Fruit Display

$32.00

House Salad

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$25.00

Charcuterie Platter

$52.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$39.00

Chips and Salsa

$19.00

Chips and Queso

$26.00

Veggie Platter with Dip

$19.00

Mini Cheese Cakes

$22.00

Pecan Pie Bars

$25.00

Key Lime Tarts

$21.00

Iced Brownies

$19.00

Cookie Platter

$19.00

Assorted Muffins

$30.00

Chocolate Mousse with Berries

$27.00

Bone In Wings 1/2 pan

$75.00

Bone In Wings Full Pan

$135.00

Boneless Wings 1/2 Pan

$44.00

Boneless Wings Full Pan

$80.00

BBQ Pork Sand 1/2 Pan

$59.00

BBQ Pork Sand Full Pan

$109.00

Italian Meatballs 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Italian Meatballs Full Pan

$85.00

Swedish Meatballs 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Swedish Meatballs Full Pan

$85.00

BBQ Meatballs 1/2 Pan

$45.00

BBQ Meatballs Full Pan

$85.00

Beef Lasagna 1/2 Pan

$49.00

Beef Lasagna Full Pan

$90.00

Spinach Lasagna 1/2 Pan

$52.00

Spinach Lasagna Full Pan

$96.00

Beef Tips 1/2 Pan

$52.00

Beef Tips Full Pan

$95.00

Herb Roasted Chicken 1/2 Pan

$35.00

Herb Roasted Chicken Full Pan

$65.00

BBQ Chicken Pieces 1/2 Pan

$35.00

BBQ Chicken Pieces Full Pan

$65.00

Taco Bar Dozen

$49.00

Baked Cod 1/2 Pan

$39.00

Baked Cod Full Pan

$75.00

Beer Brats 1/2 Pan

$45.00

Beer Brats Full Pan

$90.00

Potato Salad

$39.00

Couscous

$39.00

Pasta Salad

$39.00

Hummus and Pita Bread

$39.00

Cucumber Salad

$39.00

Caprese Salad

$39.00

Mashed Potatoes

$39.00

Wild Rice Pilaf

$39.00

Succotash

$39.00

Potatoes au Gratin

$39.00

Risotto

$39.00

Garlic Bread

$39.00

Cheese Bread

$39.00

Egg Fried Rice

$39.00

Apparel

Short Sleeve

$19.00

Long Sleeve

$23.00

Crew Neck

$29.00

Hoodie

$35.00