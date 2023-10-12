Under the Sun Pub & Pizza
Pizza
- CHEESE$13.00
Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone
- MARGHERITA$13.50
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil
- MEAT LOVER$17.00
Red sauce, sausage, bacon, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone
- FRESH HERB AND SMOKED MOZZARELLA$14.50
Red sauce, fresh herbs, smoked mozzarella
- PEPPERONI$16.00
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone
- SAUSAGE$16.00
Red sauce, sausage, mozzarella, provolone
- RICOTTA TRUFFLE$17.00
Red sauce, baby kale, ricotta, mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, white truffle oil
- WHITE FIVE CHEESE$15.50
Garlic oil, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, fontina, parmesan
- BUFFALO CHICKEN$17.00
Buffalo bleu sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella, provolone, green onions
- BROCCOLI RABE AND SAUSAGE$17.00
Roasted garlic oil, broccoli rabe, sausage, wood fired onions, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan
- VEGAN SUPREME$17.00
Red sauce, Impossible Burger, mushroom, onion, red peppers, black olives, Follow Your Heart® vegan cheese
- BBQ CHICKEN$17.00
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, pickled jalapeños, red onion
- Half & Half Specialty$18.50
Burgers
- Regular Burger$11.50
Lettuce, tomato, onion
- Cheeseburger$12.50
Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
- Junk Burger$16.50
Bacon, choice of cheese, sautéed mushrooms and onions, roasted garlic mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, onion
- Date Night Burger$16.50
Bacon, roasted poblano peppers, melted goat cheese, date purée
- SOB Burger$16.50
Blackened seasoning, sautéed green chiles, jalapeños, bacon with pepper jack cheese
- Impossible Burger$16.50
Plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, onion on grilled Vienna bread
Sandwiches
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Grilled Red Bird® chicken breast, mayonnaise, pickles, choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on a bun.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.50
Deep-fried Red Bird® chicken breast, mayonnaise, pickles, choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion on a bun.
- Portabella French Dip$16.50
Braised portobellos, onions and peppers, horseradish mayonnaise, swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie roll. Served with mushroom au jus
- Classic Philly Cheesesteak$16.50
Shaved certified Angus Beef, wood-fired onions, American cheese, dried oregano on a hoagie roll
Shared Plates
- Fries$7.00
The Mountain Sun fries you know and love!
- TRUFFLE PARM FRIES$10.50
Our famous fries, white truffle oil, herbs, and parmesan cheese
- GARLIC FLAT BREAD$8.50
Roasted garlic oil, cheese, red sauce
- WARM BEET SALAD$11.00
Roasted beets, warm herb vinaigrette, walnuts, crumbled goat cheese, fresh arugula
- HUMMUS PLATE$12.00
Hummus, marinated feta, and olives, carrots, celery, pickled onions, grilled flatbread
- SIDE OF HUMMUS AND FLATBREAD$7.00
Side
- WOOD ROASTED VEGETABLES$12.00
Creamy goat cheese polenta, wood oven roasted Benevolence Orchards oyster mushrooms, broccolini, sweet potatoes, grilled lemon juice, calabrian chili oil, warm honey drizzle, pecorino romano
- BROCOLINI$12.00
Char-grilled broccolini, whipped lemon-infused feta cheese, caper and anchovy vinaigrette, crispy shallots, grilled lemon
Boneless Wings
Jumbo Famous Wings
Entrees
- EGGPLANT$17.00
Breaded and fried eggplant, pesto cream, roasted baby sweet peppers, crumbled goat cheese, pickled fennel, fresh herbs
- CAULIFLOWER STEAK$17.00
Macha marinated grilled cauliflower steak, roasted sweet potato wedges, grilled asparagus, adobo, fennel salsa verde, sesame seeds
- SHRIMP AND GRITS$19.00
Sauteed cajun shrimp, creamy smoked mozzarella grits, baby kale, grape tomatoes, mirepoix, creole seasoning
- NORWEGIAN SALMON$24.00
Grilled 6 oz Norwegian salmon fillet, toasted farro, sauteed leeks and english peas, herbed-yogurt sauce, grilled lemon, roasted tomato puree, fresh herbs
- STEAK FRITES$25.00
8 oz New York strip "Manhattan Filet", mint chimichurri, french fries, petite salad
Salads
- KALE & ZA’ATAR ROASTED SWEET POTATO$14.00+
Baby kale, za’atar roasted sweet potato, garbanzo beans, toasted pumpkin seeds, feta cheese, pickled onions, tahini dressing
- POWER FLOWER SALAD$14.00+
Organic mixed greens, pickled red onions, roasted cauliflower, chopped bacon, and white cheddar. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
- MIXED GREEN SALAD$10.50+
Mixed greens, red onion, shaved carrots, red peppers, grape tomatoes, balsamic vinaigrette
Kid's Menu
Dessert
Extra Sauces/ Dressings
Today's Specials
- Mac Daddy Burger$20.00
8oz NY strip burger, American cheese, housemade Mac sauce, shredded lettuce, diced onions, toasted brioche bun, served with hand-cut fries
- Mushroom Tempura$11.00
Tempura battered and fried Benevolence Orchards oyster mushrooms, sticky eel sauce, sliced scallions, sesame seeds
- Autumn Panzanella$14.50
Sourdough, shaved brussel sprouts, Benevolence orchards red bib lettuce, cripsy pork lardons, organic opal apples, dried cranberries, apple cider bacon vinaigrette, extra sharp Vermont cheddar cheese
- Duck Cassoulet$23.00
Slowly stewed white beans with mirepoix, rosemary, thyme, and white wine, house cured Beelers pork belly, confit maple leaf farms duck leg, micro mustard greens, sourdough bread crumbs
- Hot Roman Pizza$16.00
Calabrian chili marinara, mozzarella and provolone cheese, hot capicola, shaved Italian speck and prosciutto, pepperocini, fresh oregano, lightly dressed frisee