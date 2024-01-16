COMING SOON!
Underdog Restaurant and Sports Club
Main Menu
Starters & Snacks
- Mac N' Cheese Egg Roll$10.00
Jalapeño ranch
- Texas Pimento Cheese Dip$12.00
Grilled bread, pickle
- Loaded Queso$10.00
Taco meat, avocado, jalapeño salsa, cilantro
- Fried Pickles$10.00
House ranch
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Sweet chili vinegar, sesame, green onion
- Sticky Hog Wings$16.00
Double fried, buffalo sauce
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
Ranch, fries
- Loaded Nachos$12.00
Queso, taco meat, jalapeño, green onion, cilantro, pico, jalapeño salsa
Burgers & Sandwiches
- The Classic Burger$14.00
LTO, pickle, Cheddar, garlic mayo
- Texas Burger$16.00
Crispy onion, bacon, jalapeño, Cheddar, pickle, BBQ
- Bacon Burger$16.00
American, bacon, caramelized onion, garlic mayo
- Classic Patty Melt$16.00
American cheese, double patty, onion, garlic mayo
- Mom's Ham N' Cheese$18.00
Griddle ham, farmers' cheese, garlic mayo, country loaf
- Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Red onion, lettuce, chipotle mayo, Monterey Jack
- The Bodega Chopped Cheese$14.00
American cheese, spices, LTO, hero roll
- Lobster Roll$25.00
Tarragon, dill, shallot, lemon, mayo, roll
Main Course
Salad
Dessert
Kids Menu
Pizza
Pizza by the Slice
- PIZ - SLICE CHEESE$4.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella
- PIZ- SLICE PEPPERONI$5.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni
- PIZ - SLICE BBQ$5.00
Chicken, Red Onion, Cilantro, BBQ SAUCE
- PIZ - SLICE MEXICO$5.00
Chorizo, Red Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Oaxaca, Jalapeno-Verde Sauce
- PIZ - SLICE MARGHERITA$5.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil
Pizzas
BYO Pizzas
N/A Beverage
Redbull
Soda
Mocktail
POOL Tables
POOL 1
POOL 2
Speed Screen Underdog
Speed Screen Bar
- Titos$8.00
- Dos XX 16oz$6.00Out of stock
- Crown Royal$9.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Miller Lite 16oz$5.00Out of stock
- Miller Lite 23oz$8.00Out of stock
- Miller Lite btl$5.00Out of stock
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Well Bourbon$5.00
- The Workhorse$9.00
- The Underdog$8.00
- Pick Up Game$10.00
- Cue it Up$9.00
- Rookie Mistake$9.00
- Heavy Hitter$9.00
- Modelo 16oz$6.00
- Modelo 23oz$9.00
- Modelo btl$6.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Dos XX btl$6.00Out of stock
- Dos XX 23oz$9.00Out of stock
- Mich Ultra 16oz$5.00
- Mich Ultra 23oz$8.00
- Mich Ultra btl$5.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Espolon Blanco$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$11.00
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.00
- *Green Tea
- *White Tea
- *Mexican Candy
- Blue Moon 16oz$6.00
- Blue Moon 23oz$9.00
- NUTRL Pineapple$6.00
- NUTRL Watermelon$6.00
- Stella Artois btl$6.00
- Community Mosaic 10oz$8.00
- Cabernet Sauvignon$6.00
- Merlot$6.00
- Chardonnay$6.00
- Pinot Grigio$6.00