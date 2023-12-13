2x points now for loyalty members
Union Draft House George Dieter
Wings (Copy)
- 1 lb Naked$15.44
- 2 lb Naked$30.88
- 4 lb Naked$61.76
Choice of 4 sauces
- 5lb VIP Naked$100.75
5 sauces and Fries included
- 1 lb Southern Battered$16.44
- 2 lb Southern Battered$32.88
- 4 lb Southern Battered$65.76
- 5 lb VIP Battered$95.72
- 1 lb Boneless$16.06
Choice of 2 sauces
- 2 lb Boneless$32.12
Choice of 4 sauces
- 4 lb Boneless$64.24
Choice of 4 Sauces
- 5lb VIP Boneless$89.55
5 sauces and Fries included
- 1 lb Crispy Cauliflower$13.58
- 2 lb Crispy Cauliflower$27.16
- 4 lb Crispy Cauliflower$54.32
- 5 lb VIP Cauliflower$78.55
Appetizers (Copy)
- Ahi Tuna Stack$14.79
- Beer Battered Shrimp$12.99
Fried shrimp in our Karbach Crawford Bock beer batter and tossed in boom sauce
- Blackened Shrimp$14.99
- Bomb Dip$9.99
With or without bacon, spinach, artichokes and a blend of cheeses served with homemade kettle chips or celery sticks
- Brisket Nachos$17.99
Kettle chips, smoked brisket, bbq, queso, shredded cheese, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro
- Buffalo Chicken Poppers$11.99
- Cheesy Bread$10.99
Cheesy, garlic-buttery crispy pan bread with a blend of cheeses
- Chili Cheese Tots$10.99
- Crinkle Fry Nachos$14.86
Waffle fries, cheese, chorizo, tomatoes, bacon and jalapeños served with ranch
- Dirty Tots$12.99
Tater tots smothered in homemade queso, shredded cheese and topped with pulled pork and bbq
- Fried Pickles$10.99
Fried pickle chips served with sriracha ranch
- Garlic Puffs$6.99
- Italian Calzone$8.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
Made to order in our Crawford Bock beer batter, served with horseradish honey mustard, ketchup and ranch
- Pepperoni Jalapeno Popper Rolls$10.35
Pepperoni, bacon, cream cheese and jalapeño rolled in fresh pizza dough, served with ranch and marinara
- Meatballs Appetizers$9.99
- Soft Pretzel$9.86
Giant pretzel served with beer cheese and horseradish honey mustard
- Steak Bites$18.76
- Tempura Green Chiles$6.99
- Frito Pie$8.99
Pizzas (Copy)
- Salami Mush$12.65
- Hawaiian BBQ$13.99
- Denver Breakfast Pizza$11.00Out of stock
- BEC Breakfast Pizza$11.00Out of stock
- Hot Pep$14.07
- The Italian$13.99
- Queen Margherita$8.99
- Green Chile Meatball$15.49Out of stock
- Build Your Own$10.99
You pick it we top it
- Veggie Lovers$8.99
(Sauceless) olive oil, green bell peppers, mushrooms, onion and spinach
- Jalapeno Lover$13.99
bacon, sausage, fresh jalapeños, marinara, pickled jalapeños and cilantro
- Wall to Wall$13.99
pepperoni, black olives marinara, green bell peppers, mushrooms and red onion
- White Pepperoni$13.49
(Sauceless) olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, romano, ricotta, spinach and pepperoni
- Pesto Pepperoni$14.07
thick pan crust Detroit style, marinara, pesto and pepperoni
- Double Pep$12.99
double pepperoni and double the fun
- The GOAT$10.99
double mushrooms, marinara and pepperoni
- Meat Head$13.99
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, marinara and chorizo
Dessert (Copy)
Sandwiches/Burgers (Copy)
- Beef Philly$13.86
beef sirloin, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and melted Swiss in a toasted hoagie with a side of beer cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Sandy$13.99
shredded chicken, sautéed onions, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and ranch in a toasted hoagie
- Chicken Bacon Club$13.99
grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and ranch
- Cubano$11.50
slow cooked pork, ham, Swiss, pickles and mustard pressed in a hoagie
- Hot Italian$12.53
- Korean Philly$13.99
- Layered 3 Grilled Cheese$12.99
- Meatball Sub$11.50
- Nashville Hot Chicken$10.99
crispy tenders tossed in Nashville hot sauce, pickles and boom sauce
- Original Burger$10.99
2 patties, aged cheddar, Swiss, sautéed onions, pickles and burger sauce
- Special Burger$13.50
2 patties, aged cheddar, Swiss, sautéed onion, green Chile, chorizo, bleu cheese crumbles and burger sauce
- Steak Sandwich$16.99
Grilled Marinated steak, sautéed onions, melted cheese on a toasted hoagie with steak sauce and a jalapeño toreado.
Salads/Sides (Copy)
- Geske House Salad$6.99
mixed field greens topped with cranberries crushed cashews, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic vinaigrette. Add a protein for extra
- Chef Salad$14.29
chopped iceberg, ham, cheese, tomatoes, bacon, chicken and egg
- Antipasto Salad$11.83
mixed greens, salami, black olives, roasted peppers, artichoke and provolone cheese
- Homemade Kettle Chips$5.00
- Buffalo Fries$6.48
waffle fries tossed in your choice of wing sauce with a side of ranch
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Crinkle Cut Fries$5.00
- Tater Tots$5.00
- Mac & Cheese$6.45
elbow pasta baked with homemade cheese sauce and shredded cheeses
- Poke Salad$25.46
- Side Geske Salad$4.99
- Pita Bread$1.00
Kids Menu (Copy)
Add-ons (Copy)
- All Drums per lb$1.00
- All Flaps per lb$1.00
- Artichokes$1.00
- Bacon$1.00
- Basil$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- Beer cheese$0.50
- Bell Peppers$1.00
- Bleu chz crumbles$0.50
- Blu Chz$1.00
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Caramel Syrup$1.00
- Celery Sticks$1.50
- Pickles$1.00
- Chicken Breast$4.00
- Chocolate Syrup$1.00
- Cilantro$0.50
- Fresh Japs$1.00
- Green CHile$1.00
- Meatballs$5.00
- Mikes Hot Honey$1.25
- Olives$1.00
- Onions$1.00
- Pan Crust$4.00
- Pesto$1.00
- Pickled Japs$1.00
- Pineapple$1.00
- Queso$1.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Red Peppers$1.00
- Ricotta$1.00
- Salami$1.00
- Sausage$1.50
- Shrimp$9.00
- Spinach$1.00
- Tomatoes$1.00
- Torreados (3)$2.00
- Xtra Chz$1.00
- Xtra Marinara$1.00
- Xtra Wet$0.50