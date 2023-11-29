Union Hmong Kitchen
Zoo Siab
- Pork Belly$22.00
Sweet Tamari-glazed pork belly with Kua Txob hot pepper sauce (GF*)
- Hmong Sausage$20.00
Two housemade coarse-groiund sausage links with Krunchy Chili Oil (GF*)
- Hilltribe Crispy Chicken Leg$22.00
Ginger + Lemongrass chicken with lemongrass scallion dressing
- Grilled Tofu$20.00
Sweet Chili marinated tofu with Thai basil sambal tofu 'mayo'' (V, GF)
Slurp
Proteins Only
Sides Only
- Khao Sen Rice Noodles$8.00
Chilled rice noodles, cabbage + veggie slaw, sweet chili vinaigrette, and herbs (V, GF)
- Taro Chips$9.00
Sliced, crispy fried taro root topped with cotija, Kua Thob, Thai basil sambal tofu 'mayo' and herbs (GF *)
- Fried Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Maple Nam Prik, radishes, herbs (GF *)
- Amazing Salad$12.00
Seasonal greens, cabbage, fermented radishes, herbs, rice wine vinaigrette (V, GF)
- Purple Sticky Rice$5.00
(V, GF)
Union Hmong Kitchen Location and Ordering Hours
(612) 354-7372
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 11AM