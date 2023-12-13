Pickup parking in loading Zone
United States Potato Service 209 South Main St
Food
Fancy Fries
Hand cut French fries tossed in parmesan cheese and truffle oil
Spuds
Potato Family
- Baked Potato$6.00
Butter,Sour Cream, Green Onions
- Loaded Baked Potato$8.00
Large Baked Potato Topped with Butter, Sour Creme, Cheese Sauce, Bacon and Green Onions
- Loaded Mashed Potato Bowl$8.00
Fluffy Mashed Potato's topped with Veggie Gravy, Shredded Cheese, Bacon and Green Onions
- Mashed Potato Bowl$6.00
Creamy Mashed Potato's topped with Butter and Sour Cream
- Potato Soup$6.00
Luxurious Creamy Cheesy Potato Soup, YUM Topped with Bacon
