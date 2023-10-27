Unity Cafe
Breakfast
Breakfast
- Breakfast Tacos$3.99
Eggs, Green onions, & cheese in a flour tortilla ,Your Choice of Bacon, sausage, Spinach, or potato
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Eggs, American Cheese, on Toast (White or Wheat) Your Choice of Bacon, sausage, Turkey Sausage
- Breakfst Croissants$5.50
Eggs, American Cheese, on Buttery Croissant Your Choice of Bacon, sausage, Turkey Sausage
- Breakfst Bagel$4.99
Eggs, American Cheese, on toasted Bagel Your Choice of Bacon, sausage, Turkey Sausage
- Breakfast Plate$6.99
2 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, potatoes & Toast (Scrambeled, fried)
- Deluxe Breakfast Plate$8.99
3 Eggs, Bacon or Sausage, potatoes & Waffle (Scrambeled, fried)
- Egg (1)$0.99
Boiled, Scrambeled, fried
- Sausage Patties (2)$1.99
Pork or Turkey
- Bacon (2)$1.99
- Breakfast Potatoes$1.50
- Oatmeal$1.99
Plain or Brown Sugar
- Southern Grits$1.99
- Toast$0.89
White or Wheat
- Buttermilk Waffle$3.50
- Toasted Croissant or Bagel$1.99
Croissant or Bagel
- Extra Cream cheese$0.89
- Extra Butter$0.50
- Bacon Cheese Naan Pizza$4.99
- Western Naan Pizza$5.50
- Meat Lovers Naan Pizza$5.50
- Muffin/Danish$3.99
Coffee
- Coffee$2.99+
- Espresso$2.99
- Double Espresso$4.99
- Espresso Macchiato$3.99
Dark rich espresso marked with dollop steamed milk and foam
- Cafe Latte$4.75
Our dark, rich espresso is balanced with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
- Cappuccino$4.99
Dark, rich espresso lies in wait under a smoothed and stretched layer of thick milk foam.
Al La Cart
Grab and Go
Grab N Go
- Pasta Salad$3.99
Pasta, olives, tomatos, bell pepper in vinagrette
- Cucumber & Tomato Salad$3.99
Marinated cucumber, tomato, onion in vinagrette
- Tuna Salad 8oz$4.99
(Tuna fish, eggs, relish, shallots, & mayo)
- Chicken Salad 8oz$4.99
(Chicken breast, celery, shallots, & mayo)
- Yogurt Parfaits$5.99
(Strawberry, Blueberry, Vanilla)
- Turkey Avocado Wrap$7.99
(Roasted turkey breast, 50/50 mix, avocado, tomatoes, provolone cheese)
- Veggie Wrap$6.99
Hummus, 50/50 mix, avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots
- Bottled Drinks$2.75
- Bottled Juices$2.99
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$7.99Out of stock
- Canned Soda$1.99
- Chips$1.99
- Candy$1.79
- Gum$1.25
- Popcicle$1.99
- Ice Cream$2.25
- Energy Drinks$3.25
- Fresh Fruit Cup$4.99
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Homemade Chicken Salad Sandwich (Chicken breast, celery, shallots, & mayo)$6.99
Chicken breast, celery, shallots, & mayoChicken salad, Lettuce tomato, and onion (White or Wheat)
- Homemade Tuna Salad Sandwich (Tuna fish, eggs, relish, shallots, & mayo)$6.99
Tuna salad, Lettuce & tomato (White or Wheat)
- Turkey & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
Roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, & your choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss) White or Wheat Upcharge for Croissant
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich$7.50
Black forest ham. Lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese (American, Cheddar, Pepper Jack, Swiss) White or Wheat Upcharge for Croissant
- Roast Beef & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Angus roast beef. Lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese (White or Wheat) (American, Chedder, Pepper Jack)(White or Wheat)
- Unity Club Sandwich$7.99
Turkey, Ham, & Bacon Lettuce tomato, avocado, cheddar & American on toasted bread. (White or Wheat)
- Cheesesteak$8.99
Seasoned Sliced beef, sauteed bell peppers & onions melted provolone on toasted French roll.
- Grilled Chicken Sub$8.99
Sliced seasoned chicken breast, sauteed bell peppers & onions melted provolone on toasted French roll
Burgers
- Classic Hamburger$5.99
8oz Ground Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle
- Classic Cheeseburger$6.99
8oz Ground Beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & American Cheese
- Turkey Burger$7.99
8oz Ground turkey patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle
- Southwest Chicken Burger$8.50
6oz seasoned Chicken breast lettuce, avocado & Pico de Gallo
- Double Meat Burger$9.99
2 8oz Ground Beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & Chedder Cheese
- Spicy Chicken Burger$8.50
Breaded Chicken Breast , Chipotle mayo, coleslaw, tomato & pickle
Salads
- House Salad$5.99
50/50 mix and Romaine blend, tomatoes, cucumber, & carrots
- Classic Ceasar Salad$4.99
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Herbed Croutons served with classic Ceasar Dressing
- Garden Salad$7.99
50/50 mix and Romaine blend, tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, & cheddar cheese
- Parmesan Chicken Ceasar Salad$12.99
Seasoned chicken breast, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Herbed Croutons served with classic Ceasar Dressing
- Southwest Chicken Salad$14.99
Chipotle Chicken breast ,50/50 mix and Romaine blend, Pico de Gallo, avocado, roasted corn & cheese blend
- Chicken Strawberry & Walnut$14.99
Marinated Chicken breast ,50/50 mix and Romaine blend, strawberries, purple onion, walnut, & Feta cheese
- Shrimp Avocado Salad$15.99Out of stock
Marinated shrimp in lemon vinaigrette with avocado 50/50 mix and Romaine blend, tomatoes & feta cheese
- Brown Sugar Salmon$17.99Out of stock
- Greek Chicken$12.99