Iron & Ale at Wintergreen Resort
Lunch
FOR THE TABLE
- Fried Green Tomatoes$14.00
fried green tomatoes | goat cheese | tomato ale jam
- Ahi Avocado$16.00Out of stock
sesame crusted | lightly seared rare | cucumber | avocado | mango chutney | wasabi mustard | soy
- Wings$16.00
choice of bbq | buffalo | asian chili | hot sauce | garlic parmesan | honey sriracha | choice of blue cheese or ranch
- Bang Bang Shrimp$16.50
six jumbo shrimp | tempura batter | flash fried | house made sauce
- Crab Dip$16.00Out of stock
lump crab meat | cheddar | parmesan | roasted tomatoes | pita points
- Mussel Caprese$15.00Out of stock
P.E.I mussels | white wine | fresh mozzarella | tomatoes | balsamic drizzle | garlic crostini
- Mozzarella Spinach Sticks$15.00Out of stock
mozzarella | cream cheese | garlic | spinach | side of marinara
- Hog Wings$16.00Out of stock
bone-in pork shank | tossed in choice of bbq | buffalo | asian chili
- Poutine$10.00Out of stock
french fries | cheese curds | demi-glace
- Honey Sriracha Bites$13.00Out of stock
boneless wings | house honey sriracha drizzle
- Fried Pickles$13.50Out of stock
house crafted pickle chips | beer battered | flash fried | side of chipotle aioli
- Tater Tots$13.00
house made tots | chipotle aioli
- Pulled Pork Tater Tots$15.00Out of stock
house made tots | slow roasted pulled pork | raspberry ale bbq sauce | jalapeno puree
- Sliders$13.50Out of stock
choice of nashville hot chicken | bby pork belly | cheeseburger | chicken salad | side of fries
- Potato Skins$10.00
jack & cheddar cheese | bacon | green onion | side of sour cream
- Soft Pretzels$12.00
bavarian pretzels bites | beer cheese
- Buffalo Dip$14.00Out of stock
shredded chicken | blended cheeses | buffalo sauce | select seasonings | pita chip
- Onion Rings$9.00Out of stock
beer battered | flash fried | side of petal sauce
SOUPS & SALADS
- Chicken Shrimp Gumbo Bowl$6.50Out of stock
chicken | shrimp | andouille | okra | peppers | onions
- Chicken Shrimp Gumbo Cup$4.50Out of stock
chicken | shrimp | andouille | okra | peppers | onions
- Chili Bowl$6.50Out of stock
beef chili | pinto beans | northern beans | black beans | onions | peppers | topped with green onions and mixed cheese
- Chili Cup$4.50Out of stock
beef chili | pinto beans | northern beans | black beans | onions | peppers | topped with green onions and mixed cheese
- Seasonal Soup Bowl$6.50Out of stock
chef crafted soup
- Seasonal Soup Cup$4.50Out of stock
chef crafted soup
- House Caesar Salad$6.00Out of stock
mixed greens | roasted tomatoes | croutons | shaved parmesan | tossed in ceasar dressing
- House Wedge Salad$7.00Out of stock
iceberg wedge | bacon | pickled onions | tomatoes | blue cheese crumbles | ranch dressing
- House Garden Salad$6.00
mixed greens | jack & cheddar cheese | egg | tomoato | cucumber | red onion | peppers | carrots | croutons | choice of dressing
- Spinach Berry$14.00
spinach | strawberries | blueberries | almonds | tomoatoes | feta cheese | creamy raspberry vinaigrette
- Apple Cheddar$14.00Out of stock
mixed greens | apples | white cheddar | candied walnuts | dried cranberries | carrots | honey apple vinaigrette
- Caesar$14.00Out of stock
mixed greens | roasted tomatoes | croutons | shaved parmesan | tossed in ceasar dressing
- Cornerstone Garden$14.00
mixed greens | jack & cheddar cheese | egg | tomoato | cucumber | red onion | peppers | carrots | croutons | choice of dressing
- Gorgonzola$15.00Out of stock
mixed greens | gorgonzola cheese | grape tomoatoes | red onion | roasted corn | fresh gremolata | balsamic vinaigrette
BURGERS
- Pub Classic Burger$15.50Out of stock
white cheddar | american cheese | shredded lettuce | tomato | onion | garlic aioli | brioche | one side
- The G.O.A.T Burger$16.50Out of stock
goat cheese | marinated portabella cap | spinach | roasted red peppes | caramelized onions | garlic aioli | brioche | one side
- Japanero Burger$16.50Out of stock
habanero cheese | fried jalapenos | shredded lettuce | tomato | pickled onions | chipotle aioli | brioche | one side
- Shiner Burger$16.50Out of stock
gruyere cheese | bacon jam | shallot frites | shredded lettuc | tomato | garlic aioli | brioche | one side
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.50Out of stock
sauteed mushrooms | caramelized onions | gruyere cheese | side of demi-glace | brioche | one side
BETWEEN THE BREAD
- Cherrycot Melt$12.50Out of stock
cherrywood bacon | goat cheese | apricot preserves | balsamic reduction drizzle | grilled sourdough | one side
- Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00Out of stock
lump crab cake | shredded lettuce | tomato | chili lime tarter | brioche | one side
- Chicken Fontina$15.00Out of stock
grilled chicken | prosciutto | fontina | avocado | tomato | garlic aioli | brioche | one side
- Cuban Rueben$14.00Out of stock
turkey | ham | swiss | cuban slaw | grilled marble rye | one side
- Pork Belly$14.00Out of stock
pork belly | cherrywood bacon | raspberry ale bbq | cheddar | shallot frites | apple slaw | brioche | one side
- Stuffed Jalapeno$13.00Out of stock
cream cheese | white cheddar | grilled jalapenos | bacon | grilled sourdough | one side
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
house made chicken salad | grapes | shredded lettuce | tomato | grilled texas toast | one side
- Turkey Club$12.00
roasted turkey | cherrywood bacon | swiss cheese | lettuce | tomato | garlic aioli | grilled sourdough | one side
- Cheesesteak$13.00
sliced steak | cheese sauce | fire roasted red peppes | caramelized onions | side of iron sauce | hoagie roll | one side
- Ham & Cheese Melt$14.00
ham | american cheese | cherrywood bacon | tomato | grilled texas toast | mayo | one side
BEEF & PORK
- Flat Iron$17.00
6 oz | hand cut | ale marinade | bacon jam | shallot frites | two sides
- Hanger Steak$16.00
8 oz | hand cut | red chimichurri | potato mushroom hash | one side
- Pork Chop$15.50
hand cut | grilled | tomato ale jam | two sides
- Chopped Steak$17.00
8 oz angus beef burger patty | caramelized onions | sauteed mushrooms | red wine | demi glace | two sides
- Bourbon Street Steak$20.00
steak tips | bourbon sauce | pineapple | vegetables | choice of rice or quinoa
SIDES
- Sauteed Green Beans$5.00
- Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Roasted Cauliflower$5.00Out of stock
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$5.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Baked Potato$5.00
- Yukon Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Seasoned Rice$5.00Out of stock
- Sauteed Mushrooms$5.00
- Mediterranean Quinoa Salad$5.00Out of stock
- Rotini Pasta Salad$5.00Out of stock
LUNCH WRAPS
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.00
sauteed chicken | bourbon sauce | shaved parmesan cheese | tomatoes | crountons | caesar dressing | flour tortilla | one side
- Turkey Bacon Wrap$12.00
roasted turkey | cherrywood bacon | swiss cheese | lettuce | tomato | garlic aioli | flour tortilla | one side
- Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
house made chicken salad | shredded lettuce | tomato | flour tortilla | one side
- Mediterranean Wrap$10.00
quinoa | feta cheese | spinach | cucumber | red onion | sun-dried tomato | italian dressing | flour tortilla | one side
- Southwest Wrap$11.00
avacado | red onion | grape tomato | fire roasted corn | house rotel | black beans | flour tortilla | one side
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
fried chicken | buffaolo sauce | lettuce | tomato | red onion | mixed cheese | flour tortilla | one side
LUNCH PLATES
- Chicken Salad Plate$12.50
house made shredded chicken salad | bed of shredded lettuce | tomato wedges | pita points | one side
- Italian Pasta Salad Plate$12.50
tri color rotini pasta | italian herbs | parmesan cheese dressing | red bell peppers | celery | onion | bed of mixed greens | pita points | one side
- Mediterranean Quinoa Salad Plate$12.50
quinoa | feta cheese | spinach | cucumber | red onion | sun-dried tomato | italian dressing | bed of spinach | pita points | one side
- Vegetable Plate$12.00
choice of three sides | pita points
CHICKEN
- Tequila Mango Chicken$14.50
grilled chicken | tequila glaze | lime zest | mango chutney | two sides
- Nashville Hot$14.50
beer battered | nashvilled hot sauce | apple slaw | house pickles | two sides
- Bourbon Street Chicken$14.50
chicken breast | pineapple | vegetables | bourbon sauce | choice or rice or quinoa
- I&A Fettuccine$14.50
chicken breast | fettuccine pasta | signature alreado sauce | garlic crostini
- Chicken Tenders$13.50
hand breaded | deep fried | french fries | choice of dipping sauce
SEAFOOD
- Crab Cakes$17.00
broiled lump crab | red pepper | green onion | chili lime tarter | spring greens | roasted tomatoes | two sides
- Gastrique Ahi$18.00
grilled tuna | whiskey gastrique glaze | pickled pineapple | pickled onion | two sides
- Lobster Mac$17.00
cavatappi pasta | monterey jack | white cheddar | parmesan | diced lobster | garlic crostini
- Grilled Salmon$17.00
hand cut | grilled | maple dijon glaze| grilled lemon | two sides
- Fish & Chips$15.50
beer battered cod | french fries | chili lime tarter | apple slaw
- Lobster Roll
plump claw and knuckle meat | tossed in old bay aioli | shallot herb butter | old bay fries | *Market Price
Dinner
FOR THE TABLE
- Fried Green Tomatoes$14.00
fried green tomatoes | goat cheese | tomato ale jam
- Ahi Avocado$16.00Out of stock
sesame crusted | lightly seared rare | cucumber | avocado | mango chutney | wasabi mustard | soy
- Wings$16.00
choice of bbq | buffalo | asian chili | hot sauce | garlic parmesan | honey sriracha | choice of blue cheese or ranch
- Bang Bang Shrimp$16.50
six jumbo shrimp | tempura batter | flash fried | house made sauce
- Crab Dip$16.00Out of stock
lump crab meat | cheddar | parmesan | roasted tomatoes | pita points
- Mussel Caprese$15.00Out of stock
P.E.I mussels | white wine | fresh mozzarella | tomatoes | balsamic drizzle | garlic crostini
- Mozzarella Spinach Sticks$15.00Out of stock
mozzarella | cream cheese | garlic | spinach | side of marinara
- Hog Wings$16.00Out of stock
bone-in pork shank | tossed in choice of bbq | buffalo | asian chili
- Poutine$10.00Out of stock
french fries | cheese curds | demi-glace
- Honey Sriracha Bites$13.00Out of stock
boneless wings | house honey sriracha drizzle
- Fried Pickles$13.50Out of stock
house crafted pickle chips | beer battered | flash fried | side of chipotle aioli
- Tater Tots$13.00
house made tots | chipotle aioli
- Pulled Pork Tater Tots$15.00Out of stock
house made tots | slow roasted pulled pork | raspberry ale bbq sauce | jalapeno puree
- Sliders$13.50Out of stock
choice of nashville hot chicken | bby pork belly | cheeseburger | chicken salad | side of fries
- Potato Skins$10.00
jack & cheddar cheese | bacon | green onion | side of sour cream
- Soft Pretzels$12.00
bavarian pretzels bites | beer cheese
- Buffalo Dip$14.00Out of stock
shredded chicken | blended cheeses | buffalo sauce | select seasonings | pita chip
- Onion Rings$9.00Out of stock
beer battered | flash fried | side of petal sauce
- Potato Spring Rolls$15.00
SOUPS & SALADS
- Chicken Shrimp Gumbo Bowl$6.50Out of stock
chicken | shrimp | andouille | okra | peppers | onions
- Chicken Shrimp Gumbo Cup$4.50Out of stock
chicken | shrimp | andouille | okra | peppers | onions
- Chili Bowl$6.50Out of stock
beef chili | pinto beans | northern beans | black beans | onions | peppers | topped with green onions and mixed cheese
- Chili Cup$4.50Out of stock
beef chili | pinto beans | northern beans | black beans | onions | peppers | topped with green onions and mixed cheese
- Seasonal Soup Bowl$6.50Out of stock
chef crafted soup
- Seasonal Soup Cup$4.50Out of stock
chef crafted soup
- House Caesar Salad$6.00Out of stock
mixed greens | roasted tomatoes | croutons | shaved parmesan | tossed in ceasar dressing
- House Wedge Salad$7.00Out of stock
iceberg wedge | bacon | pickled onions | tomatoes | blue cheese crumbles | ranch dressing
- House Garden Salad$6.00
mixed greens | jack & cheddar cheese | egg | tomoato | cucumber | red onion | peppers | carrots | croutons | choice of dressing
- Spinach Berry$14.00
spinach | strawberries | blueberries | almonds | tomoatoes | feta cheese | creamy raspberry vinaigrette
- Apple Cheddar$14.00Out of stock
mixed greens | apples | white cheddar | candied walnuts | dried cranberries | carrots | honey apple vinaigrette
- Caesar$14.00Out of stock
mixed greens | roasted tomatoes | croutons | shaved parmesan | tossed in ceasar dressing
- Cornerstone Garden$14.00
mixed greens | jack & cheddar cheese | egg | tomoato | cucumber | red onion | peppers | carrots | croutons | choice of dressing
- Gorgonzola$15.00Out of stock
mixed greens | gorgonzola cheese | grape tomoatoes | red onion | roasted corn | fresh gremolata | balsamic vinaigrette
BURGERS
- Pub Classic Burger$15.50Out of stock
white cheddar | american cheese | shredded lettuce | tomato | onion | garlic aioli | brioche | one side
- The G.O.A.T Burger$16.50Out of stock
goat cheese | marinated portabella cap | spinach | roasted red peppes | caramelized onions | garlic aioli | brioche | one side
- Japanero Burger$16.50Out of stock
habanero cheese | fried jalapenos | shredded lettuce | tomato | pickled onions | chipotle aioli | brioche | one side
- Shiner Burger$16.50Out of stock
gruyere cheese | bacon jam | shallot frites | shredded lettuc | tomato | garlic aioli | brioche | one side
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.50Out of stock
sauteed mushrooms | caramelized onions | gruyere cheese | side of demi-glace | brioche | one side
BETWEEN THE BREAD
- Cherrycot Melt$12.50Out of stock
cherrywood bacon | goat cheese | apricot preserves | balsamic reduction drizzle | grilled sourdough | one side
- Crab Cake Sandwich$15.00Out of stock
lump crab cake | shredded lettuce | tomato | chili lime tarter | brioche | one side
- Chicken Fontina$15.00Out of stock
grilled chicken | prosciutto | fontina | avocado | tomato | garlic aioli | brioche | one side
- Cuban Rueben$14.00Out of stock
turkey | ham | swiss | cuban slaw | grilled marble rye | one side
- Pork Belly$14.00Out of stock
pork belly | cherrywood bacon | raspberry ale bbq | cheddar | shallot frites | apple slaw | brioche | one side
- Stuffed Jalapeno$13.00Out of stock
cream cheese | white cheddar | grilled jalapenos | bacon | grilled sourdough | one side
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00Out of stock
house made chicken salad | grapes | shredded lettuce | tomato | grilled texas toast | one side
CHICKEN
- Tequila Mango Chicken$19.00
grilled chicken | tequila glaze | lime zest | mango chutney | two sides
- Nashville Hot$17.00Out of stock
beer battered | nashvilled hot sauce | apple slaw | house pickles | two sides
- Bourbon Street Chicken$21.00
chicken breast | pineapple | vegetables | bourbon sauce | choice or rice or quinoa
- Mornay Florentine$21.00
panko breaded chicken breast | stuffed with spinach | garlic | parmesan | mozzarella | topped with | mornay sauce | mushrooms | sun-dried tomatoes | two sides
- I&A Fettuccine$17.00Out of stock
chicken breast | fettuccine pasta | signature alreado sauce | garlic crostini
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$18.00Out of stock
panko breaded chicken | prosciutto ham | swiss cheese | stout bechemel | two sides
- Chicken Tenders$15.00Out of stock
hand breaded | deep fried | french fries | choice of dipping sauce
SEAFOOD
- Crab Cakes$25.00
broiled lump crab | red pepper | green onion | chili lime tarter | spring greens | roasted tomatoes | two sides
- Cast Iron Cod$25.00
seared cod | shrimps | scallops | red chimichurri | spring greens | roasted tomatoes | two sides
- Gastrique Ahi$22.00Out of stock
grilled tuna | whiskey gastrique glaze | pickled pineapple | pickled onion | two sides
- Lobster Mac$24.00
cavatappi pasta | monterey jack | white cheddar | parmesan | diced lobster | garlic crostini
- Grilled Salmon$22.00
hand cut | grilled | maple dijon glaze| grilled lemon | two sides
- Fish & Chips$19.00Out of stock
beer battered cod | french fries | chili lime tarter | apple slaw
- Seafood A La Vodka$25.00Out of stock
shrimp | scallops | P.E.I. mussels | red onion | broccoli | vodka sauce | fettuccine
- Scallop Risotto$27.00Out of stock
jumob sea scallops | mushroom spinach risotto | brown butter sauce | lemon twist
- Lobster RollOut of stock
plump claw and knuckle meat | tossed in old bay aioli | shallot herb butter | old bay fries | *Market Price
- Cast Iron Tuna$25.00
BEEF & PORK
- Flat Iron$24.00
10 oz | hand cut | ale marinade | bacon jam | shallot frites | two sides
- Stout Filet$35.00
8 oz | hand cut | beef tenderloin | stout bechemel | two sides
- Filet Lobster$42.00
8 oz | hand cut | beef tenderloin | diced lobster | vodka sauce | two sides
- Ribeye$32.00Out of stock
12 oz certified black angus | hand cut | white wine shallot herb butter | two sides
- Hanger Steak$25.00
10 oz | hand cut | red chimichurri | potato mushroom hash | one side
- Surf & Turf$25.00Out of stock
6 oz | hand cut | angus flat iron | bacon wrapped shrimp | raspberry ale bbq | two sides
- Double-cut Pork Chop$21.00
bone-in | frenched chop | grilled | tomato ale jam | two sides
- Santa Fe Steak$21.00Out of stock
beef tips | zucchini | black beans | onions | green peppers | fire roasted corn | tomatoes and green chilies | southwest cream sauce | fettuccini
- Beef Stroganoff$21.00
beef tips | sherry cream sauce | sour cream | mushrooms | onions | cavatappi
- Chopped Steak$17.00Out of stock
8 oz angus beef burger patty | caramelized onions | sauteed mushrooms | red wine | demi glace | two sides
- Bourbon Street Steak$20.00Out of stock
steak tips | bourbon sauce | pineapple | vegetables | choice of rice or quinoa
- Parmesan Crusted Filet$31.00
SIDES
- Sauteed Green Beans$5.00
- Steamed Broccoli$5.00
- Roasted Cauliflower$5.00Out of stock
- Fried Brussel Sprouts$5.00
- French Fries$5.00
- Baked Potato$5.00
- Yukon Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Seasoned Rice$5.00Out of stock
- Sauteed Mushrooms$5.00
- Mediterranean Quinoa Salad$5.00Out of stock
- Rotini Pasta Salad$5.00Out of stock
- Quinoa$5.00