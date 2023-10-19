Popular Items

Street Tacos
Chips & Salsa
$4.00

Individual serving in a 4 Oz. Container of Red Homemade Salsa with Corn Tortilla Chips

Quesadillas
$12.00

Homemade corn tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, shredded queso fresco, and pico de Gallo

FOOD

Starters

GUACAMOLE OF THE DAY
$18.00

Serrano peppers, onions, cilantro, salt, and squeezed lime.

Papas con Mole
$12.00

Home-cut fries, sea salt, mole poblano sauce, queso fresco, and sour cream.

Ceviche de Casa
$16.00

Lime marinated shrimp, octopus, salmon in home made tomato sauce cherry tomatoes, serrano pepper. purple onions, avocado, and cilantro.

Flautas de Tinga (3 per order)
$10.00

(3 per order) Crispy corn tortillas rolls stuffed with shredded chicken tinga, topped w/ red sauce, sour cream, and queso cotija.

Nachos
$12.00

Corn tortilla chips, beans, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein.

Queso Fundido
$12.00

Chihuahua cheese with spicy Mexican chorizo and rajas poblanas. served w. tortillas

Uno Queso Dip
$10.00

Cheese Blend & fresh peppers to create your favorite " Queso". Includes tortilla chips.

Fried Calamari
$12.00

Lightly battered calorie with chipotle aioli

Tostada de Tinga Poblana
$12.00

(3) mini fried house tortillas with shredded chicken and spicy chorizo, with refried beans topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cotija cheese

Esquites
$8.00

Sauteed local fresh corn served with a house made mayo, queso cotija and Chile arbol

Loaded Fries
$12.00

Tacos

Street Tacos
Uno Más Taco Trios
$15.00

Select your Tacos!! Handmade Corn Tortillas.

Taco Ribeye
$18.00
Taco Tray
$60.00

15 tacos, 5 tacos of each selected protein will be served. Choice of 3 proteins (Al Pastor, Shrimp, Chicken, or Steak) $55

Entrees

Molcajete
$65.00

SIZZLING MOLCAJETE (SERVES 2) Nopales, bell peppers,chicken,steak, Mexican chorizo, shrimp, queso fresco, and smoked green sauce towered over a Molcajete dish.

Fajita Mixta
$22.00

Veggie mix, seasoned chicken, beef, and shrimp medley.

Ribeye
$43.00

12oz Ribeye, with your choice of 2 sides

Pollo Con Mole Poblano
$23.00

Half Chicken Baked, puebla-style mole, garnished sesame seeds served with white rice

Camarones a La Diabla
$17.00

Sautéed shrimp in garlic-chipotle sauce, with side of white rice garnished with cilantro. served with corn tortillas

Enchiladas Mole
$16.00

Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso cotija, with Mole Poblano Sauce Served with white rice

Enchiladas Suizas
$18.00

Creamy tomatillo sauce stuffed with shrimp, poblano peppers and corn. Topped with melted Chihuahua cheese served with white rice.

Chilaquiles Verdes
$12.00

Tossed tortilla chips, green salsa, organic egg, queso cotija, crema , onions and whole black beans.

Salmon Poblano
$20.00

8oz pan-seared salmon with creamy poblano pepper sauce, sauteed with mixed veggies served with white rice.

Pollo Enchilado
$22.00

Adobo rubbed half chicken, marinated in pasilla pepper, ancho pepper, home made spices. choice of (2) sides.

Pescado a La Veracruzana
$28.00

Pan- seared Rockfish Veracruz Style, tomato sauce with capers and olives served with white rice.

Costillas Campesinas
$20.00

Beef short rib, Pork short rib, Citrus juices, soy sauce salsa ranchera served with jalapeño, cebollines. Flour tortillas served with white rice.

Burritos

Burritos
$14.00

Rice, black beans, green sauce, lettuce, queso fresco, crema fresca, and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, queso fresco, and pico de gallo.

Quesadillas

Homemade corn tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese and your choice of protein. Topped with crema fresca, shredded queso fresco, and pico de Gallo
Quesadillas
$12.00

Tortas

Torta Birria "EL ÑOÑO"
$14.00
Torta Jamon "EL CHAVO"
$10.00
Torta Taquera " DON RAMÓN"
$13.00

Desserts

Tres Leches con Pina
$10.00

Three Milk Sponge Cake

Churros
$10.00

Cinnamon Pastry

Flan
$10.00

Mexican Crème Brûlée

Sides

Chips & Salsa
$4.00

Side Rice and Beans
$7.00

Red Rice & Black Beans.

Crispy Sweet Plantain
$7.00

Sweet Fried Plantain with Crema Fresca on Side.

Side Nopales a la Plancha
$5.00

Grilled Cactus

Side Rice
$4.00

Mexican Red Rice

Extra Corn Tortillas (3)
$1.50

Three Corn Tortillas

Side Beans
$4.00

Pureed Black Beans

Flour Tortilla (3)
$2.00

Three Flour Tortillas

Side Crema Fresca
$2.00

Sour Cream

Side Pico de Gallo
$3.00

Freshly-made Chopped Tomato, Onion, and Serrano Peppers, with Salt, Lime Juice, and Cilantro.

Side of Mole Poblano
$2.00

Homemade Puebla Style Mole Sauce

Frijoles Charros
$8.00
Extra Chips
$3.00
Avocado
$3.50
Side Queso Cotija
$2.00
Small Guacamole
$7.00

NA DRINKS

Jarritos

Mandarina
$4.00
Sparkling Water (Topo Chico)
$4.00

Sparkling Mineral Water Sourced and Bottled in Monterrey, Mexico

Squirt
$4.00

Sodas

Coca Cola
$4.50
Diet Coke
$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Agua Fresca
$4.00
Mocktail
$6.00

Café de Olla

Mexican Coffee with Cinnamon
Café De Olla
$3.00

Homemade Mexican Black Coffee with blend of Cinnamon & Pure Cane Sugar