Uno Más 3911 Georgia Avenue Northwest
FOOD
Starters
Serrano peppers, onions, cilantro, salt, and squeezed lime.
Home-cut fries, sea salt, mole poblano sauce, queso fresco, and sour cream.
Lime marinated shrimp, octopus, salmon in home made tomato sauce cherry tomatoes, serrano pepper. purple onions, avocado, and cilantro.
(3 per order) Crispy corn tortillas rolls stuffed with shredded chicken tinga, topped w/ red sauce, sour cream, and queso cotija.
Corn tortilla chips, beans, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of protein.
Chihuahua cheese with spicy Mexican chorizo and rajas poblanas. served w. tortillas
Cheese Blend & fresh peppers to create your favorite " Queso". Includes tortilla chips.
Lightly battered calorie with chipotle aioli
(3) mini fried house tortillas with shredded chicken and spicy chorizo, with refried beans topped with lettuce, pico de Gallo, sour cream and cotija cheese
Sauteed local fresh corn served with a house made mayo, queso cotija and Chile arbol
Tacos
Entrees
SIZZLING MOLCAJETE (SERVES 2) Nopales, bell peppers,chicken,steak, Mexican chorizo, shrimp, queso fresco, and smoked green sauce towered over a Molcajete dish.
Veggie mix, seasoned chicken, beef, and shrimp medley.
12oz Ribeye, with your choice of 2 sides
Half Chicken Baked, puebla-style mole, garnished sesame seeds served with white rice
Sautéed shrimp in garlic-chipotle sauce, with side of white rice garnished with cilantro. served with corn tortillas
Shredded chicken, pork chorizo bits, onions, crema fresca, and queso cotija, with Mole Poblano Sauce Served with white rice
Creamy tomatillo sauce stuffed with shrimp, poblano peppers and corn. Topped with melted Chihuahua cheese served with white rice.
Tossed tortilla chips, green salsa, organic egg, queso cotija, crema , onions and whole black beans.
8oz pan-seared salmon with creamy poblano pepper sauce, sauteed with mixed veggies served with white rice.
Adobo rubbed half chicken, marinated in pasilla pepper, ancho pepper, home made spices. choice of (2) sides.
Pan- seared Rockfish Veracruz Style, tomato sauce with capers and olives served with white rice.
Beef short rib, Pork short rib, Citrus juices, soy sauce salsa ranchera served with jalapeño, cebollines. Flour tortillas served with white rice.
Burritos
Quesadillas
Desserts
Sides
Individual serving in a 4 Oz. Container of Red Homemade Salsa with Corn Tortilla Chips
Red Rice & Black Beans.
Sweet Fried Plantain with Crema Fresca on Side.
Grilled Cactus
Mexican Red Rice
Three Corn Tortillas
Pureed Black Beans
Three Flour Tortillas
Sour Cream
Freshly-made Chopped Tomato, Onion, and Serrano Peppers, with Salt, Lime Juice, and Cilantro.
Homemade Puebla Style Mole Sauce