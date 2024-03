Gut and Skin Connection ::: Results by Nature + Unrefined

$155.00

Join us on April 13 for an exclusive evening event in collaboration with integrative skincare and industry leader Results by Nature. This elevated gathering features a 3-course meal, skincare products, and presentations on the gut-skin connection, led by the founders of both Results by Nature and Unrefined. Purchase tickets here, or via the event website: https://www.eventcreate.com/e/gutandskin