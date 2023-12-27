Up-Ryes Bagel 22 North Bryn Mawr Avenue
Food
Hand Rolled Bagels
On A Bagel/Bagel Sandwiches
- Bagel w/$2.50
- Super Nova$16.50
Nova, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Caper, Red Onion
- Simple Nova$14.00
Nova, Choice Of Cream Cheese
- Old Man & The Sea$13.75
Whitefish Salad, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Cucumber, Red Onion
- Big Kipper$13.75
Kippered Salmon, Muenster, Cream Cheese, Pickled Onion/Cucumber
- Garden Vedge$9.00
Hummus, Dressed Tomato, Spinach, Cucumber
- Little Bird$10.75
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
- Schoolie$10.75
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Egg Sandwiches
- The Fixx$8.75
2 Eggs, Breakfast Meat, Cheese, Bagel
- Morning Fixx$7.75
2 Eggs, Bacon, Cooper Cheese, Spicy Aioli, Pane Rustico
- Lancaster$8.00
Scrambled Eggs, Carm. Onion, Garlic/Herb Cream Cheese, Challah Bun
- Mike's Salami And Eggs$9.00
Salami, Scrambled Eggs, Brown Mustard, Pane Rustico
- Uptown$12.95
2 Eggs, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Rye Bread
- Hungry Jack$13.95
2 Eggs, Brisket, Cheddar Cheese, Horseradish Aioli, Spicy Tomato Jam, Challah Bun
- Egg And Cheese$7.25
2 Eggs, Cheese, Bagel
Biscuits
- Single Biscuit$3.50
- Go To Biscuit Sandwich$8.95
2 Eggs, Bacon, Cheddar, Spicy Tomato Jam
- Low Country Biscuit$8.95
2 Eggs, Country Ham, Swiss Cheese, Peach Chutney
- Biscuit Fil-A$11.95
Fried Chicken Breast, Pickles, Mayo (Regular Or Hot)
- Brisket Biscuit$12.75
Homemade Brisket, Cheddar Cheese & Pickles w/ Tangy Golden BBQ Sauce (side of Coleslaw)
Omelettes/Endless Breakfast
- Cheese Omelet$8.75
3 Eggs, Choice Of Cheese
- Wlid Mushroom Omelet$11.75
Mushroom, Spinach, Swiss Cheese
- L.E.O.$13.75
Lox, Eggs, Caramalized Onions
- Veggie Omelet$10.75
Brocolli, Bell Pepper, Onion, Cheddar Cheese
- Western Omelet$11.50
Ham, Bell Pepper, Onion, Pepperjack Cheese
- Avocado Toast$10.50
Avocado, Dressed Tomato, Tahini, Feta Cheese
- Challah French Toast (2pc)$7.00
Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries
- Challah French Toast$13.00
Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries
- Brisket Burrito$8.95
Brisket, Scrambled Eggs, Bell Pepper, Onion, Avocado Salsa
- Deli Hash$13.75
Pastrami, Corned Beef, Potato, Bell Pepper, Onion, 2 Eggs, Toast
- Latka (1)$3.50
Applesauce, Sour Cream, Or Ketchup
- Latkes (3)$9.00
Applesauce And Sour Cream
Breakfast Meats And Sides
Signature Sandwiches
- Mama's Brisket$14.50
Brisket, Carm. Onion, Horseradish Aioli, Jalapeno, Challah Bun
- Roast Beef Po Boy$14.00
Roast Beef, Gravy, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Mayo, Pane Rustica
- Hot Off The Press$12.50
Turkey, Pesto, Tomato, Provolone Cheese, Spicy Tomato Aioli, Pressed Pane
- Free Bird Sandwich$11.00
Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapeno, Honey Mustard, Challah Bun
- Caprese$9.00
Mozzerella Cheese, Pesto, Tomato, Arugula, Balsamic Syrup, Pressed Pane
- Roast Veggie Panini$9.50
Eggplant, Zucchini, Red Pepper, Red Onion, Tahini, Pressed Pane
- Rancho Grande$13.75
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch Sauce, Challah Bun
- North Shore$13.50
Roast Beef, Cooper Cheese, Crispy Shallot, Bbq Sauce, Mayo, Challah Bun
The Classics
- Club Sandwich$14.50
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli, Toasted Challah
- B.L.T$9.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Lemon Mayo, Toasted Challah
- French Dip$13.00
Roast Beef, Provolone, Horseradish Aioli, Au Jus, Pane Rustico
- Tuna Melt$13.50
Tuna Salad, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, Country Sourdough
- Philly Special$16.00
Pastrami (Or Corned Beef), Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing, Seeded Rye
- Turkey Rachel$13.50
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Cole Slaw, Russian Dressing, Pressed Seeded Rye
- Reuben$16.00
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Pressed Seeded Rye
- Philly Chick$12.50
Chopped Chicken Breast, Cooper Cheese, Onion, Pepper, Pane Rustico
- Pizza Bagel$6.50
Tomato Sauce, Mozzerella, Provolone
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Cooper Cheese, Tomato, Challah
D. I. Y. Sandwiches
Salads And Wraps
- Turkey Cobb Salad$15.50
Turkey, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
- Chicken Caeser Salad$13.50
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons
- Plain Caeser Salad$9.50
Romain, Parmesan, Croutons
- Greek Salad$13.50
Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomato, Olive, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Simple Greens$9.00
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Carrot
- Chicken Caeser Wrap$11.00
- Western Wrap$12.50
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onion, Pickles, Golden Bbq Sauce
- Mezze Wrap$7.50
Hummus, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta
Pastry And Sweets
Cream Cheese And Grab 'n Go
- 8oz Plain Cream Cheese$5.00
- 8oz Flavored Cream Cheese$6.50
- 16oz Plain Cream Cheese$9.50
- 16oz Flavored Cream Cheese$11.50
- 3oz Plain Cream Cheese$2.25
- 3oz Flavored Cream Cheese$3.00
- 8oz Vegan (Plain) Cream Cheese Alt.$6.00
- 3oz Vegan (Plain) Cream Cheese Alt.$3.00
- 8oz Butter$6.50
European Style
- 8oz Hummus$7.50
Homemade
- 8oz Tuna Salad$9.00
100% Albacore Tuna
- 8oz Chicken Salad$9.00
100% Abf Chicken Breast
- 8oz Whitefish Salad (Chunky)$12.00
- 16oz Tuna Salad$17.00
- 16oz Chicken Salad$17.00
- 4oz Tuna Salad$5.00
- 4oz Chicken Salad$5.00
- 4oz Whitefish Salad$7.00
- 8oz Cole Slaw$3.00
- 8oz Macaroni Salad$5.50
- 8oz Potato Salad$5.50
- Dirty Chips$2.00
- Granola Bar$3.50
- 8oz Turkey Breast$6.00
- 8oz Cooper Cheese$8.00
- 8oz Corned Beef$14.00
- 8oz Muenster Cheese$7.00
- 8oz Pastrami$14.00
- 8oz Pepper Jack Cheese$7.00
- 8oz Provolone Cheese$7.00
- 8oz Swiss Cheese$7.00
- Bag of Coffee$16.00
Salmon
Beverages
Coffee And Tea
Beverages
- Lemonade$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.50
- Chocolate Milk (12oz)$3.00
- Milk (12oz)$2.50
- Bottled Water 16oz$1.50
- Fiji Water 500ml$2.50
- Fiji Water 1.5l$4.00
- Perrier (330ml)$2.50
- martinelli's 10oz$3.50
- Natalie's Orange Juice 8oz$3.50
- Natalie's Orange Juice 16oz$5.50
- Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade 16oz$4.00
- Dr Browns$2.50
- Soft Drink$2.00
- San Pelligrino Sparkling Fruit Soda$2.50