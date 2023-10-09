Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Up The Steaks and Cheese Shell Gas Station, Parking Lot, 9400 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78753
Delivery
Pickup
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Texas Sweet Tea
Bottle Water
Topo Chico
Coca-Cola
Lemonade
Delivery
Pickup
Texas Sweet Tea
Texas Sweet Tea
$4.00
Homemade Texas sweet tea
Bottle Water
Bottle Water
$2.00
Topo Chico
Topo Chico
$2.50
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola
$2.50
Lemonade
Lemonade
$5.00
Freshly squeezed homemade lemonade to quench your thirst
Up the Steaks and Cheese Location and Ordering Hours
(214) 717-3740
9400 N Interstate Hwy 35, Austin, TX 78753
Closed
• Opens Tuesday at 10AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement