UpDogJax 2018 Howard Christy Ct
Hot Dogs
- Plain Hotdog$5.50
Our signature half pound all beef hot dog on a soft bun from our local baker.
- Queso Queen$7.00
Our signature dog topped with texas chili and queso!
- Sunny Day$7.00
Our signature dog topped with pineapple Salsa, bacon crumble, cilantro
- Veggie Dog$7.00
With a bun and mustard this is vegan- then add whatever toppings you like!
- German Bratwurst$8.00
This german style bratwurst traditionally comes with sauerkraut and beer mustard.
- Italian Sausage and Peppers$8.00
Fresh local Italian sausage topped with grilled peppers and onions
- Free Hotdog Kids Combo
Hotdog, chips, drink and applesauce for the soft open!
Drinks and Chips
Pretzels
- Salted Pretzel$6.00
Our soft and chewy half pound pretzel topped with or without salt.
- Vanilla Cream Dip$1.00
Our very own cinnamon sugar glaze, perfect for dipping!
- Nutella Ganache Dip$1.00
A delicious ganache dipping sauce made with real nutella and cream.
- White Queso$1.50
Our tex-mex queso blanco- because queso rocks!
- Salted Pretzel Half$3.50
- Cinn Pretzel Half$3.50
- Brown Mustard$0.50
- Cinn Pretzel$6.00
UpDogJax 2018 Howard Christy Ct Location and Ordering Hours
(904) 444-7987
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 9AM